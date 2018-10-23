What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The market started off the week on a negative note with the Nifty 50 losing all its opening gains in the morning trade and closing sharply lower amid volatility despite strong global cues on October 22.

Monday's intraday price action is clearly favouring the bears as two attempts by the bulls, during the course of the day, succumbed to the pressures of bears who succeeded in pushing the indices to much lower levels, experts said.

The index closed below the psychological 10,300 levels and formed large bearish candle which resembles a 'Bearish Belt Hold' kind of pattern on the daily charts.

The Nifty 50 saw a strong gap opening at 10,405.85, but erased all gains in the morning and turned volatile. The index then slipped into the red in last hour of trade to hit an intraday low of 10,224. It closed below the immediate support levels, down 58.20 points lower at 10,245.30.

India VIX moved up by 7.87 percent to 21.34. The spurt in volatility suggests upside could be restricted. Recent high of VIX is at 21.76 and above that it could even head towards 24 levels.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,176.63, followed by 10,108.07. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,361.13 and then 10,477.07.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,078.60, down 7.20 points on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,898.34, followed by 24,718.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,381.84, followed by 25,685.07.

Dow, S&P fall as earnings season picks up; tech boosts Nasdaq

The S&P 500 and the Dow fell in choppy trading on Monday as energy and financial stocks lost ground and caution grew ahead of a slew of earnings reports this week. Technology sector gains limited losses on the S&P 500 and helped to lift the Nasdaq. The beaten-down S&P technology index was up 0.8 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.93 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,317.41, the S&P 500 lost 11.9 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,755.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.60 points, or 0.26 percent, to 7,468.63.

Asian shares struggle as European woes, Saudi concerns dim mood

Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday as earnings season nerves in the US dented Wall Street, while a cocktail of negative factors from Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic isolation to concerns over Italy’s budget and Brexit talks depressed sentiment.

That rolled back some of the previous session’s strong rally led by China stimulus hopes, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropping 0.4 percent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.25 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a loss of 71 points or 0.69 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,181- level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil steady as Saudi Arabia pledges to play 'responsible role' in market

Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia pledged to play a “responsible role” in energy markets, although sentiment remained nervous in the run-up to US sanctions against Iran’s crude exports that start next month.

Front-month Brent crude oil futures were trading at $79.87 a barrel at 0120 GMT, 4 cents above their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.41 a barrel, up 5 cents from their last settlement.

Rupee skids 24 paise to close at 73.56 against US dollar

The rupee pared its early gains to settle 24 paise lower at 73.56 against the US dollar October 22 due to steady capital outflows and strengthening of the American currency. The rupee came under pressure following heavy selling in domestic equities and the crude oil breaching the $80 per barrel mark on geo-political worries related to killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a higher note at 73.36 and gained further ground to hit an intra-day high of 73.19 against the US dollar. But it failed to hold onto the gains and fell back to settle at the day's low level of 73.56, showing a loss of 24 paise or 0.33 percent over the previous close.

Indian banks' profitability weaker than BRICS peers, to improve next fiscal: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service said the profitability of Indian banks is "distinctively weak" compared to those in BRICS nations, but it will improve from next fiscal as asset quality stabilises. On capitalisation, Moody's said it is the "weakest" for Indian banks with a tangible common equity ratio of 8.7 percent at the end of 2017.

"System wide asset quality in India is weak due to stressed public sector banks, which dominate the sector. Government capital infusions will boost weak public sector banks' capital ratios," it said.

"The system as a whole is unprofitable due to high credit costs at dominant state-owned (Indian) banks," Moody's said, adding the profitability is "distinctively weak" for Indian banks than others in the five-nation BRICS bloc.

SEBI issues framework on total expenses, performance disclosure of MFs

To bring transparency in expenses and reduce portfolio churning and misselling in mutual funds, SEBI asked asset management companies to adopt full trail model of commission in all schemes without payment of any upfront commission.

However, upfronting of trail commission will be allowed only in case of inflows through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular.

Besides, the regulator has issued a framework for transparency in TER (total expense ratio) for mutual fund (MF) schemes, limiting the additional incentives for B-30 cities based on inflows from retail investors and performance disclosure of mutual fund schemes.

Net direct tax collection grows 15.7% to Rs 4.89-lakh cr: CBDT

The net direct tax collection in the country grew by 15.7 percent on year-on-year basis to reach Rs 4.89 lakh crore in the current fiscal till third week of October, a senior official quoting from the latest data. This marks over 42 percent of the full-year direct tax collection target of Rs 11.5 lakh crore for the fiscal ending March 31, 2019.

The CBDT official also the income tax department issued about 2 crore refunds for an amount of about Rs 1.09 lakh crore, till last week. As per the latest data, the number of taxpayers getting refunds is up by 62 percent from 1.22 crore refunds in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. In terms of the refund amount, there has been a surge of 31.7 percent from Rs 83,000 crore refunded to taxpayers in the corresponding period last year.

43 companies to report Sept quarter numbers today

As many as 43 companies are scheduled to report their results for the quarter ended September which include names like Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Corp, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, MCX India, Rallis India, Tata Metaliks, TVS Motor Company and Zensar Technologies among others.

HCL Tech Q2 results today

HCL Technologies is expected to report steady earnings for the quarter ended September 2018, brokerage firms said. The company will declare its results on October 23.

Brokerage houses expect sequential revenue growth in the range of 2.5-3.7 percent in constant currency (CC) terms. Average dollar revenue growth is expected to be more than 1.5 percent QoQ, they said.

Affle Holdings gets Sebi's go ahead for India unit IPO

Singapore-based Affle Holdings has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to launch the initial share-sale offering of its Indian unit, merchant banking sources said on Monday. The Indian unit -- Affle (India) -- is expected to raise around Rs 650 crore through its initial public offer (IPO), they added.

Going by the draft papers, the IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 90 crore, besides an offer for sale of up to 55 lakh equity shares by Affle Holdings.

3 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 23, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Jet Airways are present in this list.

Dodla Dairy among 4 cos to get Sebi's go-ahead for IPO

As many as four companies, including Affle India and Dodla Dairy, have received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to launch their initial share-sale offerings. The other two companies are -- Chalet Hotels and Harsha Engineers. With this, the total number of companies getting Sebi's clearance to launch initial share-sale has reached 64 so far this year.

Dodla Dairy obtained the 'observations' from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on October 17, while the other three firms received them on October 19, latest update with the capital markets watchdog noted.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies