you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 07:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a loss of 17.5 points or 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,911.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The market managed to end at record closing high for third consecutive session amid a positive trend in Asian peers on May 28. The BSE Sensex rose 66.44

points to close at 39,749.73 while the Nifty 50 gained four points to 11,928.75, forming a 'Hanging Man' candle on daily charts.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,876.3, followed by 11,823.8. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,969.9 and 12,011.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 31,597.90, down 49.75 points on May 28. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at

31,380.2, followed by 31,162.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,764, followed by 31,930.1.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

US markets end lower

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with initial gains giving way to declines as the likelihood of a prolonged trade war between the United States and China once again kept risk appetite in check.

Asia trading lower

Asian shares stumbled on Wednesday and global bonds rallied as investors fretted over the outlook for world growth with trade tensions between Washington and Beijing showing no signs of abating.

SGX Nifty

Rupee slips 18 paise to 69.69 vs USD

The rupee May 28 declined by 18 paise to close at 69.69 against the US currency, weighed down by month-end dollar demand from importers and rising crude oil prices. Forex traders said that weakened Asian currencies also added to the pressure on the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency opened lower at 69.68 per dollar and fell further to touch the day's low of 69.74. It finally settled at 69.69, down 18 paise over its previous close.

FDI inflows record 1st decline in six years in FY19

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India declined for the first time in the last six years in 2018-19, falling by 1 percent to $44.37 billion as overseas fund inflows subsided in telecom, pharma and other sectors, official data showed. According to the latest data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal

Trade (DPIIT), FDI in 2017-18 was a record $44.85 billion

Last time it was in 2012-13 when foreign inflows had registered a contraction of 36 percent to $22.42 billion compared to $35.12 billion in 2011-12. Since

2012-13, the inflows had been continuously growing and reached a record high in 2017-18. According to the data, FDI inflows in telecommunication, construction development, pharmaceuticals and power sectors declined significantly in 2018-19.

RBI extends timings for RTGS from 4:30 pm to 6 pm

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended timings for customer transactions in the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system to 6 pm from 4:30 pm. The new time window for RTGS will come into effect from June 1.

The RTGS is an online fund transfer system, supported by the RBI, which enables transmission on a real-time basis. The minimum amount for the transaction to be eligible as an RTGS transfer is Rs 2 lakh. As per RBI data, Rs 112 lakh crore worth of transactions were processed using RTGS in April 2019.

Investors to look to growth, reforms once post-poll euphoria over: NSE chief

Investors are pinning hope on reforms and GDP expansion from the new government and would look to growth numbers once the post-election euphoria dies down, National Stock Exchange's head Vikram Limaye said May 28.

The comments come amid expectations of economic growth slipping to around 6 percent in the last quarter of FY2018-19, which is much below the aspirational 9-10 percent level.

"Growth has to pick up once the euphoria (after election) dies down. People will be focused on fundamentals and I think there is some catching up to do in terms of economic growth," Limaye, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of NSE said.

617 companies to report March quarter earnings today

As many as 617 stocks will declare their results for the quarter ended March which include names like Aban Offshore, Adani Power, Bharat Electronics, Cadila Healthcare, Finolex Cables, GMR Infrastructure, Havells India, IDFC Ltd, IPCA Laboratories, Max India, NBCC etc. among others.

Two stocks under ban period on NSE

For May 29, Adani Power and PC Jeweller are under a ban period.

Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies
First Published on May 29, 2019 07:31 am

tags #Market Cues #Market Edge

