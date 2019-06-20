What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Benchmark indices on June 19 ended almost flat on the back of selective buying and selling in equities. The BSE Sensex gained 66.40 points at 39,112.74 while the Nifty50 ended flat at 11,691.50 and formed bearish candle or 'High Wave' kind of pattern on daily charts.

The Nifty Midcap index was down a percent and Smallcap index fell 1.8 percent as breadth was in favour of bears. About five shares declined for every two shares rising on the NSE. The sectoral trend was mixed with Nifty Auto index falling a percent and Pharma 1.6 percent while Bank index was flat.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,610.23, followed by 11,528.97. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,787.63 and 11,883.77.

Nifty Bank closed at 30,362.10, up 11.10 points on June 19. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,169.66, followed by 29,977.23. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,626.86, followed by 30,891.63.

Stocks approach record as Fed soothes Wall Street's fears

The S&P 500 approached a record high on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled potential interest cuts later this year, reassuring investors worried that the US-China trade war could stall economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.15 percent to end at 26,504.27 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to 2,926.44. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.42 percent to 7,987.32.

Asian markets rally after Fed hints at rate cuts

A gauge of global stock markets edged near this year’s peak while benchmark US Treasury yields and the dollar dropped after the Federal Reserve signaled possible interest rate cuts later this year. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.5 percent.

The MSCI ACWI, which incorporates readings of 49 equity markets across the world, gained 0.2 percent, having recovered a large part of its losses made after US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on all of China’s imports last month.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 34 points or 0.29 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,752-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Federal Reserve holds rate, may go for cuts later this year

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on June 19 but signalled possible rate cuts of as much as half a percentage point over the remainder of this year, as it responded to increased economic uncertainty and a drop in expected inflation.

The US central bank said it "will act as appropriate to sustain" the economic expansion as it approaches the 10-year mark and dropped a promise to be

"patient" in adjusting rates. Nearly half its policymakers now show a willingness to lower borrowing costs over the next six months.

While new economic projections showed policymakers' views of growth and unemployment largely unchanged, they saw headline inflation at just 1.5 percent for the year, down from the 1.8 percent projected in March.

Oil prices rise as US stockpiles drop, OPEC agrees meeting date

Oil prices rose over 1 percent on Thursday as official data showed US crude stocks fell more than expected and as OPEC and other producers finally agreed a date for a meeting to discuss output cuts.

Brent crude futures had risen 82 cents, or 1.3 percent, to USD 62.64 by 0026 GMT. They dropped 0.5 percent on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate

(WTI) crude futures were up 79 cents, or 1.5 percent, at USD 54.55 a barrel. WTI fell 0.26 percent in the previous session.

Rupee up 2 paise to 69.68/$

The rupee inched up 2 paise to end at 69.68 against the US dollar Wednesday ahead of the US Fed's interest rate decision. Hopes of a breakthrough in US-China trade talks and softening crude oil prices supported the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency opened at 69.57 to a dollar and gained further strength to touch a high of 69.49 during the day.

US tells India it is mulling caps on H-1B visas to deter data rules: Sources

The United States has told India it is considering caps on H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, widening the two countries’ row over tariffs and trade.

The plan to restrict the popular H-1B visa programme, under which skilled foreign workers are brought to the United States each year, comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to New Delhi.

IndiaMart InterMesh IPO to open on June 24, price band set at Rs 970-973

India's largest online B2B marketplace IndiaMart InterMesh is set to launch its initial public offering for subscription on June 24, with a price band at Rs 970-973 per share. The public issue will close on June 26. For anchor investors, the offer will be open on June 21.

The IPO of up to 48,87,862 equity shares is an offer for sale by promoters and investors. The company aims to raise around Rs 475 crore through the public issue at the higher end of the price band.

The offer for sale includes up to 25,90,000 shares by Intel Capital (Mauritius), 2,55,753 shares by Amadeus IV DPF Limited and 4,75,000 shares by Accion Frontier Inclusion Mauritius (investor selling shareholders).

India will not allow multi-brand retail by foreign firms, predatory pricing

The government will not allow foreign companies to operate in multi-brand segment and necessary action will be taken against people indulging in predatory pricing, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said June 19. The minister said this in a meeting with representatives of associations of kirana stores, traders and retailers here.

He "reiterated that India will not allow multi-brand retail by foreign companies and on the pretext of B2B (business-to-business) no entry will be allowed for multi-brand retail," the ministry said in a statement. Goyal also "asserted that predatory pricing will not be allowed and necessary action will be taken against defaulters," the statement said.

Five stocks under F&O ban period on NSE

For June 20, DHFL, IDBI Bank, Jet Airways, PC Jeweller and Reliance Infrastructure are under the F&O ban period. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.