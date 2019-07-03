What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market gained for the second straight session and closed at a three-week high on July 2 on optimism ahead of the 2019 Union Budget and hopes of a resolution in the ongoing trade war between the US and China.

The BSE Sensex rose 129.98 points to 39,816.48, while the Nifty50 climbed 44.70 points to 11,910.30 and formed a small bullish candle resembling a

Hanging Man kind of pattern on the daily charts.

Broader markets were mixed in trade with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.4 percent, while the Smallcap index ended flat with a negative bias.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,844.17, followed by 11,778.03. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch out are 11,946.97 and 11,983.63.

The Nifty Bank closed at 31,283.30, down 88.90 points on July 2. The important Pivot level, which will act as a crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,115.17, followed by 30,947.03. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,441.37, followed by 31,599.44.

US markets

US stocks managed modest gains on Tuesday after holding near the unchanged mark for much of the session as enthusiasm over the US-China trade truce faded after the United States threatened tariffs on additional European goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.25 points, or 0.26 percent, to 26,786.68, the S&P 500 gained 8.65 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,972.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.93 points, or 0.22 percent, to 8,109.09.

Asian markets

Asian shares were subdued on Wednesday as initial enthusiasm over the latest US-China trade truce was overtaken by fresh concerns over Washington’s threat of tariffs on additional European goods.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat, while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.4 percent in early trade.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 14.5 points or 0.12 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,957-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee ends steady at 68.95 against US dollar

The Indian rupee July 2 ended almost flat at 68.95 against the US dollar in a lacklustre trade as participants preferred to sit on the fence ahead of the Union Budget due on July 5. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 69.02. During the day, the domestic unit witnessed a high of 68.93 and a low of 69.07 against the US dollar.

The domestic currency finally settled at 68.95 against the US dollar, down 1 paisa over its last close. The Indian rupee Monday had closed at 68.94 against the US dollar.

Oil edges up after steep fall; OPEC cuts, stocks draw support

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, steadying after a more than 4 percent fall in the previous session, as extended output cuts by OPEC and its allies helped underpin prices despite growing concerns about weak demand.

Brent crude futures for September delivery were trading up 48 cents, or 0.8 percent, at USD 62.88 a barrel by 0053 GMT. US crude futures for August were up 37 cents, or 0.7 percent, at USD 56.62 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell sharply on Tuesday as worries about a slowing global economy overshadowed OPEC supply cuts.

US-China trade talks 'back on track': White House advisor

US-China trade negotiations are now headed in a positive direction following this weekend's meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, a top White House aide said July 2. But trade advisor Peter Navarro said Chinese telecoms giant Huawei remains blocked from participating in the development of 5G wireless networks in the United States even though Washington has softened its stance toward the company.

"From an investor's point of view, here is all you have to know: Talks are back on track with the work that has been done to date," Navarro told CNBC.

Morgan Stanley cuts long-term Brent price view after OPEC supply cuts

Morgan Stanley lowered its long-term Brent price forecast on Tuesday and said the oil market is broadly balanced in 2019 after OPEC and its allies including Russia agreed to extend their production cuts by even longer than expected.

The bank lowered its long-term Brent price forecast to USD 60 per barrel from USD 65 per barrel, while it expects prices for the global benchmark to fluctuate around USD 65 per barrel, from USD 67.5 per barrel previously, in the next three quarters.

Japan service sector growth picks up in welcome boost for strained economy: PMI

Activity in Japan’s services sector expanded at a slightly faster pace in June than the previous month, a business survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting domestic demand remains resilient despite growing pressure on the country’s export sector.

The Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged up to 51.9 from 51.7 in May on a seasonally adjusted basis, pointing to the fastest expansion in three months. The index stayed above the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the 33rd straight month.

RBI imposes fine on four public sector banks for violating KYC norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed penalties ranging between Rs 25-50 lakhs on four state-run lenders for violating Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and anti-money laundering standards.

Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank, and UCO Bank were fined Rs 50 lakh each while Corporation Bank was fined Rs 25 lakh.

One stock under F&O ban period on NSE

For July 3, DHFL is under the F&O ban period. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

(With inputs from Reuters & other agencies)