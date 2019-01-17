What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The Nifty50 opened flattish and remained in narrow range of 50 points for most part of the session in the absence of any fresh news or triggers from both domestic and global markets. The index closed flat and formed 'Doji' kind of pattern on the daily charts.

The Nifty50 after opening marginally higher at 10,899.65 hit an intraday high of 10,928.15 and low of 10,876.90. The index closed at 10,890.30, up 3.50 points over previous close.

"It appears to be a day of consolidation on the bourses as Nifty50 moved in a narrow range of 51 points and registered an indecisive formation called Doji before signing off the session," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

India VIX moved up by 3.19 percent at 16.07 levels. Volatility has to cool down further to get a decisive range breakout.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 10,500 followed by 10,700 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike.

Put writing is at 10,900 strike while Call unwinding is at most of the immediate strikes with minor Call writing at 11,200 strike. Option band signifies a higher shift in trading range in between 10,750 to 11,000 zones.

Upbeat bank earnings send Wall Street to 1-month highs

Wall Street’s major indexes hit one-month highs on Wednesday as strong earnings from Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.57 points, or 0.59 percent, to 24,207.16, the S&P 500 gained 5.8 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,616.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.86 points, or 0.15 percent, to 7,034.69.

Asia shares edge up

Asian shares crept higher on Thursday as upbeat bank earnings bolstered Wall Street, while an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the Brexit saga gave sterling a moment’s peace.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent, with Australia and South Korea's KOSPI ahead by 0.2 percent each. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.3 percent. However, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent during early Asian hours.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 16 points or 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,941-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices edge down as US fuel stockpiles grow more than expected

US oil prices inched down on Thursday, with traders worried about the strength of demand in the United States after gasoline stockpiles there grew last week by far more than analysts had expected.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.20 per barrel at 0022 GMT, down 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last settlement. WTI futures closed up 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

Rupee tumbles for 4th day; falls 19 paise to 71.24 vs USD

The rupee weakened further by 19 paise on Wednesday to close at 71.24 against the US dollar amid a strengthening greenback and fresh capital outflows.

Higher bond yields, which spiked on concerns that the government may over-shoot the fiscal deficit target in an election year, too weighed on the domestic unit, forex traders said. The rupee has now lost a hefty 83 paise in four straight sessions.

Govt eases process to seek tax exemption on angel fund investments for startups

The government on January 16 eased the procedure for seeking income tax exemption by startups on investments from angel funds and prescribed a 45-day deadline for a decision on such applications.

The move comes against the backdrop of various startup founders claiming that they have received notices under Section 56(2) (viib) of the Income Tax Act from the I-T department to pay taxes on angel funds raised by them. Entrepreneurs have raised concerns over these tax notices.

"The CBDT, within a period of 45 days from the date of receipt of application from DIPP may grant approval to the Startup for the purposes of clause (viib) of sub-section (2) of section 56 of the Act or decline to grant such approval," a government notification said.

Sebi issues norms for mutual funds investments in derivatives

Markets regulator Sebi has decided to allow mutual funds to write call options subject to certain conditions. Generally, call options refer to an agreement that gives a buyer the right to purchase an asset at a specified price within a particular time period.

Currently, mutual fund schemes are permitted to undertake transactions in equity derivatives but cannot write options or purchase instruments with embedded written options.

In a circular Wednesday, Sebi said mutual fund schemes (except Index Funds and ETFs) can write call options only under a covered call strategy for constituent stocks of Nifty 50 and Sensex indices.

"The total notional value (taking into account strike price as well as premium value) of call options written by a scheme shall not exceed 15 per cent of the total market value of equity shares held in that scheme," it said.

RBI loosens curbs on companies' offshore borrowing, move seen supporting rupee

The Reserve Bank of India relaxed offshore borrowing rules for companies and financial institutions on Wednesday, a move that is likely to boost the rupee exchange rate. Indian borrowers can now raise funds from offshore markets for at least three years without any ceiling on the amount.

"This is a rupee-positive move and will also give lot of flexibility for companies to raise bonds overseas," said a debt investment banker at a foreign bank.

The RBI's new governor Shaktikanta Das, who was appointed by the government in November after his predecessor Urjit Patel resigned abruptly, has relaxed some measures to support growth including a one-time dispensation scheme for small borrowers.

Sebi issues draft norms for commodity indices

Sebi on Wednesday issued draft norms for commodity indices, proposing a maximum weightage of 20 percent for a constituent. Besides, the watchdog has proposed rules for product design for future on the indices as part of larger efforts to deepen the participation of institutions in the derivatives segment.

Only contracts that are compliant with certain conditions would be allowed to be part of the indices. The contracts should have traded for at least 90 percent of trading days in last 12 months and they should have a minimum average daily turnover. The turnover should be at least Rs 75 crore for agricultural and agri-processed commodities, and Rs 500 crore for all other commodities, as per the draft norms.

RIL Q3 earnings today

Oil-retail-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries is expected to report strong set of earnings for the quarter-ended December 2018 driven by retail, telecom and petrochemical businesses. But slightly weak performance in refining segment may impact profitability.

"Petrochemical segment is expected to do better due to healthy deltas and strong volume growth in the segment. Positive developments in the telecom and retail segments should drive growth further for the company," Motilal Oswal said.

Most analysts expect gross refining margins (GRMs) at around $8-9 a barrel for the quarter-ended December 2018 against $9.5 a barrel in the previous quarter and $11.6 a barrel in Q3FY18.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

HUL to announce Q3 earnings today

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever is expected to report strong growth in October-December quarter, driven by volume growth and operational performance along with price hikes in detergents and skin care categories during Q2FY19.

"We expect 11.6 percent YoY sales growth mainly led by volume growth of 8 percent on account of volume growth across categories along with improved rural demand in addition to price hikes taken in detergents and skin care categories during Q2FY19," ICICI Securities said.

Antique Stock Broking also expects HUL to deliver sales growth of 12 percent, driven by 8 percent volume growth whereas Prabhudas Lilladher estimates 12.5 percent sales growth on 10 percent volume growth and 19 percent profit growth.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For January 17, Adani Power and Jet Airways is present in this list.​

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies