you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 23.28 points to 38,386.75 while the Nifty50 fell 11.40 points to 11,521 after consolidation, forming bearish candle on the daily charts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bulls took breather on March 20 after consistent run for previous seven consecutive sessions. Benchmark indices closed mixed while the broader markets finished lower as breadth was in favour of bears.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 23.28 points to 38,386.75 while the Nifty50 fell 11.40 points to 11,521 after consolidation, forming bearish candle on the daily charts.

The positive momentum remains intact in the market, experts said, adding any consolidation always makes market healthy, hence after current rangebound movement the Nifty is likely to face resistance at around 11,600 levels, considering the strong FII flow.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Wall Street rises as Apple, tech shares climb

An Apple-led tech rally pushed Wall Street higher on Thursday as jitters over the Federal Reserve's forecast of an economic slowdown were calmed by upbeat economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 216.84 points, or 0.84 percent, to 25,962.51, the S&P 500 gained 30.65 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,854.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 109.99 points, or 1.42 percent, to 7,838.96.

Asian shares firm after solid US data, tech sector hopes

Asian shares advanced on Friday after upbeat data and optimism in the tech sector lifted Wall Street stocks, helping calm some of the jitters sparked by the Federal Reserve's cautious outlook on the world's biggest economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.25 percent while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.3 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 5 points or 0.04 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,587-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee recovers against dollar

The rupee Wednesday recovered by 13 paise to close at 68.83 against the US dollar amid sustained buying by foreign investors in domestic equity markets and lower crude prices.

EU offers Britain choice of short Brexit delays

The European Union has offered Britain a choice of short delays to its departure from the European Union, postponing Brexit, due March 29, until at least mid-April.

The bloc said it will extend the deadline until May 22 if Britain's Parliament approves Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal next week.

Oil prices near 2019 highs

Oil prices on Friday hovered close to 2019 peaks reached the previous day, propped up by supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and by US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.

Fed hints at no rate hike in 2019

The US Federal Reserve at its March meeting said it would be patient in changing policy rates. The move comes in the backdrop of global economic concerns and muted inflationary pressures.

More importantly, it has given a temporal definition of patience. Financial projections suggest that there would not be a rate hike this year. Further, balance sheet unwinding would halt by September, after the process itself slows down from May.

European stocks slip as banks slide

European stock markets slipped for a second day on Thursday, weighed down by financial stocks and a sharp drop in French-Italian glasses company EssilorLuxottica.

Gold off 3-week highs

Gold prices dipped on Thursday in volatile trade after hitting three-week highs earlier in the session as a set of better than expected U.S data lifted the dollar, while palladium notched a record peak on supply concerns.

Five stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For March 20, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, IDBI Bank, Jet Airways and Reliance Power are present in this list.

Out of F&O Ban: BEML, Just Dial, Reliance Capital

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 08:10 am

tags #Market Cues

