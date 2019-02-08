What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Nifty50 which reclaimed its crucial resistance level of 11100 levels in intraday trade failed to hold on gains as traders preferred to book profits at higher levels. The index closed around the same levels where it opened making a ‘Doji’ kind of candle on the daily charts.

The Nifty50 which opened at 11070 rose to an intraday high of 11,118 but then witnessed selling pressure at higher levels which pushed the index below 11100. The index hit an intraday low of 11043 before closing the day at 11,069, up 6.95 points.

The Bank Nifty traded in a range from 27,350 to 27,600 zones as buying interest was seen at lower levels while selling pressure at higher zones. It formed a bearish candle with the long upper shadow which indicates that follow up is missing at higher zones.

The index has to continue to hold above 27150 zones to extend its move towards 27500 then 27750 zones while on the downside support exists at 27000-26850 zones, suggest experts.

India VIX fell down by 1.25 percent at 15.43 levels. VIX needs to hold below 16 zones to extend its positive momentum with the hold above 10985 zones.

Wall Street slides on renewed US-China trade fears

Wall Street stocks sank on Thursday as worries that the United States and China would not be able to reach a trade deal increased concerns about slowing global economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 220.77 points, or 0.87 percent, to 25,169.53, the S&P 500 lost 25.56 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,706.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.93 points, or 1.18 percent, to 7,288.35.

Asia stocks slip on renewed anxiety over trade, growth outlook

Asian stocks slipped on Friday as investors fretted about a broadening global economic slowdown, with sentiment not helped by the absence of any positive signs for a resolution in the US-China trade row.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.3 percent, easing back from a four-month peak touched the previous day. The index stood little changed on the week. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.2 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 32.5 points or 0.29 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,062-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

No talks between Trump and China's Xi before trade deadline

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not plan to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline set by the two countries to achieve a trade deal.

Asked during an event in the Oval Office whether there would be a meeting before the deadline, Trump said: “No.” When asked whether there would be a meeting in the next month or so, Trump said: “Not yet. Maybe. Probably too soon. Probably too soon.”

Oil dips on global economy jitters, but OPEC output cuts offer some support

Oil markets dipped on Friday, dragged down by concerns over a global economic slowdown although supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and US

sanctions against Venezuela provided crude with some support.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.47 per barrel at 0123 GMT, down 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement. WTI

dropped by around 2.5 percent the previous session. International Brent crude oil futures were down by 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $61.51 per barrel after falling 1.7 percent the previous session.

Rupee gains 11 paise to 71.45 vs USD after RBI rate cut

The rupee on Thursday appreciated by 11 paise to close at 71.45 against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate and changed its policy stance to 'neutral'. Forex traders said the domestic currency gained strength after the Reserve Bank of India Thursday cut benchmark lending rate by 0.25 percentage point to 6.25 percent.

Moreover, easing crude prices and fresh foreign fund inflows also propped up the local unit. This is the third consecutive session of appreciation for the rupee, during which it has gained 35 paise.

RBI changes threshold for bulk deposit to Rs 2 crore

Reserve Bank of India has chosen to alter the definition of bulk deposits in the recent monetary policy review. The threshold for bulk deposit has been revised as single deposits of Rs 2 crore and above.

The banks are also asked to maintain their bulk deposit card rates in the core banking system for supervisory review. RBI will issue final guidelines regarding this by end of February 2019.

22 securities shortlisted in short-term ASM framework

As many as 22 securities have been shortlisted in short-term ASM framework including names like Mahamaya Steel, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Religare Enterprises, Binani Industries, Reliance Naval, Rolta India, BPL and Genus Paper among others.

240 companies to report Q3 numbers today

As many as 240 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended December on Friday which include names like Allcargo Logistics, Avanti Feeds, BPCL, Cochin Shipyard, Inox Wind, Jaiprakash Associates, Dr Lala Pathlabs, M&M, Tata Steel, UCO Bank, VIP Industries and VST Tillers among others.

6 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For February 8, 2019 stocks such as Adani Enterprises, DHFL, IDBI, Jet Airways, Reliance Infra, and Reliance Power are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies