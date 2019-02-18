What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

Nifty closed 0.2 percent lower, continuing downtrend for sixth consecutive sessions. It lost 2 percent during the week. Discouraging Q3 numbers along with rising oil prices, FII outflow and uncertainty over trade war talks weighed on sentiment.

The index registered a bearish candle on daily and weekly charts, which resembles a hammer and bearish belt hold pattern, respectively.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,634.6, followed by 10,544.8. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,800 and then 10,875.6.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,794.25, down 176.35 points on February 15. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,609.63, followed by 26,425.06. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,004.33, followed by 27,214.47.

Wall Street rallies on trade optimism

Wall Street rallies on trade optimism

Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the Dow and the Nasdaq posting their eighth consecutive weekly gains as investors grew hopeful that the United States and China would hammer out an agreement resolving their protracted trade war. All three major US indexes ended the session higher, and for the fourth straight session, the S&P 500 held above its 200-day moving average, a key technical level.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 443.86 points, or 1.74 percent, to 25,883.25, the S&P 500 gained 29.87 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,775.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.46 points, or 0.61 percent, to 7,472.41.

Asia shares up on optimism over trade talks, stimulus

Asian share markets firmed on Monday as investors dared to hope for both progress at Sino-US trade talks in Washington this week and more policy stimulus from major central banks.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 percent, partially recovering from a sharp fall last Friday. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to hit its highest for the year so far, while Australia’s main index rose 0.7 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat, with trade thinned by a holiday in US markets.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 16.5 point or 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,771-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil hits 3-month high on OPEC cuts, US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela

Oil prices rose to their highest levels since November last year on Monday, lifted by OPEC-led supply cuts and US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures pushed through $56 per barrel for the first time this year, hitting $56.13 a barrel before edging back to $56.02 a barrel by 0112 GMT, still up 0.8 percent from their last settlement.

International Brent crude futures hit a high of $66.78 per barrel before easing to $66.65 per barrel, up 0.6 percent from their last close. For both benchmarks, these were their highest levels since November 20, 2018.

Rupee extends slide, down 7 paise to 71.23 vs USD

The rupee slipped by 7 paise to close at 71.23 against the US dollar Friday, pressured by heavy foreign capital outflows and firming oil prices. This is the third straight session of loss for the domestic currency, during which it has depreciated by 53 paise.

On a weekly-basis, the rupee registered a loss of 8 paise. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened lower at 71.22 and fell further to touch the day's low of 71.44. The local unit covered some lost ground, before finally ending at 71.23 per dollar, down by 7 paise against its previous close.

Trade deficit in Jan widens to $14.73 bn; exports growth at 3.74%

India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $14.73 billion in January after hitting a 10-month low of $13.08 billion in December, data released by Commerce Ministry showed. The deficit was $15.67 billion in January, 2018.

Merchandise exports grew 3.74 percent on year at $26.36 billion, mainly due to growth in textiles, drugs and pharmaceuticals as well as organic and inorganic chemicals.

During April to January, exports were up 9.52 percent year-on-year at $271.80 billion while imports grew 11.27 percent $427.73 billion.

RBI lifts cap on FPI investments in corporate bonds

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Friday withdrew the 20 per cent limit on investments by FPIs in corporate bonds of an entity with a view to encourage more foreign investments. As part of the review of the FPI investment in corporate debt undertaken in April 2018, it was stipulated that no FPI should have an exposure of more than 20 per cent of its corporate bond portfolio to a single corporate (including exposure to entities related to the corporate).

While the provision was aimed at incentivising FPIs to maintain a portfolio of assets, market feedback indicates that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been constrained by this stipulation, the RBI said.

Forex reserves down by $2.11 bn to $398.12 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $2.119 billion to $398.122 billion in the week to February 8, due to fall in foreign currency assets, according to the RBI data.

In the previous week, the reserves had surged by $2.063 billion to $ 400.24 billion. In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, fell by $2.448 billion to $370.981 billion.

FPIs pour Rs 5,300 crore into equities in February so far

Foreign investors have put in over Rs 5,300 crore into the Indian equity market in the first half of this month, primarily on account of positive view on the Interim Budget 2019-20. The infusion into the equity market comes following a pull-out of Rs 5,264 crore by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in January.

According to the latest data available with depositories, a net sum of Rs 5,322 crore has been pumped into equities during February 1-15. However, FPIs pulled out a net amount of Rs 248 crore from the bond market during the period.

Arun Jaitley to address RBI board today

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is scheduled to address the customary post-budget meeting of the central board of the Reserve Bank on February 18 and

highlight the key points of the interim Budget, including the fiscal consolidation roadmap.

The meeting, according to sources, will take a call on the interim dividend to be paid to the government during the current fiscal. The government expects Rs 28,000 crore from the RBI as interim dividend for 2018-19 based on the financial position of the central bank.

Disinvestment proceeds touch Rs 53,558 crore

The government's disinvestment proceeds have touched Rs 53,558 crore so far in the current fiscal, as against the full year budget target of Rs 80,000 crore. Last week, as much as Rs 10,000 crore came in from Bharat-22 ETF and, another Rs 5,379 crore from the sale of Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) stake in Axis Bank.

The government has sold as much as 3 percent stake in Axis Bank held via SUUTI through an offer for sale (OFS) and raised about Rs 5,300 crore. Besides, the additional offering or Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) garnered about Rs 10,000 crore to the exchequer. The issue got bids worth Rs 49,528 crore, with foreign investors pouring in Rs 38,000 crore and retail buyers Rs 2,000 crore.

Gold imports dip 5% during April- Jan to $26.93 bn

The country's gold imports dipped about 5 percent in value terms to $26.93 billion during April-January 2018-19, which is expected to keep a lid on the current account deficit.

According to commerce ministry data, total imports of the precious metal in the corresponding period of 2017-18 stood at $28.23 billion.

Six stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For February 18, Adani Enterprises, CG Power, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation Systems, PC Jeweller and Reliance Power stocks are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies