What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

With Sensex tumbling 491 points and Nifty slipping over 151 points, investors are looking over their shoulders as fear of India-US trade war looms large. The broader markets fell in line with benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap index plummeted 1.17 percent and Smallcap index lost 1.58 percent. About three share declined for every share rising on the NSE.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,605.33, followed by 11,538.47. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,791.53 and 11,910.87.

Nifty Bank closed at 30,273.25, down 341.10 points on June 17. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,120.37, followed by 29,967.54. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,555.07, followed by 30,836.93.

Faith in the Fed nudges Wall Street higher

Wall Street edged higher on Monday, supported by Facebook, Amazon and Apple, as investors awaited a key Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to lay the groundwork for an interest rate cut later this year. The S&P banks index, which tend to benefit from a rising interest rate environment, dropped 1 percent, while the broader S&P 500 financial sector fell 0.93 percent. Volatile investor favorites Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Netflix pushed the Nasdaq higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.09 percent higher at 26,112.53 points, while the S&P 500 also gained 0.09 percent to close at 2,889.67. The

Nasdaq Composite added 0.62 percent to 7,845.02.

Asia stocks capped ahead of Fed, oil on defensive

Investor caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting capped Asian stocks on Tuesday, while crude oil prices retreated as global growth worries overshadowed supply concerns stemming from recent Middle East tensions.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.05 percent. Australian stocks added 0.1 percent while Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.05 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 10 points or 0.09 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,708-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices hold steady amid Mideast tensions, weak economic data

Oil prices steadied on Tuesday, caught between rising tensions in the Middle East and signs that economic growth is being hit by trade tensions between the United States and China.

Brent crude futures were up 4 cents at USD 60.98 a barrel by 0055 GMT. They fell 1.7 percent in the previous session on concerns about slowing global growth. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were 1 cent lower at USD 51.92. They dropped 1.1 percent on Monday.

RBI may cut rates by another 25 bps in 2019: Fitch Ratings

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to cut interest rates by another 25 basis points in 2019, following three cuts of a similar quantum so far, due to weak growth momentum and inflation remaining within targeted limits, Fitch Ratings said on June 17.

The RBI cut the repo rate to 5.75 percent on June 6, its third cut in 2019, while also changing its policy stance to "accommodative," after data showed the economy growing at its slowest in over four years.

"We expect another 25 bps cut later in 2019, which will push the policy repo rate down to 5.50 percent," Fitch wrote in its Global Economic Outlook report.

Rupee logs 3rd straight loss; Indo-US trade tiff weighs

The Indian rupee June 17 fell by another 11 paise to close at 69.91 to the the US currency, its third straight-session loss, in line with intense sell-offs in

domestic equities amid concerns over Indo-US trade tariff disagreements. The domestic currency has lost 57 paise in the last three sessions.

However, easing crude oil prices and weakening of the US dollar against key rivals helped the Indian rupee contain losses to some extent. At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market on June 17, the domestic currency opened higher at 69.87 a dollar but lost ground during the day to fall to 69.94. The rupee finally settled at 69.91, down 11 paise over its previous close.

Fitch cuts India growth forecast to 6.6% for FY20

Fitch June 17 lowered India's growth forecast to 6.6 percent for the current fiscal from 6.8 percent projected earlier, as manufacturing and agriculture sectors showed signs of slowing down over the past year. In its latest Global Economic Outlook, the global rating agency retained its GDP growth forecast for the next fiscal (2020-21) at 7.1 percent and 7.0 percent for 2021-22.

In the last fiscal, Indian economy grew at a 5-year low pace of 6.8 percent. "We see growth for FY 2019-2020 printing at 6.6 percent, before stepping up to 7.1 percent in FY 2020-2021 and 7.0 per cent in FY 2021-2022," Fitch said.

Hiring activity records 11% rise in May: Report

Hiring activity registered 11 percent jump in May over the year-ago month, largely driven by significant uptick in recruitment activity in the IT-software sector, according to a report. The Naukri JobSpeak Index for May 2019 stood at 2,346, indicating an 11 percent rise as compared to May 2018, when it stood at 2,106.

"The JobSpeak index continues to grow with an 11 percent year-on-year growth in May with most sectors and cities showing a positive trend. Looking at the trend reflected in the last six months we can see that hiring continues to grow in a positive direction," said InfoEdge India Chief Marketing Officer Sumeet Singh.

Jet Airways lenders turn to IBC as last resort

Lenders of Jet Airways, led by State Bank of India (SBI), have decided to seek resolution for the grounded airline under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) after a failed stake sale attempt and harrowing search for new investors.

"A meeting of lenders was held today to consider the way forward in respect of Jet Airways. After due deliberations, Lenders have decided to seek resolution under IBC since only a conditional bid was received and requirement of the Investor for SEBI exemptions and resolution of all creditors is possible under IBC. Lenders led by State Bank of India have been taking efforts to find a resolution for Jet Airways outside IBC but in view of the above, lenders have decided to seek a resolution within the IBC process," the statement said.

Circular economy could benefit industry, help agri sector: NITI Aayog Chief

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said that adopting circular economy practices would benefit the industry. "Application of industry's 4.0 technologies can be integrated to reuse and recycle," he said. Seeing the potential benefits of taking steps towards a circular economy, Kant urged the industry to develop sound business models around it. He also added that the NITI Aayog has developed an adequate framework for it.

NITI Aayog drew up a National Material Recycling Policy draft and held a stakeholder discussion earlier this year. However, Kant said that only policies and defining roles were not enough, as this needs to be followed up by appropriate legislation.