What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Driven by buying in banking, auto, metals and pharma stocks, Sensex on June 20 closed 489 points higher to end at 39,602 while Nifty too ended 140.30 points higher at 11,831.80. The broader markets also participated in the run with Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices rising over 1.5 percent each.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,696.7, followed by 11,561.6. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11905.2 and 11,978.6.

Nifty Bank closed at 30,781.10, up 419 points on June 20. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,393, followed by 30,004.9. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,996.9, followed by 31,212.7.

Rate-cut euphoria elevates S&P 500 to record high

The S&P 500 hit a record high on Thursday, lifted by Wall Street’s expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as soon as next month to keep the US-China trade war from stalling economic growth. All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes logged gains for the session after the US central bank left rates unchanged at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, but pledged to “act as appropriate” to sustain economic health.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.94 percent to end at 26,753.17 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.95 percent to 2,954.18. The Nasdaq

Composite added 0.8 percent to finish at 8,051.34.

Asian stocks fail to catch Wall Street's Fed cheer as trade angst dominates

Asian stocks struggled on Friday to track Wall Street’s exuberance about a possible US rate cut next month as anxiety over Sino-US trade negotiations clouded the investor mood in the region.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 percent. The index was up 4 percent on the week, during which it brushed its highest level since May 8. Japan’s Nikkei was flat, capped by the yen’s big surge.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 7.5 points or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,857-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices extend gains amid Middle East tensions, rate cut hopes

Oil prices rose on Friday, with Brent crude heading for its first weekly gain in five weeks on tensions in the Middle East after Iran shot down a US military drone and on hopes for a drop in US interest rates that may stimulate global growth.

Brent crude was up 39 cents, or 0.6 percent, at USD 64.84 a barrel by 0034 GMT. The global benchmark rose 4.3 percent on Thursday and is heading for a weekly gain of more than 4 percent after four weeks of decline. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 32 cents, or 0.6 percent, at USD 57.39 a barrel.

Rupee surges by 24 paise to 1-week high on US rate cut hopes

The rupee June 20 surged 24 paise to close at a one-week high of Rs 69.44 against the US currency on the back of a rally in equities and losses in the dollar after the US Federal Reserve hinted at a possible rate cut in near future.

The rupee rose to a high of 69.35 to the dollar in the day trade on the US Federal Reserve's comments that a case for a rate cut has strengthened in view of the US-China trade war and low inflation.

Forex trading platform for retail participants ready for rollout on August 5: RBI

The Reserve Bank on June 20 said foreign exchange trading platform (FX-Retail) for retail participants is ready for rollout by the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL) on August 05. As a further facility for retail clients, the RBI said no transaction charges will be levied by the CCIL on transactions of customers if the transactions do not exceed USD 50,000 per day.

The FX-Retail platform can be accessed by any customer of a bank who has a need to purchase or sell US Dollar against the Rupee for delivery on cash basis (same day), tom basis (next day) or spot basis (two days after date of transaction).

RBI MPC minutes: Inflation under control, all eyes on Budget 2019

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members unanimously voted in favour of supporting growth while maintaining control over inflation going ahead, according to the minutes of the June rate review meeting.

“India cannot afford to be complacent about the danger of the global slowdown deepening,” said MPC member and RBI executive director Michael Patra. He added that monetary policy by itself cannot invigorate economic activity. “Monetary policy is taking the lead as the first line of defence, but a coordinated full throttle effort by all arms of macroeconomic management is the need of the hour,” Patra said.

While the six MPC members unanimously voted for a 25 basis points reduction in RBI’s key policy rate on June 6, the minutes, which was released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 20, showed that their views deferred on risks arising out of the government missing its fiscal deficit targets.

US current account shrinks in first quarter on weak imports

The US current account deficit narrowed sharply in the first quarter as imports of goods declined, while US companies continued to repatriate foreign earnings following the overhaul of the tax code in 2018. The Commerce Department said on June 20 the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, fell 9.4 percent to USD 130.4 billion.

Data for the fourth quarter was revised to show the deficit widening to USD 143.9 billion, instead of the previously reported USD 134.4 billion. The government revised current account data from 2016 through the fourth quarter of 2018.

Sebi bars trading members from pledging certain securities of clients

Trading members have been barred from pledging to banks and NBFCs the securities of clients lying in certain accounts even with their authorisation, with markets regulator Sebi putting in place stricter norms.

The latest requirements, which also come against the backdrop of crisis in the NBFC sector, would be effective from September 1. This would be applicable for clients' securities lying with the Trading Member (TM)/ Clearing Member (CM) in client collateral, client margin trading securities and client unpaid securities accounts.

Four stocks under F&O ban period on NSE

For June 21, IDBI Bank, Jain Irrigation Systems, Reliance Capital and Reliance Infrastructure are under the F&O ban period. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.