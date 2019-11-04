What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

It was indeed a historic week for Indian markets as the S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 40,392 on Thursday, and for the week, the index closed with gains of 2.8 percent.

The Nifty50 had a touch and go momentum with 11,900 levels on Friday but the momentum fizzled out at higher levels as investors preferred to book profits at higher levels.

Investors’ wealth in terms of the average market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 4.78 lakh cr to Rs 154.09 lakh cr recorded on 1 November from Rs 149.31 lakh cr registered on 25 October.

In terms of sectors, plenty of action was seen around metals, telecom, and Banks while profit booking was seen in consumer durables, IT, and auto index on Friday.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

Wall Street closes higher on Jobs data:

U.S. stocks rallied to close out the trading week on Friday as the S&P 500 set a closing record for the third time in five days after an upbeat U.S. jobs report and data on Chinese manufacturing eased concerns about slowing global growth, said a Reuters report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 300.86 points to 27,347.09, the S&P 500 gained 29.36 points to 3,066.92, and the Nasdaq Composite added 94.04 points to 8,386.40.

Asian Markets rose to 14-week high:

Asian shares rose to 14-week highs as growing optimism over U.S.-China trade talks and upbeat U.S. job data boosted global investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

The United States and China both said on Friday that they had made progress in talks aimed at defusing their protracted 16-month-long trade war, and U.S. officials said a deal could be signed this month, said a Reuters report.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a gain of 25 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,963-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Thailand said on Sunday that Southeast Asian nations are committed to signing a pact by February 2020 on forging what could become the world’s largest trade bloc, even after new demands by India dealt a blow to the process backed by China, said a Reuters report.

Going into this weekend’s summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Bangkok there had been hopes of finalising negotiations this year on the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), it said.

Continuing their buying streak for the second straight month, overseas investors pumped in a net Rs 16,464 crore into the Indian capital markets in October amid positive domestic and global cues.

As per latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) pumped in a net amount of Rs 12,475.7 crore into equities and Rs 3,988.9 crore into the debt segment during October 1-31. This translates into a total net investment of Rs 16,464.6 crore in the domestic capital markets.

GST collections declined to Rs 95,380 crore in October as compared to Rs 1,00,710 crore a year ago, mirroring a slowdown in the economy, Press Trust of India reported. However, on a month-on-month basis, collections improved.

Highlighting India's economic growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 3, said the country is among the top 10 destinations for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the world and had received $286 billion of FDI in the last five years.

India's forex reserves increased by $1.832 billion to a new lifetime high of $442.583 billion in the week ended October 25, helped by a jump in core currency assets and value of gold, RBI data showed on November 1

Private sector lender Yes Bank is aiming to finish a $1.2 billion (about Rs 8,462 crore) equity raising exercise by December and willing to give new investors a board seat, according to a top official.

Warren Buffett's company reported Saturday that it saw an 11 percent decline in third-quarter profits because of a smaller increase in the paper value of its investments, even as it sits on a mountain of cash.

Berkshire Hathaway said it made $16.52 billion, or $10,119 per Class A share, in the quarter, down from $18.54 billion, or $11,280 per Class A share, a year ago.

The rupee appreciated by 11 paise to close at 70.81 against the US dollar on Friday due to fag-end selling of the greenback by banks and importers amid persistent foreign fund inflows.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 533 cr while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 136 cr, provisional data showed.