What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The market remained in favour of bulls throughout the session on December 27, though it was volatile amid expiry of December futures & options contracts.

Positive global cues on easing tensions between the White House and Federal Reserve, and also the hope of settlement between world's largest economies, the US & China over trade lifted market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex gained 157.34 points to close at 35,807.28 while the Nifty50 climbed 50 points to 10,779.80 but failed to hold on to 10,800 levels and formed bearish candle on the daily charts as closing is lower than opening levels.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,751.47, followed by 10,723.13. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,821.17 and then 10,862.53.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,878.55, down 108.25 points on December 27. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,735.83, followed by 26,593.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,130.63, followed by 27,382.67.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Wall Street roars back late to keep rally going

US stocks roared back to end in positive territory on Thursday following steep losses for much of the session, as equities rebounded for a second day. The failure of an initial selloff to gain more momentum lent credence to the idea that the extended bout of selling pressure may be coming to an end for now, investors said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260.37 points, or 1.14 percent, to 23,138.82, the S&P 500 gained 21.13 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,488.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.14 points, or 0.38 percent, to 6,579.49.

Asia stocks edge up as Wall Street extends comeback rally

Asia stocks inched higher on Friday after Wall Street ended volatile trade in the green, adding to the massive gains of the previous session although lingering investor jitters helped support safe-haven currencies such as the yen.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.15 percent. It has fallen almost 4 percent so far in December. Australian stocks added 0.5 percent and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.65 percent. Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trend and slipped 0.25 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a robust opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 61points or 0.56 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,870s-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil claws back some ground, but oversupply worries persist

US oil prices rose on Friday to claw back some of the ground they lost in the previous session, but growth in U.S. crude stockpiles and ongoing concerns about the global economy kept markets under pressure.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were up $1.37, or 3.07 percent, at $45.98 per barrel at 0042 GMT, having earlier rising as high as $46.05 per barrel. They ended Thursday down 3.48 percent, or $1.61, at $44.61 a barrel.

Rupee dives 29 paise against US dollar

The rupee tumbled by 29 paise to 70.35 against US dollar on December 27 amid strengthening of the greenback even as crude oil prices eased. Brokers said the US dollar firmed up against major global currencies following the easing of tensions between the White House and the Fed, which calmed investors' nerves.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened sharply lower at 70.27 a dollar against its previous close of 70.06. The domestic unit moved in a range of 70.39 to 70.18 during the day, before closing at 70.35.

Fund raising via equity market routes plunges 60% to Rs 63,744 cr in 2018

Indian companies have raised Rs 63,744 crore through various equity market routes in 2018, a slump of 60 per cent from the all-time high of Rs 1.6 lakh crore garnered in the preceding year, according to data analytics major Prime Database. Apart from equity, firms have also mopped up Rs 29,944 crore through public issuance of bonds during the year.

Out of the cumulative Rs 63,744 crore garnered through public equity markets in 2018, a large chunk or Rs 33,244 crore has been mopped up from initial public offers (IPOs).

Besides, qualified institutional placement (QIP) accounted for Rs 16,077 crore, offer-for-sale (OFS) through stock exchange mechanism got Rs 10,678 crore and Infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) helped raise Rs 3,145 crore.

Fiscal deficit touches 115% of FY19 target during Apr-Nov

India reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.16 lakh crore during April-November, which translates to 114.8 percent of its full-year target, as per government data released on December 27.

The government has pegged fiscal deficit target - a measure of how much the government borrows in a year to meet part of its spending needs - at 3.3 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the financial year 2018-19.

During the same time period last financial year 2017-18, the fiscal deficit was 112 percent of the budgeted estimates.

Indian IT services cos expected to grow at 9-12% CAGR during FY18-21: ICRA

Indian IT services companies are expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9-12 per cent between FY2018-21, impacted by lower deal sizes in digital technologies, cloud adoption and high competitive intensity, according to ratings agency ICRA. The credit profile of Indian IT services companies remains stable, underpinned by the ability to sustain free cash flows despite pressure on revenue growth and margins, ICRA said in a statement.

"ICRA expects FY2018-2021e CAGR to be around 9-12 per cent for the Indian IT services companies compared to CAGR of 17.1 per cent experienced over the FY2013-2017 period," it said.

PSUs' contribution to central exchequer fell 3% to Rs 3.5 lakh cr in FY'18

The contribution of state-owned firms to the central exchequer by way of excise duty, customs duty, GST, corporate tax, dividend and others fell 2.98 percent to Rs 3,50,052 crore in 2017-18, according to a survey tabled in Parliament on December 27. In 2016-17, CPSEs' contribution to the exchequer stood at Rs 3,60,815 crore.

The dividend declared or paid by such firms in the last fiscal stood at Rs 76,578 crore against Rs 78,129 crore in 2016-17, as per the Public Enterprises Survey 2017-18.

"It has been observed that the return on net worth is highest in the mining and exploration sector (14.77 per cent) followed by manufacturing, processing and generation (14.34 per cent), services (5.04 per cent), while agriculture sector has shown negative (-39.3 per cent) return on net worth," said the survey.

India's auto sector may attract $8-10 bn investments by 2023: Govt

The country's automobile sector, which attracted $16.5 billion in FDI between April 2000 and December 2016, is expected to attract $8-10 billion more in local and foreign investments by 2023, the government said.

The Year End Review 2018 of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, which made the projections, said growth of the industry in India since early 1990s is an example of how industrial prowess supported by progressive policies and national economic growth can yield rewards to all stakeholders.

India Inc foreign borrowings down 34% to $1.99 bn in Nov

India Inc's foreign borrowings fell to $1.99 billion in November, down by 34.3 percent from the year-ago period, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Indian firms had borrowed over $3.09 billion in November 2017, which also included $18.5 million through rupee-denominated bonds (RDBs).

During the month, financial services provider REC was the only company to raise $700 million through the approval route of the external commercial borrowing (ECB).

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das meets private sector bankers

Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das on December 27 held meetings with top private sector lenders and discussed liquidity issues and the flow of credit to small and medium businesses, according to bankers.

This is the third meeting Das has had with the lenders, with the first two being with public sector banks, after he took charge on December 12 following the sudden resignation of Urjit Patel on December 10 due to the differences with the government on a host of issues including those discussed.

"There were discussions on the ways to improve the flow of credit to medium and small industries and also on the present liquidity situation," said a banker who attended the meeting which was also attended by the deputy governors and other top private sector lenders.

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For December 28, 2018, Adani Power is present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies