What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The Nifty trimmed its gains amid volatility and closed the last session of the week higher on February 1 after the government maintained its fiscal discipline, and provided stimulus to farmers and taxpayers through several schemes in its last Budget ahead of the general election 2019.

The index formed bullish candle on the daily charts, which resembles a 'shooting star' kind of pattern. For the weekly chart also, it formed a bullish candle.

A shooting star pattern is formed when the index comes under selling pressure as traders start booking profits at higher levels.

Considering the loss of 90 points from day's high, traders looked a bit cautious after the Interim Budget 2019 and ahead of Monetary Policy Committee meeting next week, experts said, adding 10,812 could be crucial level to watch out for.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,810.3, followed by 10,726.9. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch are 10,980.3 and then 11,066.9.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,085.9 on February 1. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,833.17, followed by 26,580.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,435.87, followed by 27,785.83.

Amazon jitters offset upbeat jobs data on Wall Street

Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as optimism from a surge in January US job growth was offset by a weaker-than-expected outlook from Amazon.com Inc that battered retail stocks.

The online retail heavyweight slumped 5.38 percent after its quarterly sales forecast fell short of Wall Street estimates, overshadowing its record sales and profit during the holiday season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.26 percent to end the week at 25,063.89 points, while the S&P 500 edged 0.09 percent higher to 2,706.53. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.25 percent to 7,263.87.

Asia stocks quiet, dollar supported after upbeat US jobs data

Asia stocks were barely moved on Monday, staying near a four-month high after Wall Street’s tepid pre-weekend performance, while the dollar was supported against the yen following strong US jobs and manufacturing data.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was basically unchanged, capped below the four-month peak scaled on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.4 percent. China’s financial markets are closed all week for the Lunar New Year holiday.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 14.5 points or 0.13 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,897-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Cannot allow trade deficit with China to continue: Trump

President Donald Trump has said US' massive trade deficit with China cannot be allowed to continue, a day after the officials from both countries concluded their latest round of negotiations on trade issues.

The US and China have been locked in an escalating trade spat since early 2018, raising import tariffs on each other's goods. Trump, who has been accusing China of indulging in unfair trade practices contributing to the huge trade deficit amounting to $375 billion, recently said the trade talks with Beijing were going on "very well".

Oil prices slip, but tightening supply outlook supports

Crude oil prices slipped on Monday after gains of about 3 percent in the previous session, but they were buoyed by expectations of tightening supply and signs that China-US trade tensions could ease.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $55.06 per barrel at 0122 GMT, down 20 cents, or 0.36 percent, from their last settlement. WTI settled 2.73-percent higher in the last session at its strongest closing level since Nov. 19. International Brent crude oil futures on Monday were down 24 cents, at $62.51 a barrel, after closing up 3.14 percent in the previous session at their highest since Nov. 21.

Rupee drops 17 paise to 71.25/USD on fiscal slippage concerns

The Indian rupee on Friday weakened by 17 paise to close at 71.25 against the US dollar as concerns related to fiscal slippage weighed on the sentiment after the interim budget unveiled some big populist measures ahead of the general elections. On a weekly-basis, the domestic currency registered a loss of 8 paise. The rupee had registered a marginal gain of 2 paise in the previous week.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened at 71.08, but during the day it came under selling pressure. The local unit moved in a range of 70.94 to 71.39 and finally finished at 71.25 per dollar, down by 17 paise against its previous close.

Difficult for govt to maintain 3.4% fiscal deficit in FY'20: Moody's

The government will find it difficult to meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.4 percent in 2019-20 on account on higher spending and low revenue growth, Moody's Investors Service said.

Observing that Indian government's debt is "stubbornly high" as a percentage of GDP, Moody's Investors Service Managing Director, Sovereign Risk Group, Gene Fang said it could be brought down only if the Centre sticks to the fiscal consolidation path.

Deviating from the path laid down in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, the government has pegged the fiscal deficit for the next financial year at 3.4 per cent of GDP, as against the original target of 3.1 per cent.

FPIs pull out Rs 5,300-crore from capital markets in January

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) withdrew over Rs 5,300 crore from the Indian capital markets in January, indicating their 'wait and watch' approach ahead of the general elections.

Prior to this, they had infused a net sum of over Rs 17,000 crore in the capital markets -- equity and debt - during November and December 2018. In October, they had pulled out a massive Rs 38,900 crore.

According to data available with the depositories, FPIs pulled out a net amount of Rs 5,264 crore from equities and Rs 97 crore from the debt markets last month, taking the total outflow to Rs 5,361 crore.

Govt expects Rs 28,000 cr interim dividend from RBI: DEA Secy S C Garg

Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg on February 1 said the government expects Rs 28,000 crore from the Reserve Bank as an interim dividend in the current fiscal.

The government has already received Rs 40,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India during 2018-19, Garg told reporters in the post Budget interaction.

Piyush Goyal to address RBI board on February 9

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to address the customary post budget meeting of the central board of Reserve Bank of India on February 9 and highlight the key points of the interim Budget.

The meeting will take place two days after the sixth monetary policy review which is expected to take a call on policy rates. According to sources, the board meeting on February 9 would also take up request of the government for interim dividend for the current fiscal.

100 companies to report Q3 numbers today

As many as 100 companies on the BSE will be declaring their Budget for quarter ended December later today which include names like Aban Offshore, Balrampur Chini, Exide Industries, Godrej Agrovet, IDBI Bank, Novartis India, Reliance Naval, SPARC, Welspun India, and Whirlpool India among others.

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For February 4, IDBI is present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies