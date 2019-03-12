What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market staged a spectacular rally on March 11 with the Sensex rallying nearly 400 points and the Nifty 50 closing above the critical resistance level of 11,118. All sectoral indices participated in the rally barring IT, with Auto, Metals and PSU Bank rising 2-3 percent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 382.67 points or 1.04 percent to close at 37,054.10 after the Election Commission announced Lok Sabha poll dates. The Nifty 50 rallied 132.60 points or 1.20 percent to 11,168, the highest closing level of 2019 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts.

The VIX closing below crucial levels of 15 & USD/INR showing strength by trading below 70 a dollar support the current rally, he said, pointing out that Nifty has managed to close above stiff resistance of previous swing high level of 11,118.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,091.57, followed by 11,015.13. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,212.67 and 11,257.33

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,968.60, up 206.80 points on March 11. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,826.73, followed by 27,686.77. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,071.13, followed by 28,175.57.

Wall Street snaps five-day losing streak despite Boeing's drop

US stocks jumped on Monday as the technology sector led a broad-based rebound following five straight sessions of losses, but a fall in Boeing’s shares limited the Dow’s advance after a deadly airline crash in Ethiopia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 200.64 points, or 0.79 percent, to 25,650.88, the S&P 500 gained 40.23 points, or 1.47 percent, to 2,783.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 149.92 points, or 2.02 percent, to 7,558.06.

Asian shares rise after changes to Brexit deal

Asian shares rose after the European Commission agreed to changes in a Brexit deal ahead of a vote in the British parliament on a divorce agreement.

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to additional assurances in an updated Brexit deal with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday, but warned UK lawmakers would not get a third chance to endorse it.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent, following on from a rally on Wall Street overnight. Australian shares were up 0.4 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index jumped 1.6 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 51.5 points or 0.46 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,264- level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices rise amid broad market rally, OPEC supply cuts

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, lifted by healthy demand and output cuts led by producer group OPEC. A rally in broader financial markets also supported crude futures, although analysts still warned of risks to the global economy.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.97 per barrel at 0054 GMT, up 18 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement. Brent crude futures were at $66.75 per barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.3 percent.

Rupee gains 25 paise against dollar on positive cues

The Indian rupee Monday advanced by 25 paise to close at 69.89 against the US dollar in line with a strong rally in domestic equities, reflecting positive investor sentiments amid hopes that the incumbent NDA government will get the second term. Besides, sustained foreign fund inflows also helped the rupee trade higher.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian unit opened on a positive note at 69.99 against the dollar and hit a high of 69.8250 and low of 70.03. It finally settled the day at 69.89, showing 25 paise gains.

NSE launches weekly options on NIFTY IT index

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday launched weekly options on the NIFTY IT Index. The NIFTY IT index options are already available for three monthly expiration cycle.

"Addition of weekly options expiration contract will add flexibility and access to support a variety of trading strategies. "Participants will be able to hedge more efficiently against market movements resulting from economic data releases, corporate announcements particularly the financial results announcements or market events taking place in specific time frames," the exchange said in a release.

PE, VC inflows jump 51% to $2.6 bn, exits at $472 mn in Feb: EY

Private equity and venture capital investments jumped a healthy 51 percent in February to touch $2.6 billion, driven by higher number of large deals, says a report. According to the data collated by consultancy Monday, February saw investments worth $2.6 billion across 61 deals and exits worth $472 million involving 10 deals.

Both investments and exits were supported by improvement in deal activity in listed securities as stability in financial markets after the volatility in the previous few months, it noted.

China, US discuss key issues in trade talks: Xinhua

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a telephone call on Tuesday with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on key issues in their trade talks, state news agency Xinhua said.

The two sides set the next steps in “working arrangements”, Xinhua added, without giving details.

Etihad may infuse Rs 1,600-1,900 cr in Jet Airways: sources

Gulf carrier Etihad Airways is likely to infuse around Rs 1,600-1,900 crore into cash-strapped Jet Airways under a proposed deal wherein Naresh Goyal would step down as chairman of the domestic carrier, according to sources.

Under the proposed deal, Goyal would step down as chairman and director of Jet Airways but can nominate two persons to the airline's board. Goyal would be designated as chairman emeritus while his son Nivaan Goyal would be offered an appropriate executive position subject to certain conditions, the sources said.

Four stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For March 12, IDBI Bank, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power and Jet Airways are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies