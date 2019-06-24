What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market reversed most of its gains that were seen in the previous session and closed sharply lower on June 21. Escalated geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and the RBI's concern over slowing economy dented traders' sentiment.

Sensex fell 407.14 points or 1.03 percent to 39,194.49, while Nifty shed 107.70 points or 0.91 percent to 11,724.10, forming a bearish candle on the daily as well as weekly charts. For the week, indices declined 0.65 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

The broader markets outperformed benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices closing flat with a negative bias. All sectoral indices closed in the red.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,676.8, followed by 11,629.5. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,799.7 and 11,875.3.

The Nifty Bank closed at 30,628.35, down 152.75 points on June 21. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,511.57, followed by 30,394.83. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,774.97, followed by 30,921.63.

Bang-up week on Wall Street ends with a whimper

Wall Street edged lower on Friday, as US Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to defer a speech on China policy increased optimism on upcoming trade talks between Washington and Beijing, while tensions between the United States and Iran undercut sentiment. The S&P 500 briefly hit a record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.13 percent to end at 26,719.13 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13 percent to 2,950.46. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.24 percent to 8,031.71.

Asian stocks subdued, oil rises on US-Iran tensions

Asian shares were off to a cautious start on Monday as investors pinned their hopes on any signs of a thaw in Sino-US trade negotiations while oil prices firmed on worries over heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.16 percent in early trade while Japan’s Nikkei ticked down 0.26 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 1.5 points or 0.01 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,752-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices rise as Middle East tensions simmer

Oil prices climbed on Monday as tensions remain high between Iran and the United States, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying “significant”

sanctions on Tehran would be announced.

Brent futures were up 37 cents, or 0.6 percent, at USD 65.57 a barrel by 0044 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 43 cents, or 0.8 percent, at USD

57.86 a barrel.

Rupee tumbles 14 paise against dollar on US-Iran tensions

The rupee dived 14 paise to close at 69.58 against the US dollar June 21, pressured by firming crude oil prices amid intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region. A broad sell-off in the domestic equity markets also kept sentiment at a low ebb, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency opened sharply lower at 69.75 against the dollar. However, it recouped some losses to finish at 69.58, registering a fall of 14 paise.

Manufacturing sector outlook moderates in April-June: FICCI survey

Sentiment in the manufacturing sector remains subdued as the proportion of respondents reporting higher output growth during April-June has fallen to 41 percent from 54 percent in the previous quarter, according to a survey by FICCI.

The latest quarterly report portrays a moderation of outlook for the sector in Q1 (April-June 2019-20) as the percentage of respondents reporting higher production in first quarter has fallen as against the January-March (Q-4) of 2018-19, it said.

The percentage of respondents expecting low or same production is 59 percent in Q1, compared to 46 percent in Q4 of 2018-19. In terms of order book, 36 percent of the respondents in April-June 2019 are expecting higher number of orders against 44 percent in January-March 2019, the industry body said.

Investment via P-notes rises to Rs 82,619 cr till May

Investments in the Indian capital market through participatory notes increased by nearly Rs 1,400 crore to Rs 82,619 crore till May-end, a gain of 1.72 percent over the previous month. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process.

As per latest data by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the total value of P-note investments in the Indian markets -- equity, debt, and

derivatives - rose to Rs 82,619 crore till May-end, from Rs 81,220 crore at April-end.

Foreign investors pump in Rs 10,312 cr in June so far

Overseas investors have infused a net sum of Rs 10,312 crore in the domestic capital markets this month so far, with debt segment accounting for the lion's share. Equity investments have slowed down on account of rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as well as US-India trade conflict, experts said.

As per the latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net amount of Rs 552.07 crore into equities and Rs 9,760.59 crore into the debt market during June 3-21, taking the cumulative net investment to Rs 10,312.66 crore.

IndiaMart IPO opens today

IndiaMart InterMesh, the largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services, is set to open its initial public offering for subscription on June 24. The issue, which will remain open for three working days till June 26, is an offer for sale by promoters and selling shareholders. The book running lead managers to the public issue are ICICI Securities Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and Jefferies India Private Limited. Equity shares of IndiaMart are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

The IPO of up to 48,87,862 equity shares is an offer for sale by promoters and investors. Promoters Dinesh Chandra Agarwal and Brijesh Kumar Agrawal will sell around 14.30 lakh shares through the OFS, while 1,37,000 shares will be sold by other selling shareholders.

Company has set a price band of Rs 970-973 per share. Bids can be made for minimum 15 equity shares and in multiples of 15 equity shares thereafter.

Five stocks under F&O ban period on NSE

For June 24, IDBI Bank, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation Systems, Reliance Capital and Reliance Infrastructure are under the F&O ban period. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.