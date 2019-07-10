What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market consolidated and closed on a mixed note on July 9 after a steep fall in the previous two straight sessions. Traders now look for cues from June quarter earnings that began this week.

The BSE Sensex gained 10.25 points to close at 38,730.82 while Nifty 50 fell 2.70 points to 11,555.90 forming a small bullish candle resembling a Hammer kind of pattern on daily charts.

The Sensex recovered 295 points while Nifty 50 added 95 points from day's low to end flat.

The sectoral trend was mixed with Nifty Pharma index rising 2.7 percent and Realty 2.8 percent while FMCG and IT declining nearly a percent each. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed frontliners, rising 0.4 percent each.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,483.77, followed by 11,411.63. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch out are 11,605.27 and 11,654.63.

Nifty Bank closed at 30,569.15, down 34.70 points on July 9. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,376.57, followed by 30,183.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,731.97, followed by 30,894.73.

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Tuesday as gains in tech-related shares offset worries about a weakening outlook for earnings. Investors braced for remarks this week from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during his two-day testimony before Congress, which starts on Wednesday. Also due on Wednesday is the central bank’s June policy meeting minutes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.65 points, or 0.08 percent, to 26,783.49, the S&P 500 gained 3.68 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,979.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.35 points, or 0.54 percent, to 8,141.73.

Asian Markets

Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while higher Treasury yields lifted the dollar as markets wondered if the world’s most powerful central banker would confirm or confound expectations for US policy easing this month.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.2 percent, after three sessions of losses. South Korea climbed 0.6 percent, but Japan's Nikkei lagged with a loss of 0.15 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added a slim 0.08 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 2 points or 0.02 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,563-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil rises more than 1% after US stockpile drop

Oil prices gained more than 1% in early trade on Wednesday, led by US crude after an industry group reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) WTI futures rose 90 cents, or 1.5 percent, to USD 58.73 by 0027 GMT. Brent was up 69 cents, or 1.1 percent, at USD 64.85.

Rupee gains 15 paise to 68.51 against dollar

The rupee July 9 recovered by 15 paise to close at 68.51 against the greenback on fag-end selling of the US currency by banks and importers in line with late recovery in domestic equities. Strengthening crude oil prices and a stronger greenback in global markets, however, kept the rupee rise in check.

Investors were also looking for direction before the crucial testimony of US Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell, which could provide clues on its interest rate cut decision. The strong jobs data dented hopes of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month, hitting emerging market currencies. The rupee resumed almost flat at 68.65 per dollar as against the last closing level of 68.66 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market and moved down further to hit day's low of 68.84 on initial dollar demand from banks and importers.

India, China bilateral trade declines by 3.59% in first 5 months of this year

The bilateral trade between India and China has declined by 3.59 per cent year on year, totalling $36.87 billion in the first five months of this year, denting optimism that the total trade volume may cross $100 billion mark in 2019. The India-China bilateral trade last year touched a historic high of $95.54 billion, raising hopes that the trade this year could cross the historic $100 billion mark.

The trade deficit in 2018, according to Chinese official data, climbed to $57.86 billion from $51.72 billion in 2017. As per the latest data released by Chinese customs, the bilateral trade in the first five months of 2019 has declined by 3.59 per cent year on year amounting to $36.87 billion.

India faces continued fiscal challenges, despite lower deficit target: Moody's

Weak growth prospects for India will complicate the government's fiscal consolidation efforts, weighing on the sovereign's credit quality, Moody's Investors Service said July 9. The 2019-20 Budget presented in Parliament last week projected to contain fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent of GDP, lower than 3.4 per cent estimated in the interim Budget. It also projected a more gradual decline in government debt.

"Weak growth prospects for India (Baa2 stable) will complicate the government's fiscal consolidation efforts, weighing on the sovereign's credit quality," Moody's said in a statement.

Dollar edges up as US yields rise on pared bets for deep rate cuts

The dollar edged toward a three-week high against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, as an unwinding of bets on deep US interest rate cuts pushed Treasury yields higher. Further gains in the greenback depend on the tone Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell strikes during two days of Congressional testimony starting later on Wednesday.

In Asian trading, the index was at 97.518 after touching 97.588 on Tuesday, which was the highest since June 19. The dollar edged up to 108.975 yen in Asia, which was its strongest level since May 31. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.067 percent, up from a 2-1/2-year low of 1.9390 percent reached on July 3.

TCS reports Q1 profit at 8,131 cr

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) June quarter profit beat the analyst estimates but the revenue was below the expectations as per its Q1 result reported on July 9. It reported profit at Rs 8,131 crore for the quarter ended June 2019, flat sequentially. In the March quarter, the profit stood at Rs 8,126 crore.

The rupee revenue grew 0.4 percent QoQ to Rs 38,172 crore for the quarter ended June, slightly lower than CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 38,506 crore. YoY, the revenue growth was at 11.4 percent. TCS Q1 FY20 dollar revenue stood at $5,485 million, up 8.6 percent on a YoY basis.

Two stocks under F&O ban period on NSE

For July 10, DHFL and Reliance Capital are under the F&O ban period. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

