What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market fell for the second consecutive session on April 4 as a lower growth forecast by RBI dented trader sentiment. Banks, technology and metal stocks pulled benchmark indices lower.

Profit booking could also be a reason after the Monetary Policy Committee cut repo rate by 25 basis points (bps), on expected lines.

The BSE Sensex dropped 192.40 points to 38,684.72 while the Nifty 50 slipped 46 points to 11,598, forming a bearish candle resembling a 'Bearish Belt Hold' kind of formation on daily charts.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,550.63, followed by 11,503.27. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,653.93 and 11,709.87.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 29,904.90, down 188.40 points on April 4. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,727.97, followed by 29,551.04. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,163.77, followed by 30,422.63.

S&P 500, Dow advance with trade talks in focus

The benchmark S&P 500 stock index edged higher, nearing a six-month high on Thursday, with losses in technology stocks countered by gains in Boeing Co and Facebook Inc as investors waited for more clarity on the US-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166.5 points, or 0.64 percent, to 26,384.63, the S&P 500 gained 5.99 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,879.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.77 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,891.78.

Asia shares sit on weekly gains, await US jobs test

Asian share markets consolidated weekly gains on Friday as Sino-US talks dragged on with no concrete conclusions, while caution ahead of US payrolls and a holiday in China and Hong Kong dampened volatility.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed and near its highest since the end of August. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.1 percent, to be 2.6 percent firmer for the week. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.04 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 18.5 points or 0.16 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,703-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices fall, Brent drops away from $70

Oil prices fell on Friday, with Brent slipping away from the USD 70 mark after briefly rising above that level in the previous session, as traders fretted about progress in US-China talks to end a trade war.

International benchmark Brent futures dropped 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to USD 69.17 a barrel by 0040. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 2 cents at USD 62.08.

US weekly jobless claims fall to lowest level since 1969

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell to a more than 49-year low last week, pointing to sustained labor market strength despite slowing economic growth.

Other data on Thursday showed US-based companies announced fewer layoffs in March, but job cuts for the first quarter were the highest since 2015. The economy is losing momentum as the stimulus from a $1.5 trillion tax cut package fades.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 202,000 for the week ended March 30, the lowest level since early December 1969, the Labor Department said. Data for the prior week was revised to show 1,000 more applications received than previously reported.

Rupee slumps 76 paise to 69.17 vs USD

Halting its three-day winning run, the rupee plunged 76 paise Thursday to close at 69.17 against the US dollar after the RBI cut the interest rate but kept its monetary policy stance 'neutral'. In its first bi-monthly policy review for this financial year, the central bank slashed the policy rate by 0.25 per cent for the second time in a row, following which the rupee and sovereign bond prices tumbled.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency opened lower at 68.56 per dollar and fell further to touch the day's low of 69.21. It finally settled at 69.17, down 76 paise over its previous close.

RBI postpones introduction of external benchmark for loans

In the first Bi-monthly monetary policy of FY20, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) postponed external rate benchmarking for floating rate loans till further consultations with stakeholders.

After the December 2018 monetary policy meet, the RBI had asked banks to link all floating rate retail loan products to external benchmarks starting April 2019.

As per its December statement, RBI had stated that they should benchmark the rates to either the RBI policy repo rate or Government of India 91-days or 182 -days Treasury bill yield produced by the Financial Benchmarks India Private Ltd (FBIL) or any other external benchmark market interest rates produced by the FBIL.

Fitch affirms India's rating at 'BBB-' with stable outlook for 13th year in row

Fitch on Thursday retained India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-', the lowest investment grade, with stable outlook, saying a weak fiscal position continues to constrain its rating. This is the 13th year in a row that global rating agency Fitch has rated India at 'BBB-'. It had last upgraded India's sovereign rating from 'BB+' to 'BBB-' with a stable outlook on August 1, 2006.

"India's ratings balance a strong medium-term growth outlook and relative external resilience stemming from strong foreign reserve buffers, against high public debt, a weak financial sector and some lagging structural factors," Fitch said in a statement.

RBI gives nod to compensation framework for digital payment systems

Opened an e-wallet account recently and have a problem with it? The ombudsman is there to help. Despite a separate ombudsman being set up for digital payments, there’s no guarantee as to when such complaints are resolved.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monetary policy in its statement on development and regulatory policies that it would harmonise the turnaround time of ombudsman on various payments systems.

Anticipation mounts for Trump-Xi summit as US-China talks near end

The White House on Thursday stoked anticipation President Donald Trump could announce a summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to finalize a trade agreement resolving their nine month-trade war. Both US and Chinese officials have projected cautious optimism for months but momentum has slowed as the two sides tussle over whether and when Washington should remove the punishing tariffs it imposed last year on Chinese goods.

Chinese trade envoy Liu He is due to meet with Trump later in the day at the conclusion of the latest round of talks, while US officials have said the negotiations are near an end one way or the other. Trump tweeted earlier that the talks, as well as efforts to ratify a new agreement on North American trade, were "moving along very nicely," renewing the positive mood that officials have projected since January.

Four stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For April 5, Adani Power, IDBI Bank, Jet Airways and Reliance Power are present in this list.

