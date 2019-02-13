What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 241.41 points to close at 36,153.62, dragged by banking & financials, IT and FMCG stocks.

The Nifty 50 shed 57.40 points to 10,831.40 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts.

But the index managed to hold its strong support of lower trend line of a broader rising wedge pattern and 50 DMA placed around 10,817 which suggests there could be pullback rally in coming sessions, experts said.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,799.83, followed by 10,768.27. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,886.93 and then 10,942.47.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,010.75, down 217.05 points on February 12. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,904.24, followed by 26,797.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,202.04, followed by 27,393.27.

Wall Street advances on trade hopes, deal to avert government shutdown

Wall Street rallied on Tuesday as investors were heartened by a tentative congressional spending deal to avoid another partial federal government shutdown and by optimism surrounding US-China trade negotiations.

All three major US stock indexes posted their biggest one-day percentage gains for the month so far, each advancing more than 1 percent. The S&P 500 ended the session above its 200-day moving average for the first time since early December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 372.65 points, or 1.49 percent, to 25,425.76, the S&P 500 gained 34.93 points, or 1.29 percent, to 2,744.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 106.71 points, or 1.46 percent, to 7,414.62.

Asian stocks lifted by US-China trade talk hopes

Asian stocks pulled ahead and safe-haven government bonds came under further pressure on Wednesday on optimism the United States and China might be able to hammer out a deal to resolve their nearly year-long trade dispute.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent. South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.5 percent and Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 21.5 points or 0.2 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,883-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices rise 1% amid OPEC supply cuts, US sanctions on Venezuela

Oil prices rose by around 1 percent on Wednesday as producer club OPEC said it had deeply cut supply in January and as US sanctions hit Venezuela’s oil exports. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $53.64 per barrel at 0138 GMT, up 54 cents, or 1 percent, from their last close. International Brent crude futures were up 0.9 percent, or 53 cents, at $62.95 per barrel.

India's factory output at 2.4% in December

India's factory output growth grew 2.4 percent in December after hitting a 17-month low of 0.5 percent in November, data released by the statistics office on February 12 showed.

Factory output had grown by 7.3 percent in December 2017. Manufacturing sector output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, grew 2.7 percent in December from a deceleration of (-) 0.4 percent in November.

Electricity production growth stood at 4.4 percent in December from 5.1 percent in November. Mining activity, which accounts for over 14 percent of the entire index, stood at -1 percent as compared with 2.7 percent in November.

Retail inflation softens to 19-month low of 2.05% in January

India's retail inflation declined marginally to 2.05 percent in January due to cheaper food items and fuel prices, data released by the government on February 12 showed. Retail inflation for December 2018 has also been revised downward to 2.11 percent from the earlier estimate of 2.19 percent.

CPI is the main price gauge that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks. January’s data is an indication that inflation, which is little over 2 percent, is very close to the central bank's lower tolerance level of inflation at 2 percent. The central bank last week trimmed inflation forecast to 2.8 percent in January-March, 2018-19 and 3.2-3.4 percent in during April-September, 2019-20.

Sun Pharma net profit rises four-fold to Rs 1241.1 crore in Q3FY19

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India’s largest drugmaker said its net profit jumped 286.1 percent to Rs 1,241.1 crore in the third quarter ended December 2018, beating analyst estimates by a wide margin, helped by a strong recovery of US generics business.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 321.5 crore during the previous year’s period. Net profit for Q3 last year was adversely impacted by one-time deferred tax adjustment of Rs. 513 crores related to changes in US tax rates.

RBI slaps penalties on 7 banks for violation of norms

The RBI on Tuesday said it has imposed penalties on seven lenders, including Allahabad Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank, for violation of various banking norms.

A penalty of Rs 1.5 crore has been imposed each on Allahabad Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Indian Overseas Bank for non-compliance with variousdirections issued by RBI on monitoring of end use of funds, exchange of information with other banks, classification and reporting of frauds, and on

restructuring of accounts.

534 companies to report Q3 numbers today

As many as 534 companies on the BSE will report their results for the quarter ended December which include names like 8K Miles, Adani Transmission, Bharat Forge, BOSCH, lemon Tree Hotels, Mcnally Bharat, NBCC, Prabhat Dairy and Take Solutions among others.

Six stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For February 13, Adani Enterprises, Jet Airways, Reliance Capital, Reliance Power, DHFL and IDBI Bank stocks are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies