What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market closed the session on a flat note after witnessing consolidation on January 29 as traders remained cautious ahead of the Interim Budget and F&O expiry later this week. The losses led by banking & financials and auto stocks were offset by the rally in FMCG, IT and pharma stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 64.20 points at 35,592.50 while the Nifty 50 fell 9.30 points to 10,652.20 and formed 'Long Legged Doji' kind of pattern on the daily scale.

India VIX fell by 2.5 percent to 18.42 levels but overall higher volatility is keeping the volatile swing in the market with restricted upside.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,593.83, followed by 10,535.47. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,700.43 and then 10,748.67.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,573.40, down 79.65 points on January 29. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,428.73, followed by 26,284.06. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,730.93, followed by 26,888.47.

Wall Street wavers as tech gives ground and industrials rebound

Wall Street was mixed on Tuesday, with Alphabet, Facebook and other technology-related shares dipping, while a rebound in 3M and other industrials elevated the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.21 percent to end at 24,579.96 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.15 percent to 2,640, dragged down by

technology and communications stocks. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.81 percent to 7,028.29.

Asian shares inch up after Apple earnings, CEO comments

Asian equities eked out modest gains on Wednesday as investors seized on Apple Inc’s earnings and comments from its chief that US-China trade tensions were easing, sending the iPhone maker’s shares soaring in after-hours trade.

S&P 500 e-mini futures tacked on 0.1 percent in early trade while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.05 percent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.2 percent before erasing gains.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 6.5 points or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,687-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil stable as economic outlook weighs, Venezuela concerns support

Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, pressured by a cloudy outlook for the global economy but supported by worries over disruptions to supply from US sanctions on Venezuelan exports.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.28 per barrel at 0111 GMT, 3 cents below their last settlement. International Brent crude oil futures were 1 cent above their last close, at $61.33 per barrel.

Rupee ends flat at 71.11 against dollar ahead of Fed policy meet

The Indian rupee Tuesday ended flat at 71.11 against the US dollar, with focus shifting to the Fed policy meet and US China trade talks. The forex market sentiment got revived towards the fag-end trade offseting early losses amid increased selling of the greenback by exporters.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.19 then fell further to 71.22 against the US dollar. The local unit, however, erased the initial gains and settled for the day at Rs 71.11, up by just 1 paisa over its previous close.

Chalet Hotels' IPO subscribed 7% on Day 1 of bidding

The initial public offer of Chalet Hotels, which owns, develops and manages high-end hotels in key metro cities in India, was subscribed 7 percent on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO, to raise about Rs 1,641 crore, received bids for 27,85,574 shares against the total issue size of 4,13,26,672 shares, as per the data available with the NSE.

The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,46,85,000 equity shares (including anchor portion of 1,75,84,071 equity shares). The bidding will close on January 31, 2019. The price range for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 275-280 per equity share.

Bank of Baroda Q3 net profit up 321%, asset quality improves

Bank of Baroda posted a 321.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its December quarter net profit at Rs 471.21 crore on strong growth in interest income and improved asset quality.

Net interest income (difference between interest earned and expended) increased to Rs 4,744 crore in Q3. Adjusting for IT refund of Rs 326 crore in

December 2017, NII increased by 16.62 percent YoY. The domestic core fee income increased by 16.11 percent YoY to Rs 771 crore.

"With the bank on-boarding corporate customers on the basis of a well-defined target market and retail customers on a score-based approach, the credit quality of recently acquired portfolio has shown distinct improvement as measured by credit score external ratings available with credit rating agencies," Bank of Baroda said in a statement.

88 companies to report Q3 numbers today

As many as 88 companies will report their results for quarter ended December which include names like Jubilant FoodWorks, Bajaj Auto, Indian Oil Corporation and LIC Housing Finance among others.

Gold hits 8-month high, stocks mixed amid trade caution, results

Gold hit an eight-month high while world stock markets were mixed ahead of further US-Sino trade talks, a raft of technology company results, including Apple’s, and a Federal Reserve decision on US interest rates.

Amid the uncertainty, safe-haven gold broke through $1,310 an ounce in spot prices to reach its highest since last May. US gold futures settled up 0.4 percent at $1,308.90 per ounce.

5 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For January 30, Jain Irrigation Systems, DHFL, Bank of India, Adani Power and Adani Enterprises are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies