What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market gained momentum after rangebound trade in the last few sessions to close higher for the second straight day on July 16 driven by banking & financials, auto, healthcare and energy stocks.

The BSE Sensex rallied 234.33 points to 39,131.04 while the Nifty 50 climbed 74.20 points to 11,662.60, forming a bullish candle on the daily scale. The Nifty Midcap index marginally outperformed Nifty 50, rising 0.75 percent but Smallcap index closed flat.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,601.07, followed by 11,539.53. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch out are 11,697.07 and 11,731.53.

The Nifty Bank closed at 30,570.80, up 124.85 points on July 16. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,455.47, followed by 30,340.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,660.57, followed by 30,750.33.

US Markets

US stocks edged lower on Tuesday as quarterly results from banks added to concerns about lower interest rates dampening their profits, while comments from US President Donald Trump on trade also dragged down Wall Street’s major indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.53 points, or 0.09 percent, to 27,335.63, the S&P 500 lost 10.26 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,004.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.39 points, or 0.43 percent, to 8,222.80.

Asian Markets

Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday after a lacklustre performance by Wall Street, while the dollar got a lift from robust US retail data and a Brexit-driven dive in the pound.

Early action was muted with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.18 percent. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.3 percent and South Korea 0.8 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 16 points or 0.14 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,631-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices steady after falling to more than one-week lows

Oil steadied after falling more than 3 percent overnight, with US crude trailing Brent after US inventory data fell short of expectations, amid conflicting signals from the US and Iran over the disputes that have roiled prices recently.

Brent crude futures were up 16 cents at USD 64.51, or 0.3 percent. They ended 3.2 percent down the previous session, after falling to the lowest since July 5. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 1 cent at USD 57.63. They fell 3.3 percent on Wednesday, having fallen to the lowest since July 9.

Rupee falls 17 paise against US dollar

The rupee on July 16 depreciated by 17 paise to close at 68.71 against the US dollar due to rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows. A strengthening US dollar against major currencies overseas also weighed on the rupee sentiment, forex traders said. However, sustained buying in the domestic equity market restricted the rupee's fall, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency opened lower at 68.59 per dollar, and further lost ground to touch the day's low of 69.76. The rupee finally settled at 68.71, down 17 paise over its previous close.

Sebi provides new format for compliance report on corporate governance

Markets regulator Sebi July 16 came out with a new format for compliance report on corporate governance to be submitted by listed companies to stock exchanges. In a circular, the regulator prescribed new format for disclosures to be made on quarterly basis, annual basis for the whole of financial year and within six months from end of financial year that can be submitted along with second quarter report.

"In view of the revised timelines under the amended regulations, the circular shall come into force with effect from the quarter ended September 30, 2019," Sebi said.

The regulator, in September 2015, had asked listed companies to submit compliance report on corporate governance in a prescribed format with disclosures pertaining to composition of board of directors as well as the committees and their respective meetings, among others.

Domestic medical device makers raise pitch for duty hikes on imports

Domestic medical device makers are calling for higher import duties, preferential market access and capping of trade margins to help local companies to take on foreign ones.

Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), the domestic industry lobby that claims to have around 300 members, has written to the government seeking 15 percent duty on imports of devices. For products not made in India, AiMeD has called for 5 custom duty percent, and products that are made at low volumes at 10 percent.

Gold inches down as strong US retail sales lift dollar

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, but still held above the pyschological USD 1,400 level, as the dollar gained after robust US retail sales tempered fears of a sharp downturn in the world’s largest economy.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at USD 1,405.26 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.3 percent to USD 1,406.90 an ounce.

12 companies to report June quarter numbers today

As many as 12 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended June which include names like Dhanlaxmi Bank, Mindtree, Wipro, and Yes Bank among others.

Three stocks under F&O ban period on NSE

For July 17, DHFL, Reliance Capital and Reliance Infrastructure are under the F&O ban period. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

