What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

Indian market rose for the fifth consecutive day in a row on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex rose to a record high of 40,392.22 but failed to hold onto the gains as investors booked profits at higher levels.

The Nifty50 which reclaimed 11,900 also witnessed selling pressure at higher levels. The index closed above its crucial support at 11850 which is a positive sign for the bulls.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 77 points to close at 40,129 while the Nifty50 rose 33 points to close at 11,877.

For October, Nifty rose 3.5 percent while in the October series the index was up 2.6 percent.

Stable global cues thanks to a rate cut by the US Fed, better than expected results from India Inc., festive cheer, and buying by foreign institutional investors lifted sentiment on D-Street.

US stocks fell on Thursday as conflicting tones surrounding a possible trade deal between the United States and China eclipsed strong earnings reports from Apple and Facebook, said a Reuters report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 140.46 points, or 0.52%, to 27,046.23, the S&P 500 lost 9.21 points, or 0.30%, to 3,037.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.62 points, or 0.14%, to 8,292.36.

Most of the Asian markets were trading in negative territory on fresh concerns over Sino-U.S. trade prospects and ahead of U.S. economic data.

Chinese officials doubt that a comprehensive long-term trade deal with Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump is possible, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources, said a Reuters report.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, with a cut of 4.5 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,923-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

As many as 32 companies will report their results for the September quarter which include names like Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, GIC Housing Finance, JK Lakshmi Cement, JSW Energy, V-Mart, and Yes Bank among others.

The output of core infrastructure industries shrank by 5.2 percent in September 2019 as seven of eight sectors witnessed negative growth, according to official data released on October 31. The eight-core sectors had expanded by 4.3 percent in September 2018.

India's fiscal deficit reached nearly 93 percent of the budget estimate at Rs 6.52 lakh crore at the end of September in the current financial year, government data showed on Thursday.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue was Rs 6,51,554 crore as on September 30, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

Auto companies would be in focus as automakers as well as two-wheeler makers will start declaring their sales for October month. The renewed buying interest for vehicles during Diwali lifted sentiment in auto space, as a result, passenger vehicle sales may see marginal growth in October led partly by heavy discounts.

Nomura said passenger vehicles could see 3-5 percent growth as festive season retail sales increased by mid-single-digit and wholesales should benefit from the festive season being bunched up in October 2019.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived here on October 31 night on a two-day visit during which she will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a host of bilateral issues, with nearly 20 agreements expected to be signed between the two countries.

Putting in place a stricter framework, Sebi on Thursday directed all listed banks to disclose any divergence in bad loan provisioning within 24 hours of receiving RBI's risk assessment report, rather than waiting to publish the details in their annual financial statements.

The finance ministry on October 31 said public sector banks (PSBs) have extended support of Rs 2.56 lakh crore to NBFCs by way of credit and pooled buyout since September 2018 as part of efforts to provide much-needed liquidity to the sector.

Rupee ends lower at 70.92 per dollar

The Indian rupee pared all its morning gains and ended marginally lower at 70.92 per dollar. The domestic currency opened higher by 12 paise at 70.77 per dollar versus Wednesday's close 70.89.

Institutional Activity:

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 1870 cr while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 650 cr, provisional data showed.