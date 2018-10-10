What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Nifty 50 ended the volatile session sharply lower on October 9, weighed down by rupee's new low and crude volatility. The index made a bearish candle formation on the daily charts resembling a 'Bearish Engulfing' pattern.

The Nifty 50 opened sharply higher at 10,390.30 and touched an intraday high of 10,397.60, but gradually wiped out gains in morning trade itself to trade lower.

In the last hour of trade, it rebounded, but within a few minutes of trade, it caught in a bear trap again and fell sharply to hit day's low of 10,279.35. The index closed 47 points lower at 10,301 amid volatility.

India VIX fell by 1.93 percent to 19.75 levels. Overall higher volatility suggests a bear grip but a cool off in VIX with a topping out formation could form a short term bottom in the market.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,254.33, followed by 10,207.67. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,372.63 and 10,444.27.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,527.65, down 90.70 points on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,408.43, followed by 24,289.17. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,703.43, followed by 24,879.17.

Wall Street edges lower on global worries despite falling yields

The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Tuesday as investors, worried about global growth prospects, fled from materials and industrials stocks but falling bond yields kept declines in check in the three major indexes.

The International Monetary Fund cut global economic growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 and its 2019 US and China estimates, saying the two countries would feel the brunt of their trade war next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.21 points, or 0.21 percent, to 26,430.57, the S&P 500 lost 4.09 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,880.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.07 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,738.02.

Asian shares subdued as global growth woes linger

Asian shares steadied in early Wednesday trade after world stocks hit eight-week lows the previous day on worries about global economic growth, although the pound stayed firm on hopes for a Brexit deal.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.3 percent, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.25 percent. The Australian benchmark was up 0.11 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 40 points or 0.4 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,353-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Next summit with North Korea's Kim to come after Nov US elections: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be held after US congressional elections on November 6. He said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had very good talks with Kim over the weekend and that three or four locations were being considered.

“While there’s still a long way to go and much work to do, we can now see a path where we will achieve (our) ultimate goal, which is the full and final verified denuclearization of North Korea,” he said.

SEBI allows foreign entities in commodity derivatives market

With an aim to deepen the commodity derivatives market, regulator SEBI allowed trading in the segment by foreign entities with exposure to the Indian physical commodity market. Currently, foreign entities are not permitted to directly participate in the Indian commodity derivatives market, even if they import/export various commodities from/to India.

As per the regulator, such entities by virtue of their actual exposure to the various commodities in Indian market are valuable stakeholders in the value chain of such commodities, and are also exposed to price uncertainty of Indian commodity markets. Therefore, these entities should be enabled to hedge their price risk in the country's commodity derivatives market.

Rupee slips to record low of 74.39 against US dollar

The rupee fell 33 paise on October 9 to finish at a fresh lifetime low of 74.39 against the US dollar on high crude oil prices, strengthening of the greenback and unabated foreign fund outflows. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex), the rupee made a cautious recovery of 18 paise to 73.88 against the US dollar in early trade on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.

Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after the IMF lowered its global growth forecasts but prices were supported as Hurricane Michael churned towards Florida, causing the shutdown of nearly 40 percent of US Gulf of Mexico crude output.

Brent crude futures were down 2 cents at $84.98 a barrel by 0049 GMT, after a 1.3 percent gain on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down by 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $74.8 a barrel, after rising nearly 1 percent in the previous session.

RBI to inject Rs 12,000 cr into system on Oct 11 to manage liquidity

The Reserve Bank announced it will inject Rs 12,000 crore liquidity into the system through purchase of government bonds on October 11 to meet the festival season demand for funds. The government will purchase bonds with maturity ranging between 2020 to 2030, the RBI said in a statement.

"Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of the following government securities under Open Market Operations for an aggregate amount of Rs 1,200 crore on October 11, 2018 through multi-security auction using the multiple price method," it said.

TCS to announce Q2FY19 earnings on Oct 11

Tata Consultancy Services is set to kick off July-September quarter earnings season on October 11. Almost all analysts on the Street already predicted that the rupee tailwind is likely to play big role in earnings of IT companies.

Most experts expect TCS to lead the sector with revenue growth in the range of 3.5-4.5 percent sequentially. ICICI Securities expects profit to grow 7.7 percent sequentially to Rs 7,905.4 crore while Emkay sees profit growth of 8.6 percent QoQ. Sharekhan expects bottomline growth at around 8.8 percent QoQ.

Govt working on plan to raise API production to cut Chinese dependence: Comm Min report

The government is working on a roadmap to increase production of bulk drugs in the country with a view to reduce import dependence of the raw materials for pharma sector from China, a commerce ministry report said. Over-dependence of Indian pharma industry on imported raw materials from China to meet the growing requirements of drug formulations is a cause of concern for the industry and policymakers, it added. About 75 percent of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in the formulations of National List of Essential Medicines are sourced from China.

"In a bid to reduce India's dependence on China for APIs, the chemicals and fertiliser ministry has joined hands with other ministries to draw a road map for increasing their production in the country. "This initiative of the government will go a long way in supporting the domestic industry with necessary emphasis on strengthening and expanding production," the report 'Sino-Indian Trade - A perspective' - said.

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 10, IDBI Bank is present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies