What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market continued its positive momentum for the second consecutive session and ended at fresh record closing high on May 27. Banking & financials and metals led uptrend.

The broader market outperformed the frontlines as the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 1.6 percent each.

The BSE Sensex rallied 248.57 points to 39,683.29 while the Nifty50 rose 80.70 points to 11,924.80, forming a bullish candle on the daily charts indicating a bullish trend. Rangebound trade in the second half of the day's session, however, made traders a bit cautious, experts said.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,839.07, followed by 11,753.33. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,983.87 and 12,042.93.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 31,647.65, up 435.10 points on May 27. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,293.2, followed by 30,938.7. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,851.5, followed by 32,055.3.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Asian shares follow Europe higher on EU relief, auto merger

Asian shares tracked European gains on Tuesday, as relief over EU election results eased concerns about political difficulties in the bloc and merger news supported auto shares, although persistent concerns about trade capped regional sentiment.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.07 percent in early trade, and US S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.14 percent to 2,835.75. Australian shares were up 0.51 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index gained 0.41 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a loss of 2.5 points or 0.02 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,921-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil mixed as China's economy weakens, but OPEC cuts still support crude

Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday, pressured by a weakening economy, especially in China, yet still supported by ongoing supply cuts from producer club OPEC and US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at USD 69.90 at 01:06 GMT. That was 21 cents, or 0.3 percent.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at USD 59.03 per barrel. They did not trade on Monday due to a public holiday in the United States, but stood 40 cents, or 0.7 percent, higher than their last close on Friday.

Rupee settles with marginal gain of 2 paise against USD

The rupee May 27 gave away its morning gains and closed with a marginal rise of 2 paise at 69.51 against the US dollar amid a recovery in the greenback against Asian currencies and foreign fund flows. Forex traders said the rise in the rupee was in line with uptrend in equities and foreign fund inflows. However, rising crude oil prices dampened the sentiment of traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 69.40 and further went to touch the day's high of 69.34. The local currency, however, pared gains and finally settled at 69.51, registering a rise of 2 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the domestic unit had closed at 69.53.

India's economy big worry for Modi, needs stimulus: FICCI

India's slowing economic growth is of serious concern and the country needs to urgently cut tax and interest rates to revive the economy, a top industrial body said on May 27 ahead of the inauguration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term.

The economy grew 6.6 percent in the three months to December - the slowest pace in five quarters - and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) said the bigger worry was that domestic consumption was not growing fast enough to offset a weakening global economic environment.

"The recent signs of slowdown in the economy stem not only from slow growth in investments and subdued exports but also from weakening growth in consumption demand," FICCI said in a statement suggesting various measures the government could adopt in the next budget expected in a month.

Gold edges up to 1-week high as US-China trade worries persist

Gold hit a more than one-week peak on May 27 as trade tensions between the United States and China lifted appetite for assets seen as a haven from risk, while weak US economic data boosted hopes for a rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to USD 1,285.56 per ounce by 1147 GMT. The metal touched USD 1,287.32 earlier in the session, its highest since May 17.

US gold futures were 0.1 percent higher at USD 1,285.30 an ounce.

SEBI mulls linking fund managers’ remuneration to scheme performance

Following the recent crisis in debt mutual funds, capital and commodity markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering a proposal to make fund managers more accountable—by linking their remuneration to the performance of the schemes managed by them. Sources told Moneycontrol that the proposal was discussed at the recent meeting of the Mutual Fund Advisory Committee, at which SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi was present.

An industry source who attended the meeting said a sub-committee would be set up to frame guidelines. Asset Management Companies (AMCs) are grumbling at what they see as micromanagement by the regulator. “If SEBI implements such norms, good fund managers may not want to stay in this business,” said a mutual fund executive on condition of anonymity.

US visa rules to hit IT cos' profits, margins in FY20: Report

Profitability of IT companies is set to be impacted by adverse policies like the one on H1-B visas in the key US market, with margins estimated to narrow by up to 0.80 per cent in 2019-20, a report said May 27. Revenues are set to rise by 7-8 per cent in dollar terms for the over $180 billion industry in this fiscal on the back of faster growth in digital services, ratings agency Crisil's research wing said in a note.

The industry's operating margins will narrow by 0.30- 0.80 per cent largely on an increase in local hires which the industry has been forced into due to the policy framework in its markets, the note said.

383 companies to report March quarter earnings today

As many as 383 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended March which include names like Adani Transmission, Amtek Auto, Aurobindo Pharma, Emkay Global, JBM Auto, Jaiprakash Associates, Kwality, Max Financial Services, Pfizer, Punjab National Bank and TeamLease Services among others.

3 companies under NSE Securities ban

For May 28, three stocks -- Adani Power, IDBI Bank and PC Jeweller are under a ban period on NSE. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies