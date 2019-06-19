What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Benchmark indices managed to close in the green on June 18 ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting. The BSE Sensex gained 85.55 points to end at

39,046.34 while the Nifty50 rose 19.30 points to end at 11,691.50.

The broader markets underperformed benchmark indices and the breadth was in favour of bears as about three shares declined for every two shares rising on the NSE. The Nifty Midcap index fell 0.16 percent and Smallcap index 0.26 percent.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,646.07, followed by 11,600.63. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,732.07 and 11,772.63.

Nifty Bank closed at 30,351, up 77.75 points on June 18. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,198.97,

followed by 30,046.94. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,526.87, followed by 30,702.73.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Wall Street nears record as mood on trade again turns optimistic

Wall Street surged on Tuesday and the S&P 500 approached a record high after Washington rekindled trade talks with Beijing, boosting sentiment along with growing investor confidence that the Fed will cut interest rates this year. US President Donald Trump said he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit later this month, and said talks between the two countries would restart after a recent lull.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.35 percent to end at 26,465.54 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.97 percent to 2,917.75. The Nasdaq

Composite surged 1.39 percent to 7,953.88.

Asian shares jump on Fed rate fever, trade war hope

Asian share markets jumped on Wednesday as investors dared to hope the Federal Reserve would follow the lead of the European Central Bank and open the door to future rate cuts at its policy meeting later in the day.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.6 percent in early trade, adding to a 1 percent gain the day before. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.5 percent and South Korea 1.1 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were a fraction firmer after a upbeat Wall Street session.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 48 points or 0.41 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,760-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee rises 21 paise to 69.70 vs USD

The rupee June 18 appreciated by 21 paise to close at 69.70 against the US dollar as easing crude prices and a weak dollar ahead of the US central bank's meeting helped the currency snap its three-day losing streak. Forex dealers said the selling of the American currency by exporters and gain in other Asian currencies also supported the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 69.82 per dollar and advanced to a high of 69.63 during the day. It finally settled at 69.70, up 21 paise over its last close.

US, China rekindle trade talks ahead of Trump-Xi G20 meeting

China and the United States are rekindling trade talks ahead of a meeting next week between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, cheering financial markets with hope that an escalating trade war between the two countries would abate.

Trump said on Tuesday that teams from the two sides would begin preparations for the leaders to sit down at the G20 summit in Osaka. China, which previously declined to say whether the two leaders would meet, confirmed the get-together.

“Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting,” Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Oil extends gains amid Middle East tensions, US-China trade deal hopes

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, extending sharp gains from the previous session on rekindled hopes for a US-China trade deal and on continued tensions in the Middle East after tanker attacks there last week.

Brent crude futures were up 34 cents, or 0.6 percent, at USD 62.48 a barrel by 0028 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 44 cents, or 0.8 percent, to USD 54.34 a barrel. The US benchmark surged 3.8 percent in the last session.

RBI to infuse Rs 12,500 cr liquidity through bond purchases

The Reserve Bank of India June 18 said it will infuse Rs 12,500 crore of liquidity into the system through purchase of government bonds. The Central bank would purchase five government bonds under open market operations (OMOs) on June 20.

"Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the RBI has decided to conduct purchase of five government securities under OMOs for an aggregate amount of Rs 12,500 crore on June 20, 2019 (Thursday)," RBI said in a release.

SEBI permits stock exchanges to introduce futures on commodity indices

Capital markets regulator SEBI on June 18 permitted stock exchanges with commodity derivative segment to introduce futures on indices. The stock

exchanges, willing to start trading in futures on commodity indices, are required to take prior approval for launching such contracts, SEBI said in a circular.

"Exchanges will have to submit at-least past 3 years data of the index constructed along with data on monthly volatility, roll over yield for the month and monthly return while seeking approval from SEBI," the circular added.

Dollar near two-week high before Fed as dovish ECB supports

The dollar held near a two-week high early on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s closely-watched policy decision later in the day, supported by a surprisingly dovish European Central Bank and bearish eurozone economic data.

The dollar index versus a basket of six major currencies was steady at 97.615 after climbing to 97.766 on Tuesday, its highest level since June 3. Focus was on whether the greenback can retain its strength after the Fed’s two-day policy meeting ends later on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to stand pat on monetary policy this time but open the door for an interest rate cut at the next meeting in July.

Five stocks under F&O ban period on NSE

For June 19, DHFL, IDBI Bank, PC Jeweller, Reliance Capital and Jet Airways are under the F&O ban period. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.