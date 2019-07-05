What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market mood remained positive for the fourth consecutive session with the Nifty 50 closing a tad below 11,950 level on July 4. The index

rallied more than 150 points in four straight days ahead of Union Budget.

Volatility is highly likely on Budget day on July 5 but any strong surprise can take it towards a record high of around 12,100. Otherwise, therecould be profit booking, experts feel. The BSE Sensex gained 68.81 points to close at 39,908.06 while the Nifty 50 rose 30 points to 11,946.80

and formed small bullish candle on daily charts.

The broader markets ended mixed with the Nifty Midcap index falling 0.03 percent while Smallcap index gained 0.5 percent. Among sectors,

PSU Bank index gained over a percent on the hope of a bigger amount towards recapitalisation from the government in Union Budget.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,923.93, followed by 11,901.07. If the index starts moving upward, the key

resistance levels to watch out are 11,969.43 and 11,992.07.

The Nifty Bank closed at 31,471.85, up 89.55 points on July 4. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is

placed at 31,397.17, followed by 31,322.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,577.37, followed by 31,682.94.

Asian shares near two-month highs ahead of US payrolls

Asian shares hovered near two-month highs on Friday, holding recent gains as investors awaited US employment data, a key release that could make or break market expectations about aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve. Trade in global markets is expected to remain subdued following the Independence Day US public holiday on Thursday and ahead of the non-farm payrolls report.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was set for its fifth straight weekly rise. It opened a tick higher at 534.40, a level not seen since early May. Japan's Nikkei was unchanged at 21,695.9.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 5 points or 0.04 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,975-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

FM N Sitharaman to present maiden 1st Budget today

Budget 2019 is likely to offer a mini-stimulus to take the economy out of five-year low, at the same time offering some tax relief to common man. This while balancing the needs of the economy and fiscal constraints.

1. Expect measures to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets.2. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will most likely lay down the Modi 2.0 government's road map for the economy and the nation in the next five years.3. Offer some relief to the common man by raising personal income tax threshold for certain categories4. Raise spending on agriculture, healthcare and social sectors.5. The Budget may see a big push for infrastructure spending including roads and railways to drive growth

6. The FM may choose to offer stimulus via a combination of capital infusion in public sector banks, removing roadblocks that have crept into the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process, providing liquidity to non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), addressing the agrarian crisis and stepping up allocations for infrastructure and social sectors

Rupee gains 39 paise to 68.50 a US dollar

The Indian rupee Thursday furthered its gains by another 39 paise to 68.50 a US dollar, tracking firmer emerging market currencies, lower crude oil prices, even as participants keenly awaited the Union Budget to be unveiled on Friday.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 68.86 per dollar and advanced to a high of 68.49 during the day. It finally settled at 68.50, up 39 paise against its previous close of 68.89.

Economic Survey 2019

Despite several headwinds, Indian economy is expected to grow at 6.8 percent in FY19 and would continue to maintain macro-economic stability, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian's maiden Economic Survey for 2018-19 said. Tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 4, the survey said growth with macro-stability stems from continuous structural reform, fiscal discipline, efficient delivery of services and financial inclusion.

The survey pegs the government's (Centre and states) fiscal deficit to decline 5.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in FY19 from 6.4 percent in FY18.

1. Economy to rebound in FY20; 8% sustained growth needed to achieve $5 trillion target2. Economy moves to low level of inflation in last five fiscals3. India must spend $200 billion on infrastructure annually; says harnessing private investment a challenge4. Calls for raising the retirement age to 70, merge schools as India ages fast5. Bad loans fall in FY19; capital inflows constrained6. Calls for new policies to improve water efficiency in farm sector

7. Many states became open defecation free, achieved 100% toilet coverage since launch of Swachh Bharat Mission

Oil prices fall on US inventory data, concerns about demand

Oil prices fell in thin trade on Thursday, weighed down by data showing a smaller-than-expected draw on US crude stockpiles and worries about the global economy.

Brent crude futures settled down 52 cents or 0.81 percent at USD 63.30 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 54 cents or 0.94 percent at USD 56.89 per barrel.

Mutual funds' AUM rises over 4% to Rs 25.49 lakh cr in June qtr

Mutual funds' asset base increased to Rs 25.49 lakh crore in April-June 2019, a rise of 4.14 per cent over the previous quarter, on the back of increased retail participation. The asset base of the industry, comprising 44 players, stood at Rs 24.48 lakh crore in the preceding three months, according to data by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

In recent months, the mutual fund industry has been grappling with redemption pressures in the wake of debt crises at various groups, including IL&FS, Essel and DHFL.

Fund managers said apart from more retail participation, rise in equity markets as well as inflows in money market funds led to the rise in

assets under management (AUM).

Banks see whopping 73% spike in frauds at Rs 71,543 cr in FY19

Banks have reported a massive 73 percent increase in incidents of fraud worth Rs 71,543 crore in FY19, a senior Reserve Bank official said on July 4. Till March 2019, the top five, 10 and 100 cases of frauds cumulatively reported constituted 24 percent, 34 percent and 70 percent of all frauds, respectively, a chief general manager with the RBI Jayant Dash said. In FY18, the banks had reported frauds worth Rs 41,167 crore, he added.

"Total value involved in these frauds reported by the RBI-regulated entities during FY19 amounted to Rs 71,543 crore as against Rs 41,167 crore during the previous year, which is a 73 percent jump year-on-year," Dash told a CII event.

China says US tariffs must be lifted for a trade deal

US tariffs against China must be lifted for the two sides to reach a deal to end the trade war, the Chinese commerce ministry said Thursday. Trade teams from the world's top two economies "have maintained communication", ministry spokesman Gao Feng said, days after presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping announced a truce.

"The United States' unilateral tariff increase on China's exports to the United States is the starting point for the Sino-US economic and trade frictions," Gao said at a weekly press briefing. "If the two sides can reach an agreement, the tariffs imposed must be completely eliminated. China's attitude toward this is clear and consistent," Gao said.

Two stocks under F&O ban period on NSE

For July 5, DHFL and Reliance Capital are under the F&O ban period. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in

which security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies