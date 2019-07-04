What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market consolidated before ending flat on July 3. Nifty 50 held on at 11,900 levels for the second straight day. The index formed a smallbearish candle, resembling a Doji kind of pattern on daily charts, indicating a rangebound move in the coming session, experts said. The BSE

Sensex rose 22.77 points to 39,839.25 and the Nifty 50 gained 6.50 points to 11,916.80.

The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed frontliners, rising 0.4 percent each. The market breadth was slightly in favour of bulls;

about 956 shares advanced against 812 declining shares on the NSE.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,887.47, followed by 11,858.13. If the index starts moving upward, the key

resistance levels to watch out are 11,945.67 and 11,974.53.

The Nifty Bank closed at 31,382.30, up 99 points on July 3. The important Pivot level, which will act as a crucial support for the index, is placed

at 31,258.13, followed by 31,133.97. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,486.83, followed by 31,591.37.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from

across news agencies.

US Markets

US stocks rose on Wednesday, with each of the major indexes closing at a record high, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would

take a more dovish turn as a raft of data provided more evidence of a slowing economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.32 points, or 0.67 percent, to 26,966, the S&P 500 gained 22.79 points, or 0.77 percent, to

2,995.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 61.14 points, or 0.75 percent, to 8,170.23.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, tracking sharp gains on Wall Street as recent data from multiple sectors pointed to slowing economic

growth in the United States, bolstering the prospect of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent as did Japan's benchmark Nikkei, and Australia was up 0.6

percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 14 points or 0.12 percent. Nifty futures were trading

around 11,962-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices edge down, pressured by US supply

Oil prices inched lower on Thursday after solid gains the day before, pressured by data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in US crudestockpiles. Front-month Brent crude futures were down 0.4 percent at USD 63.60 per barrel by 0112 GMT. Brent closed up 2.3 percent on

Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 0.3 percent at USD 57.18 per barrel.

US crude inventories dropped by 1.1 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. That compared

with analyst expectations for a decrease of 3 million barrels.

Rupee edges 6 paise higher at 68.89 against US dollar

The Indian rupee July 3 saw a marginal 6 paise gain at 68.89 against the US dollar in line with a steady trend in domestic equities in the run-upto the Union Budget due on July 5. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened stronger at 68.83 and went on to touch the

day's high of 68.79 to the US dollar. The local currency, however, failed to sustain the gain and slipped to a low of 68.96 in intra-day deals.

The domestic currency finally closed at 68.89 against the US dollar. The rupee had settled at 68.95 against the US dollar Tuesday.

RBI forms working group to review regulatory framework for core investment cos

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) July 3 said it has constituted a working group that will review the regulatory and supervisory framework forcore investment companies. In August 2010, RBI had introduced a separate framework for the regulation of systemically important coreinvestment companies (CICs), recognising the difference in the business model of a holding company relative to other non-banking financial

companies.

"Over the years, corporate group structures have become more complex involving multiple layering and leveraging, which has led to greater

inter-connectedness with the financial system through their access to public funds," RBI said in a release.

IndiaMART InterMesh to debut today

After a great response to public issue last week, IndiaMART InterMESH is set to make its debut on bourses on July 4. The company after

consultation with merchant bankers fixed final issue price at Rs 973 per share, the higher end of the price band.

The public issue, which was opened for subscription during June 24-26, was subscribed 36.21 times by receiving bids for more than 9.74 croreshares against IPO size of 26.92 lakh shares. IndiaMART, India's largest online B2B marketplace for business and services of mainly MSME

segment, raised Rs 476 crore through public issue.

RBI to regulate housing finance firms, review assets: Report

The Indian government will soon give the the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) power to regulate housing finance companies (HFCs), which will

almost certainly lead to the lenders facing stringent asset quality reviews, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

That could have major repercussions for about 80 HFCs, the largest of which include Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Housing DevelopmentFinance Corporation and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, leading to them facing unprecedented scrutiny and the potential for major

financial penalties and restriction on their activities if improper practices are discovered.

US factory orders fall for second straight month

New orders for US-made goods fell for a second straight month May while shipments barely rose, pointing to continued weakness in

manufacturing.

Factory goods orders decreased 0.7 percent, weighed down by weak demand for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department said onWednesday. Data for April was revised sharply down to show factory orders falling 1.2 percent instead of slipping 0.8 percent as previously

reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders falling 0.5 percent in May. Factory orders rose 0.9 percent compared to May 2018.Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 percent of the economy, is struggling amid an inventory bloat, trade tensions between the United

States and China, and a reduction in the production of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft.

Two stocks under F&O ban period on NSE

For July 4, DHFL and Reliance Capital are under the F&O ban period. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in

which security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies