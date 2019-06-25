What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market ended a rangebound session in the negative on June 24 with the Nifty 50 closing a tad below 11,700 levels. However, the index managed to hold the lows made multiple times near 11,630-11,640 levels.

The broader markets also participated in the fall with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices declining 0.3-0.4 percent. About three shares declined for every two shares rising on the NSE.

The BSE Sensex slipped 71.53 points to 39,122.96, continuing the fall for a second consecutive session while the Nifty 50 dropped 24.40 points to 11,699.70 forming a bearish candle which resembles a Spinning Top kind of pattern on daily charts.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,661.93, followed by 11,624.17. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,745.73 and 11,791.77.

The Nifty Bank closed at 30,602.05, down 26.30 points on June 24. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,492.16, followed by 30,382.23. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,747.86, followed by 30,893.63.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

S&P 500 slips as healthcare drags, investors eye G20 summit

The S&P 500 edged lower on Monday as losses by healthcare companies overshadowed gains in the technology sector, while investors awaited US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.41 points, or 0.03 percent, to 26,727.54, the S&P 500 lost 5.11 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,945.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.01 points, or 0.32 percent, to 8,005.70.

Asian markets trade flat

Asian stocks were left adrift on Tuesday as expectations of more dovish talk from the Federal Reserve pushed down Treasury yields and the dollar, while lifting gold to six-year peaks. Equity investors are waiting to see if anything will come of Sino-US trade talks later this week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up a minor 0.09 percent. Japan’s Nikkei was all but flat, as was the South Korean market.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 9 points or 0.08 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,725-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices steady, US-Iran tensions remain in focus

Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, supported by worries over conflict between Iran and the United States but pressured by concerns about a potential decline in demand for crude.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 3 cents at USD 64.89 a barrel by 0034 GMT. They rose 0.5 percent on Monday. US crude futures were down 3 cents at USD 57.87 a barrel. The US benchmark declined 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Rupee rises 23 paise to 69.35 against US dollar

After opening on a weak note, the rupee recovered the lost ground and finally settled 23 paise higher at 69.35 to the US dollar amid weakening of the greenback against major currencies.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex), the domestic currency witnessed heavy volatility. The local unit opened at 69.58 a dollar and touched a low of 69.60 and high of 69.34 during the day.

Gold rises to near 6-year high on dollar weakness, US-Iran tensions

Gold prices rose to their highest level in nearly six-years on Tuesday as the dollar sat near multi-month lows and the announcement of fresh US sanctions on Iran boosted interest in the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at USD 1,424.35 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, after hitting its highest level since August 28, 2013 at USD 1,428.54. US gold

futures rose 0.8 percent to USD 1,429.40 per ounce.

Sebi to allow IPOs by tech companies with superior voting right shares

Capital markets regulator Sebi plans to allow technology companies having superior voting right shares to launch their IPOs, subject to enhanced corporate governance among several other conditions. The regulator is planning to issue a new set of norms for differential voting rights to allow listing of firms having some shareholders with superior voting right shares, but it may not allow as yet shares with lower or fractional voting rights.

The new norms are particularly aimed at helping new technology companies with asset light business model, where promoters or founders may be key to the company's success and may need to retain controlling powers even when they prefer equity over debt for raising funds.

IndiaMART InterMESH IPO subscribed 50% on the first day

The initial public offer of IndiaMART InterMESH was subscrobed 50 percent on the first day of the offer on June 24. The issue has received bids for 13,57,365 equity shares against IPO size of 26,92,824 shares (excluding anchor book portion), as per data available on NSE website. The reserved category of qualified institutional buyers has received 76 percent subscription and the retail book has been subscribed 49 percent. There is no major response to non-institutional investors book.

The Rs 475-crore IPO of IndiaMART InterMESH, the largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services will close on June 26. It has fixed a price band at Rs 970-973 per share.

KPR Agrochem to raise Rs 283 cr through IPO

Agri-input company KPR Agrochem launched its initial public offer with a price band between Rs 59 and Rs 61 to raise Rs 283 crore. The IPO will consist of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 210 crore and an Offer for Sale of 1.2 crore equity shares for equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, a release issued here said.

The funds raised will be used for repayment and prepayment of loans and also for working capital. The IPO will close on July 2 and the equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

SEBI may overhaul mutual fund regulations at next board meet on June 27

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has convened a board meeting on June 27 to consider an overhaul in the mutual fund industry regulations, and guidelines on DVR shares with superior voting rights, among other things.

At the meeting, SEBI plans to take in-principal approval for changes in the method of calculation of Net Asset Value (NAV). “Mutual Fund companies indulge in buying and selling of funds from each other just to boost the NAV. This practice called inter-scheme transfer has come into the notice of the regulator," a source

told Moneycontrol.

SEBI also wants to tackle the problem of concentration of asset under management (AUM) with just ten asset management companies. It may, therefore, come out with some mechanism to decrease the concentration of the fund in the hands of a few fund managers.

Five stocks under F&O ban period on NSE

For June 25, Adani Power, IDBI Bank, Jet Airways, Reliance Capital and Reliance Infrastructure are under the F&O ban period. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.