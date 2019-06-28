What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Nifty 50 reclaimed 11,900 levels on June 27 morning but failed to hold on. The index closed flat amid consolidation on account of expiry of derivative contracts.

The BSE Sensex shed 230 points from day's high to close 5.67 points lower to 39,586.41 while the Nifty 50 slipped six points to 11,841.50, forming a bearish candle resembling a Shooting Star kind of pattern on daily charts with long upper shadow and closing near to its intraday lowest point.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,804.6, followed by 11,767.7. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,894.8 and 11,948.1.

The Nifty Bank closed at 31,269.50, up 107.15 points on June 27. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,122, followed by 30,974.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,453.8, followed by 31,638.1.

S&P 500 rises on investor optimism ahead of G20 summit

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher in a broad-based rally on Thursday as investors looked to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan this weekend for progress in the long-running US-China trade dispute, which has whipsawed markets for months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.24 points, or 0.04 percent, to 26,526.58, the S&P 500 gained 11.14 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,924.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.79 points, or 0.73 percent, to close at 7,967.76.

Asian shares inch up as investors await Trump-Xi meeting

Share markets in Asia edged higher early on Friday morning as investors clung on to hopes that a highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this weekend could lead to an easing of trade tensions.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.02 percent, following on from modest gains in global equity markets overnight. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis ESc1, were up 0.2 percent. But Australian shares lost 0.21 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.3 percent lower.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 15 points or 0.13 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,907-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices steady, focus turns to G20 gathering

Oil prices were steady on Friday, with focus shifting to the G20 summit where a scheduled meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping has stirred hopes that trade tensions could ease.

Brent crude futures were up 5 cents, or 0.08 percent, at USD 66.60 per barrel by 0043 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 2 cents, or 0.03 percent, at USD 59.41 a barrel.

Rupee closes 8 paise higher against US dollar

The Indian rupee pared initial losses and closed 8 paise higher at 69.07 against the US currency on Thursday, supported by easing crude oil prices and weaker greenback. However, the rupee movement was confined to a narrow range as forex traders took a cautious approach ahead of the G20 Summit, which is taking place amidst ongoing US-China trade tiff and rising tensions in the Middle East, according to experts.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency opened at 69.29 a dollar and touched a low of 69.32 and a high of 69.07 during the day.

US economy accelerated in first quarter, but momentum fading

US economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, the government confirmed on June 27, but the export and inventory boost to activity masked weakness in domestic demand, some of which appears to have prevailed in the current quarter.

Gross domestic product increased at a 3.1 percent annualized rate, also driven by spending on highways and defense, the government said in its third reading of first-quarter GDP. That was unchanged from its estimate last month. The economy grew at a 2.2 percent pace in the October-December period.

Despite the unchanged reading, growth in consumer spending was revised lower and business investment in intellectual property products was stronger than previously estimated.

SEBI tightens disclosure norms for pledged shares

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has tightened the rules for disclosure of pledged shares by promoters. As per the new directions issued at its board meet on June 27, SEBI said any direct, indirect lien on shares will qualify as encumbered shares.

Promoters of the company will have to furnish reasons if combined encumbrance crosses 20 percent of the company's equity capital.

Japan May factory output tops expectation, but trade risks linger

Japan’s industrial output rose for a second straight month in May, offering a much-needed sign that growth is holding up despite worries the world’s third-largest economy remains severely pressured by slower domestic and external demand.

Trade ministry data on Friday showed factory output rose 2.3 percent in May from the previous month, compared with a median market forecast of 0.7 percent. April saw a 0.6 percennt rise. Output rose at the fastest month-on-month pace since February 2018, the data showed. Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 1.2 percent in June but increase 0.3 percent in July, the data showed.

Gold eases on US-China trade optimism

Gold steadied on Thursday as investors looked for further cues from trade talks between the United States and China, which bolstered risk appetite and lifted the dollar, but the metal held on to support around the key USD 1,400 per ounce pivot.

Spot gold edged 0.1 percent lower to USD 1,407.71 per ounce as of 17:37 GMT, having briefly dipped below USD 1,400 earlier in the session. Prices have fallen more than USD 37 since gold’s six-year high of USD 1,438.63 on Tuesday.

SEBI lays stricter rules to make debt funds safer for investors

Market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) announced a slew of measures to tighten the norms governing the mutual fund (MF) industry. The MF industry has been reeling under stress caused due to delays in interest, principal repayments and, worse, defaults by companies that schemes had lent to.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies