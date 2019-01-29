What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market continued its previous week's fall on January 28 and lost a percent as traders turned cautious ahead of January derivative contracts' expiry and Interim Budget later this week.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 368.84 points to 35,656.70 while the Nifty50 plunged 119.00 points to 10,661.50 and continued to form large bearish candle on the daily scale.

The sell-off in banking & financials, Auto, FMCG and Pharma stocks pulled the market sharply lower while the broader markets continued to underperform frontliners. The Nifty Midcap index was down 2.1 percent and Smallcap index declined 1.8 percent.

India VIX moved up by 6.83 percent at 18.90 levels. Sudden spike in VIX with lower Put Call Ratio indicates limited upside in the market as index has broken immediate support zones.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10593.5, followed by 10,525.5. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,767 and then 10,872.5.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,653.05, down 462.25 points on January 28. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,449.27, followed by 26,245.44. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,995.57, followed by 27,338.03.

Caterpillar and Nvidia warnings send Wall Street tumbling

US stocks tumbled on Monday after warnings from Caterpillar Inc and Nvidia Corp added to concerns about a slowing Chinese economy and tariffs taking a bite out of US corporate profits. Shares of Caterpillar fell 9.13 percent and had their worst day since 2011 after the company’s quarterly profit widely missed Wall Street estimates, hit by softening demand in China and higher manufacturing and freight costs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.84 percent to end at 24,528.22 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78 percent to 2,643.85. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.11 percent to 7,085.69.

Asia shares slip as China's Huawei in legal hot water; focus on Sino-US talks

Asian shares faltered on Tuesday and the dollar hovered near two-week lows as prospects for a Sino-US trade deal was dealt a blow after the United States charged Chinese telecom firm Huawei with bank fraud and for conspiring to steal trade secrets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.5 percent with Australia’s benchmark index down 0.7 percent and South Korea’s KOSPI off 0.6 percent. Japan’s Nikkei slid over 1 percent. US stock futures also lost ground following from a torrid overnight session on Wall Street, with E-Minis for the S&P 500 down 0.5 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 18.5 points or 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,669- level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil nudges higher, but ample global production weighs

Oil prices steadied on Tuesday, edging up from a near two-week low in the previous session when prices fell around 3 percent on fears of supply growth and a global economic slowdown.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.07 per barrel, up 8 cents from their last settlement. WTI futures closed down 3.2 percent on Monday when prices touched $51.33 a barrel.

Rupee up 7 paise against USD on easing crude prices

The Indian rupee on Monday managed to end 7 paise higher at 71.10 against the US dollar on increased selling of the greenback by exporters amid easing

crude oil prices and uptrend in other emerging market currencies.

Also, fresh foreign fund inflows propped up the rupee. However, heavy selling in domestic equity market capped the gains of the local unit to some extent. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the rupee opened on a firm note at 70.99 following dollar selling by exporters. However, the domestic currency pared the initial gains and finally settled at 71.10, up 7 paise over its last close.

FDI grew 18% in FY18 to Rs 28.25 lakh crore: RBI data

Foreign direct investment (FDI) during the previous fiscal grew 18 per cent to Rs 28.25 lakh crore, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on

Monday.

FDI increased by Rs 4,33,300 crore, including revaluation of past investments, during 2017-18 to reach Rs 28,24,600 crore in March 2018 at market value, according to RBI data on 'Census on Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Indian Direct Investment Companies, 2017-18'.

The RBI said as many as 23,065 companies responded to the latest round of the census, of which, 20,732 firms had FDI or ODI in their balance sheet in

March 2018. Overseas direct investment (ODI) by Indian companies increased by 5 percent to Rs 5.28 lakh crore.

Sebi provides clarity on lock-in period for warrants

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday provided clarity on the lock-in period required for unlisted warrants. The clarification has been given as part of an informal guidance sought by Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) regarding the applicability of ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) with respect to such warrants.

"The entire pre-preferential allotment shareholding of the allottees, if any, shall be locked in from the relevant date up to a period of six months from the date of trading approval," Sebi said quoting ICDR norms.

70 companies to report Q3 numbers today

As many as 70 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended December which include names like Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bank of Baroda, HCL Technologies, HDFC, KEC International, Mahanagar Gas, OBC, Tata Coffee, Tata Steel, and Welspun Enterprises among others.

ITI gets Sebi's go-ahead for FPO

State-owned ITI Ltd has received Sebi's go-ahead to float a follow-on public offer (FPO), a move that will help the telecom PSU meet the minimum 25 percent public shareholding norm. Going by the draft papers, ITI's FPO comprises fresh issue of up to 18 crore equity shares. Besides, an additional issue constituting up to 5 per cent of the net issue will be reserved for employees.

Proceeds of the issue will be used to fund working capital requirements, repayment of loans and for general corporate purposes. BOB Capital Markets, Karvy Investor Services and PNB Investment Services will manage the company's FPO.

3 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For January 29, Jain Irrigation Systems, Adani Enterprises and Adani Power are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies