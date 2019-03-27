What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Bulls were back with vengeance on March 26, driving the Nifty50 near psychological 11,500 levels and lifting the BSE Sensex more than 400 points.Backed by positive global cues and the rally in banking & financials and index heavyweight Reliance Industries in later part of the session, the market recouped most of the losses seen in the previous two sessions.

The Nifty50 closed tad below 11,500 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts. If the short covering continues ahead of the expiry of March derivative contracts, then the bulls can take the index near 11,600, experts said.

India VIX moved down by 1.11 percent to 16.48 levels.Volatility fell from highs but moved from its base of 14 so some volatility cues could be seen, experts said.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Wall Street climbs as financials snap five days of losses

US stocks gained on Tuesday, with financials snapping a five-day losing streak as Treasury yields stabilized above 15-month lows. The S&P 500 financial index gained 1.1 percent and registered its biggest daily percentage gain since February 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.9 points, or 0.55 percent, to 25,657.73, the S&P 500 gained 20.1 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,818.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 53.98 points, or 0.71 percent, to 7,691.52.

Asian shares lose steam as investors grapple with US recession risk

Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, giving up their small gains made the previous day, as investors tried to come to terms with a sharp shift in US bond markets and the implications for the world’s top economy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 percent while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.6 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 24 points or 0.21 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,500-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices dip after US inventory gain

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after an industry report showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories, but losses were capped by ongoing supply curbs and issues affecting output from countries including Venezuela.

Brent was down by 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $67.85 by 0010 GMT. On Tuesday, the global benchmark rose 76 cents to $67.97 a barrel, not far below its year-to-date high of $68.69, reached on March 21. US crude futures fell 9 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $59.85. The U.S. benchmark rose $1.12, or 1.9 percent, to $59.94 a barrel in the previous session.

Rupee rises 10 paise to 68.86 vs USD

The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to end at 68.86 against the US dollar Tuesday following a robust response to RBI's maiden rupee-dollar swap auction. Sustained foreign fund inflows and heavy buying in domestic equities also propped up the local unit, forex traders said.

Under the rupee-dollar swap auction conducted Tuesday, the Reserve Bank received bids for $16.31 billion, against the notified amount of $5 billion. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened strong at 68.88 against the greenback but surrendered the gains to slip to a low of 68.98.

Sebi issues guidelines for business continuity plan for market infra institutions

Regulator Sebi on Tuesday came out with guidelines for business continuity plan and maintaining disaster recovery site for market infrastructure institutions, including clearing corporations.

In June 2012, the watchdog prescribed framework for Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) for stock exchanges and

depositories.

"With the advancement in technology and improved automation of processes in terms of transitioning time, wherein the operations can be moved from the Primary Data Centre (PDC) to the DRS, it was felt that the extant framework needs to be re-examined," Sebi said in a circular.

SC to hear petitions on electoral bonds on April 2

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear on April 2 the petitions which have challenged the issuance of electoral bonds by the government. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.

The bench told advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for one of the petitioners, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), an NGO, that the matter would be heard by an appropriate bench on April 2.

"We will not be sitting in this combination. We will list the case before another bench next week," it said. ADR recently filed an application in the apex court seeking stay on the Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018 which was notified by the Centre in January last year.

China's January-February industrial profits tumble 14% YoY

Profits earned by China’s industrial firms dropped 14.0 percent year-on-year to 708.01 billion yuan ($105.50 billion)in the first two months of 2019, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday. The sharp decline follows December’s 1.9 percent fall and marked the biggest contraction since Reuters began keeping records in October 2011.

The data combines figures for January and February to smooth out distortions caused by the week-long China’s Lunar New Year.

Rail Vikas Nigam IPO to open on March 29

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has fixed a price band of Rs 17-19 per equity share for its upcoming initial public offering, which would run from March 29-April 3, to raise about Rs 481 crore. The IPO comprises of up to 25,34,57,280 equity shares of the company through an offer for sale by the President of India, acting through the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, a company statement said Tuesday.

The IPO is expected to raise about Rs 481 crore at the upper end of the price band. The offer includes a reservation of 6,57,280 equity shares for eligible

employees for allocation and allotment on a proportionate basis.

Five stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For March 27, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, IDBI, Jet Airways and Reliance Power stocks are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies