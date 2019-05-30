What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market snapped its three-day winning streak and closed sharply lower on May 29 ahead of the expiry of May derivative contracts. Banks, auto and metals stocks lagged. Global trade war tensions and Arun Jaitley's decision to opt out of the new government due to health issues hit traders' sentiment.

The BSE Sensex fell 247.68 points to close at 39,502.05 while the Nifty 50 ended down 67.70 points to end at 11,861.10, forming a bearish candle on daily charts.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,821.3, followed by 11,781.5. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,916.4 and 11,971.7.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 31,295.55, down 302.35 points on May 29. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,186.73, followed by 31,077.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,475.63, followed by 31,655.67.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

US stocks fall as trade concerns spark growth fears

US stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing just above key support levels, as worries that a lengthy US-China trade war would crimp global growth pushed investors into the safety of government bonds.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 221.36 points, or 0.87 percent, to 25,126.41, the S&P 500 lost 19.37 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,783.02 and the

Nasdaq Composite dropped 60.04 points, or 0.79 percent, to 7,547.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at its lowest level since February 11, while the S&P and Nasdaq ended the session at their lowest closing levels in nearly three months.

Asia stocks sag, bonds rally as trade war fears persist

Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses on Thursday as rhetoric from Beijing and Washington over trade matters kept alive investor concerns about the tariff war’s impact on global economic growth. Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.5 percent and Australian stocks shed 0.66 percent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan stood little changed after slipping to a four-month low the previous day.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a loss of 2 points or 0.02 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,862-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee slips 14 paise to 69.83 vs USD

Sliding for the second straight day, the rupee lost 14 paise to close at 69.83 against the US dollar May 29 as investors sought safe-haven currencies like the greenback and yen amid global growth concerns. The rupee has now depreciated by 32 paise in two sessions. Forex traders said persistent foreign fund outflows and a sell-off in domestic equities kept pressure on the local currency. However, easing crude oil prices cushioned the fall.

Globally, the US dollar and Japanese yen strengthened after the 10-year US bond yields slipped below the 3-month rates -- which is considered a leading indicator of a recession. At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened weak at 69.77 and fell further to touch the day's low of 69.99. It finally ended at 69.83 per dollar, down 14 paise against its previous close of 69.69.

Oil prices rise after bigger-than-expected fall in US inventories

Oil prices climbed on Thursday after an industry report showed a decline in US crude inventories that exceeded analyst expectations. US West Texas

Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, at USD 59 a barrel by 0023 GMT.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were up 3 cents at USD 69.48 a barrel. They fell nearly 1 percent in the previous session after recouping losses that saw them drop as far as USD 68.08.

RBI sets up task force on secondary market development in corporate loans

The RBI May 29 constituted a task force to suggest policy and regulatory interventions required for development of secondary market in corporate loans, including loan transaction platform for stressed assets. The six-member body, headed by Canara Bank Chairman T N Manoharan, has been set up to review the existing state of the market for loan sale/transfer in India as well as the international experience in loan trading, it said.

Secondary loan market in India is largely restricted to asset reconstruction companies and ad hoc sale to other lenders, including banks, and no formalised mechanism has been developed to deepen the market.

A well-developed secondary market for debt will also aid in transparent price discovery of the inherent riskiness of the debt being traded, the Reserve Bank of India said while announcing about the task force.

US removes India from its currency monitoring list

The US on May 28 removed India from its currency monitoring list of major trading partners, citing steps being taken by New Delhi which addressed some of the Trump administration's major concerns. For the first time, the US placed India in its currency monitoring list of countries in May 2018 with potentially questionable foreign exchange policies.

Switzerland is the other nation that has been removed by the US on Tuesday from its currency monitoring list which among others include China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Banks can use Aadhaar for KYC with customer's consent: RBI

Banks can use Aadhaar for KYC verification with the customer's consent, the Reserve Bank said May 29 as it updated its list of documents eligible for

identification of individuals. The RBI specifies Know Your Customer (KYC) norms to be followed by banks and other entities regulated by it for various customer services, including opening of bank accounts.

"Banks have been allowed to carry out Aadhaar authentication/ offline-verification of an individual who voluntarily uses his Aadhaar number for identification purpose," the central bank said in its amended Master Direction on KYC.

RBI likely to keep repo rate unchanged in June: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may leave repo rate unchanged next week due to uncertainty over oil prices, monsoon, weak transmission of monetary policy and on expected pick-up in inflation, according to a report. "We expect the RBI to keep policy rates on hold during the June meeting," Goldman Sachs said in a report.

The central bank will also evaluate the implications of policies of the new government for growth and inflation. In the recently concluded parliamentary polls, the BJP-led alliance secured a majority with the BJP alone winning 303 seats of the 542 seats that went to polling between April and May.

Two stocks under ban period on NSE

For May 30, Adani Power is under a ban period. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies