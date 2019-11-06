What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

Indian market snapped its 7-days of winning streak but closed above crucial support levels which is a positive sign for the bulls on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 40,200 while Nifty50 held onto 11900. The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 53 points to 40,248 while the Nifty50 closed with losses of 24 points to 11,917 on Tuesday.

Sectorally, the action was seen in telecom and FMCG space while profit-taking was seen in consumer durables, healthcare, capital goods, and metal index.

In the broader market – the S&P BSE Mid-cap fell 1.13 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 0.8 percent.

US markets retreats:

US markets retreats:

Overnight, the benchmark S&P 500 edged lower as investors paused in the wake of a rally buoyed by hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China that sent the three main U.S. stock indexes to record highs in the previous session, said a Reuters report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.52 points, or 0.11%, to 27,492.63, the S&P 500 lost 3.65 points, or 0.12%, to 3,074.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.48 points, or 0.02%, to 8,434.68.

Asian markets muted:

Asian shares were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited new developments toward scaling back a bruising trade war between the United States and China, said a Reuters report.

The United States and China have signaled they are pushing hard to reach a preliminary “phase one” trade agreement, possibly some time this month, said the report.

SGX NIfty:

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a muted opening for the broader index in India, with a loss of 29 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,932-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

India opted out of RCEP:

India's decision to not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Cooperation (RCEP) was to protect local companies from cheap imports, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on November 5. "We wanted agriculture, dairy out of regional trade pact," Goyal said at a press briefing.

PMC Bank: RBI increases deposit withdrawal limit

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased deposit withdrawal limit for Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank customers to Rs 50,000 from November 5.

NSE CEO urges FM Sitharaman, SEBI, to reduce STT

Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE, had requested the Finance Minister and SEBI to reduce the transaction and the compliance costs that come with operating a stock exchange.

Speaking at an event celebrating the 25th anniversary of NSE, Limaye said that the spread of equity trading is very low in India in comparison with its peers.

September Quarter results on Wednesday:

On the earnings front, as many as 79 companies will declare their results for the September quarter which include names like Bajaj Electricals, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Exide Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Indiabulls HF, Lupin, Radico, Tata Steel, Voltas, and V-Guard Industries.

SEBI on new FPI regulations

Markets watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India has issued consolidated operational guidelines for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and designated depository participants to facilitate implementation of the new FPI regulations.

Under the new norms, all insurance entities and funds from FATF member countries have been classified as category-I FPIs. Among others, unregulated funds or entities where the regulated investment manager is from a non-FATF member country would be under category-II.

India's sugar output likely to fall:

India's sugar output has been pegged lower by 21.5 percent to 26 million tonnes for the ongoing marketing year considering possible fall in cane acreage in Maharasthra and Karnataka as well as diversion to ethanol manufacturing, according to industry body ISMA.

Sebi issues circular on Aadhaar e-KYC for investors

Sebi on Tuesday issued a detailed circular regarding the process to be followed for Aadhaar-based electronic KYC exercise for domestic investors. The circular mentions about the requirements to be fulfilled by entities registered with the UIDAI as KYC User Agency (KUA) as well as for sub-KUA.

Rupee:

The rupee gained 8 paise to close at a fresh five-week high of 70.69 against the US dollar on Tuesday following foreign fund inflows and gains in Asian peers after Chinese central bank cut interest rates.

Institutional Activity:

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 473 cr while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1593 cr, provisional data showed.