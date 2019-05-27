What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The landslide victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) helped the market end at record closing high in the week ended May 24, gaining nearly 4 percent. The rally was driven mainly by banking and financials, auto, infra and energy stocks.

The BSE Sensex climbed 623.33 points to 39,434.72 while the Nifty50 rose 187.10 points to 11,844.10 on May 24 and formed bullish candle on weekly charts.

After a sharp run in the week gone by, the market is expected to be rangebound in coming sessions and traders will closely watch RBI monetary policy event scheduled on June 6, experts said.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,715.13, followed by 11,586.17. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,916.03 and 11,987.97.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 31,212.55, up 803.45 points on May 24. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,759.53, followed by 30,306.47. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,470.53, followed by 31,728.47.

Wall Street edges higher after Trump sparks US-China trade hopes

Wall Street’s major stock indexes edged higher on Friday after falling in the previous session, as hopeful comments from US President Donald Trump

regarding trade relations with China assuaged concerns among some investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.22 points, or 0.37 percent, to 25,585.69, the S&P 500 gained 3.82 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,826.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.73 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,637.01.

Asia stocks steady, euro little moved as EU vote shows limited gains by nationalists

Asia stocks edged up early on Monday, and the euro was confined to a narrow range after the weekend’s European Parliament elections highlighted the deepening political fragmentation of the 28-country bloc.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 percent while Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.2 percent. Gains were limited by persistent concerns that the China-US trade conflict was fast turning into a technology cold war between the world’s two largest economies.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a loss of 38 points or 0.32 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,839-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices rise amid OPEC supply cuts, but trade worries weigh

Oil prices rose on Monday as ongoing supply cuts led by producer club OPEC kept markets relatively tight, but Brent remained below USD 70 per barrel on concerns over an ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at USD 69.10 per barrel at 0021 GMT, up 41 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their ast close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, at USD 58.73 per barrel.

Rupee surges 49 paise against US dollar

The Indian rupee May 24 rallied 49 paise to close at 69.53 against the US dollar in line with a massive surge in domestic equities following a decisive mandate for Narendra Modi's BJP in the general elections.

On weekly basis, the Indian currency gained 70 paise helped by a host of domestic and global factors like stable political outlook with NDA government's return, sustained fund inflows, lower crude oil prices and strengthening Asian currencies.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 69.75 against the previous close of 70.02. It traded in the range of 69.81 to 69.50 during the day. The Indian unit finally settled the day at 69.53, gaining 49 paise or 0.70 percent.

FPIs pull out Rs 4,375 crore in May so far

Foreign investors have pulled out a net amount of Rs 4,375 crore from the Indian capital markets in May so far, driven by global and domestic factors. Prior to this, overseas investors had infused a net amount of Rs 16,093 crore in April, Rs 45,981 crore in March and Rs 11,182 crore in February in the capital markets (both equity and debt).

According to the latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net sum of Rs 2,048 crore from equities and Rs 2,309.86 crore from the debt market during May 2-24, taking the total net outflow to Rs 4,375.86 crore.

RBI tweaks norms on VRR investment by FPIs

The Reserve Bank of India on May 24 fixed the investment limit at Rs 54,606.55 crore for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) under the voluntary retention route (VRR), which allows parking funds in both government securities as well as corporate debt. VRR for investments by FPIs was introduced on March 1. Limits for investment in debt by FPIs were offered for allotment 'on tap' during the March 11-April 30 period.

Based on the feedback received, and in consultation with the government, the RBI said it has made certain changes in the scheme to increase its operational flexibility. "The investment limit shall be Rs 54,606.55 crore, under the VRR-combined category, which allows investment in both government securities and corporate debt," it said.

Public sector banks recover Rs 1.2 lakh cr from bad loans in 2018-19

Public sector banks (PSBs) have recovered close to Rs 1.2 lakh crore from stressed assets during the financial ended March, primarily helped by resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), an official said. During the first half of the previous fiscal, banks recovered Rs 60,713 crore from bad loans.

"Due to non-resolution of some big accounts referred under NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal), PSBs could not achieve the resolution target of Rs 1.80 lakh crore. But, these accounts should be resolved in the current financial year," the official said. Banks recovered close to Rs 55,000 crore from the NCLT resolution, the official said.

RBI releases draft norms on liquidity risk management for NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 24 said all non-deposit-taking non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) with an asset size of Rs 5,000 crore and above, and all deposit-taking NBFCs irrespective of their asset size, have to maintain a liquidity buffer in terms of a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR).

In a draft on liquidity risk management framework for NBFCs and core investment companies, RBI said these measures will promote resilience of NBFCs to potential liquidity disruptions by ensuring they have sufficient High-Quality Liquid Asset (HQLA) to survive any acute liquidity stress scenario lasting for 30 days. The banking regulator proposed that it will implement LCR through a glide path from April 1, 2020, to April 1, 2024.

India should cut interest rates to help exporters take advantage of US-China trade war: Ficci chief

India should cut interest rates further and adopt consistent policies for the export of agricultural produce to enable Indian exporters to take advantage of the current US-China trade war, industry body Ficci's President Sandip Somany said on May 25.

Currently on a business trip to China, Somany also said the NDA government in its second term should focus on getting big ticket investments from China, specially in the capital goods sector, and motivate Chinese machinery manufacturers to set up plants in India.

Forex reserves decline by $2.05 bn to $417.99 bn

After rising for the past few weeks, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined USD 2.057 billion to USD 417.998 billion in the week to May 17 on account of a fall in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed May 24. In the previous week, the reserves had risen by USD 1.368 billion to reach USD 420.055 billion.

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, which are a major component of the overall reserves, decreased by USD 2.030 billion to USD 390.197 billion.

RBI to infuse Rs 15,000 cr next month through G-sec purchases

The Reserve Bank May 24 said it will inject Rs 15,000 crore into the financial system next month through purchase of government bonds via the auction route. The government securities will be bought under Open Market Operations (OMO).

The decision has been taken in view of the evolving liquidity situation, the central bank said in a statement. "Based on a review of the evolving liquidity conditions and assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward, RBI has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under OMO for Rs 150 billion on June 13, 2019," the RBI said.

280 companies to report March quarter numbers today

As many as 280 companies will release their March quarter earnings on May 27, 2019 including names like ABBOTT India, Adani Ports, BHEL, Colgate

Palmolive, Emami, GAIL India, Interglobe Aviation, Oil India and Zee Entertainment among others.

Two stocks under ban period on NSE

For May 27, Adani Power and IDBI Bank are under a ban period. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies