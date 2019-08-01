What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The BSE Sensex gained 83.88 points to 37,481.12 while the Nifty 50 strongly defended psychological 11,000-mark and rose 32.60 points to close at 11,118.

The broader markets also rebounded to close higher with the Nifty Midcap index rising 1.38 percent and Smallcap index gaining 0.4 percent.

In July, the BSE Sensex lost nearly 5 percent and the Nifty 50 shed 5.7 percent and formed a bearish candle on the monthly charts. It was the worst July for Nifty in the last 17 years.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,029.83, followed by 10,941.67. If the index starts moving upward, the key

resistance levels to watch for out are 11,175.73 and 11,233.47.

The Nifty Bank closed at 28,876.00, up by 84.40 points on July 31. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,610.6, followed by 28,345.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,060.6, and 29,245.2.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Fed cuts interest rates, signals it may not need to do more

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Wednesday, but the head of the US central bank said the move might not be the start of a lengthy campaign to shore up the economy against risks including global weakness.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cited signs of a global slowdown, simmering US trade tensions and a desire to boost too-low inflation in explaining the central bank’s decision to lower borrowing costs for the first time since 2008 and move up plans to stop winnowing its massive bond holdings.

“Let me be clear – it’s not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts,” Powell said in a news conference after the Fed released its latest policy statement. At the same time, he said, “I didn’t say it’s just one rate cut.”

US Markets

The Dow and S&P 500 suffered their biggest daily percentage drops since May 31 on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in a decade, but remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell dampened expectations for further cuts going forward.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 336.26 points, or 1.24%, to 26,861.76, the S&P 500 lost 33.07 points, or 1.10%, to 2,980.11, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 98.20 points, or 1.19%, to 8,175.42.

Asian Markets

Asian shares fell to six-week lows on Thursday and the dollar rose after the US Federal Reserve delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut as expected but poured cold water on market expectations of a lengthy easing cycle.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.4%, extending losses for a fifth day to the lowest since mid-June. Japan’s Nikkei also fell 0.4%. South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.5% while Australian shares declined 0.3%. E-minis for the S&P500 were off 0.4%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a with 0.39 percent loss or 43 points. Nifty futures were trading around 11,078-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil drops as Fed signals rate cuts may be limited

Oil prices fell more than USD 1 on Thursday, declining for the first time in six days, after the US Federal Reserve dampened hopes for a string of rate cuts and Sino-US trade talks ended without progress.

The drop came despite a bigger-than-expected decline in inventories in the US and a drop in crude production among OPEC members, along with Libya cutting exports, typically bullish drivers for the market.

Brent crude fell USD 1.06, or 1.6%, to USD 63.99 a barrel by 0037 GMT, while US crude was down 93 cents, or 1.6%, at USD 57.65 a barrel, having fallen more than USD 1 earlier.

Rupee settles 6 paise higher at 68.79 vs USD

The rupee recovered from early lows to settle higher by 6 paise at 68.79 against the US dollar on Wednesday. Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex), the domestic currency witnessed heavy volatility. The local unit opened lower at 68.89 a dollar andtouched a low of 68.94 later. The rupee made a recovery later in line with gains in equity markets and touched a day's high of 68.76 to US

dollar.

Auto makers cut production by 11% in Q1 amid falling sales: Report

Automobile manufacturers in the country slashed production by 11 percent in April-June period this fiscal over the year-ago period amid the industry facing the worst slowdown with sales declining month after month, said a rating agency's report on July 31.

Vehicle sales across all categories declined by 12.35 percent to 60,85,406 units in the April-June period against 69,42,742 units in the same period of last year.

Domestic automobile industry's sales volume fell 12 per cent in June 2019 over the same month last year on weak consumer sentiments owing to the slowing economy amid delays in the onset of monsoons.

Eight core sectors growth slows down to 0.2% in June

Growth of eight core industries dropped to 0.2 per cent in June mainly due to a contraction in oil-related sectors as well as in cement production, according to official data.

The eight core sector industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 7.8 percent in June last year. According to the data released by the government, crude oil output contracted by 6.8 per cent while the refinery segment de-grew by 9.3 percent.

Govt fiscal deficit touches Rs 4.32 lakh cr in Q1

The government's fiscal deficit touched Rs 4.32 lakh crore for the June quarter, which is 61.4 percent of the budget estimate for 2019-20 fiscal. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between expenditure and revenue was Rs 4.32 lakh crore during at June-end, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on July 31.

The fiscal deficit was 68.7 percent of 2018-19 budget estimate in the year-ago period. The government estimates the fiscal deficit to be at Rs 7.03 lakh crore during 2019-20.

India receives 42% more rains than average this week: IMD

India's monsoon rains in the week ending on July 31 were above average for the second time since the start of the season on June 1, helping farmers accelerate the planting of summer-sown crops and easing concerns of drought.

Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth, as about 55 percent of India's arable land is rain-fed, and agriculture forms about 15 percent of a $2.5-trillion economy that is the third biggest in Asia.

India received 42% more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to July 31, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed. Overall, India has received 9% less rain than average in the first half of June-September monsoon season.

Dollar hits 2-year high vs euro as Powell rules out prolonged easing cycle

The dollar rose to a two-year peak against the euro and hit a two-month high versus the yen on Thursday as US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell ruled out a lengthy easing cycle after delivering the first rate cut since the financial crisis. In a widely expected move, the US central bank cut rates by 25 basis points to shore up the economy against risks including trade friction.

At a press conference after the Fed’s decision, Powell said “it’s not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts.” At the same time, he said, “I didn’t say it’s just one rate cut.”

Traders still see one more rate cut this year. Powell’s remarks, however, slashed expectations the Fed is prepared to lower rates well into next year.

Affle India IPO subscribed over 86 times

The initial public offer of mobile marketing firm Affle India has received overwhelming response from investors on July 31, the last day for subscription. The Rs 459-crore public issue has received bids for 29.21 crore equity shares against IPO size of 33.78 lakh shares (excluding anchor investors' book) as per data available on exchanges.

The initial public offer has been oversubscribed 86.49 times. The reserved portion of qualified institutional investors was subscribed 55.3 times and non-institutional investors 199 times while retail portion saw 10.96 times subscription.

Angel Broking receives Sebi nod for Rs 600 cr IPO

Angel Broking has received markets regulator Sebi's nod for its initial public offer to raise about Rs 600 crore. The regulator issued its "observation letter" on July 26, 2019, according to information available on the Sebi website. Sebi's observations are necessary for any company to launch public issues like initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer and rights issue.

Angel Broking had filed its draft papers with the regulator on September 5, 2018. The initial public offer comprises equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of Angel Broking Ltd aggregating up to Rs 600 crore.

53 companies to report June quarter numbers today

As many as 53 companies will declare their results for June quarter which include names like Bharti Airtel, CEAT, Godrej Consumer, HCC, ICRA, JK Tyre, Marico, Raymond, Tata Power, and Varun Beverages among others.