What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market rallied for the second straight day and ended at a two-week closing high on June 26 with the Nifty surpassing its 50-DEMA, backed by optimism over the US-China trade deal.

The BSE Sensex gained 157.14 points to 39,592.08, driven by banks, metals and pharma stocks while the Nifty 50 rose 51 points to 11,847.50, forming a

bullish candle on daily charts.

Participation was also seen from broader markets as the Nifty Midcap index gained a percent and Smallcap index rose 0.75 percent.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,779.4, followed by 11,711.3. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,893.7 and 11,939.9.

The Nifty Bank closed at 31,162.35, up 315.30 points on June 26. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,885.1, followed by 30,607.9. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,321.1, followed by 31,479.9.

S&P 500 dips as healthcare declines counter tech gains

The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday as gains in technology stocks were offset by a drop in healthcare shares, and investors parsed mixed messages

over prospects for a deal to end a trade war between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.4 points, or 0.04 percent, to 26,536.82, the S&P 500 lost 3.6 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,913.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.25 points, or 0.32 percent, to 7,909.97.

Asian shares going nowhere as G20 looms large

Asian markets were busy going nowhere on Thursday as confusion shrouded the chances of any progress in the Sino-US trade standoff, while bulls scaled back wagers for a drastic cut in US interest rates.

Japan’s Nikkei added 0.3 percent, helped by a pullback in the yen, while Australian stocks eased 0.4 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were 0.03 percent firmer.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 1.5 points or 0.01 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,867-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC

Oil fell on Thursday, erasing some of the previous session’s strong gains, as traders eye the G20 summit in Japan and a meeting of OPEC and other oil

producers to decide on an extension of output cuts.

Brent crude futures were down 44 cents, or 0.7 percent, at USD 66.05 by 0059 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 41 cents, or 0.7 percent, at USD 58.97.

Trump says it's 'possible' for deal with China's Xi to avoid more tariffs

US President Donald Trump said on June 26 it was "absolutely possible" he would emerge from a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping with a deal that would keep him from imposing tariffs he had threatened to put on China. Trump is expected to meet with Xi at the G20 summit in Japan this weekend. It will be the first time the two leaders have had a face-to-face meeting since trade talks between their countries collapsed in May.

"It's absolutely possible ... We have to get a good deal," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network. "It's possible that we'll make a deal but I'm also very happy where we are now."

RBI releases directions on rupee interest rate derivatives

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) June 26 issued Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives (Reserve Bank) Directions consolidating and simplifying all previous regulations with a view to protect small and retail participants. Regulations on interest rate derivatives (IRDs) have so far been issued separately for each product, including for products traded on exchanges.

These regulations were framed with a view to guide the initial evolution of the market through prescriptive requirements. "Given the evolution of the market, there is now a need to permit flexibility for exchanges and market-makers in the design and innovation of products while ensuring that relatively less informed participants using these derivatives markets are adequately protected," the RBI said while issuing the directions.

Rupee settles 21 paise higher at 69.15 to US dollar

The Indian rupee June 26 advanced by 21 paise to close at 69.15 against the US currency in line with uptrend in domestic equities. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 69.40 a dollar and advanced to a high of 69.07 during the day. It finally settled at 69.15, up 21 paise against its previous close of 69.36.

Forex dealers said a positive sentiment built up ahead of a scheduled meeting at G20 between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, later this week.

RBI issues norms for setting up FBAs for fixing efficient benchmarks for financial instruments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 26 issued guidelines for setting up of financial benchmark administrator (FBA) for administering "significant

benchmarks" in the markets for financial instruments. Benchmarks administered outside India do not fall under the scope of the guidelines, the RBI said in a statement.

Significant benchmark means any benchmark notified by the Reserve Bank of India, it said adding that the central bank will notify a benchmark as a 'significant benchmark' taking into consideration its use, efficiency and relevance in domestic financial markets.

IndiaMART IPO subscribed over 36 times on final day of bidding

The initial public offering of IndiaMART InterMESH, an online marketplace for business products and services, was subscribed 36.16 times on the final day of bidding June 26. The Rs 475-crore IPO received bids for 9,73,85,775 shares against the total issue size of 26,92,824 shares, according to the NSE data till 1900 hours.

The qualified institutional buyers' book was subscribed close to 30.83 times, non-institutional investors 62.12 times and retail individual investors 13.37 times, according to merchant banking sources. The initial public offering (IPO) is for 48,87,862 equity shares, including anchor portion of 21,95,038 equity shares.

Two stocks under F&O ban period on NSE

For June 27, Adani Power and IDBI Bank are under the F&O ban period. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

