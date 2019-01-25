What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

After a rangebound move, the Nifty fell sharply in last hour of trade on January 24 and formed big bearish candle on the daily charts, weighed by index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC and Reliance Industries.

ITC was the biggest loser, down over 4 percent after margin disappointment in Q3.

The immediate crucial support for the index could be 10,790, experts said, adding if it breaks that level then there could be a sharp fall in coming sessions.

Overall index has got stuck in a broader trading range of 10,700 to 10,985 zones and requires a decisive range breakout for next leg of the rally, experts said.

India VIX moved up by 0.58 percent to 18.08 levels. Volatility has to cool down below 16 zones to get a decisive range breakout.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,810.13, followed by 10,770.47. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,878.03 and then 10,906.27.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,266.4. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,158.7, followed by 27,051.0. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,358.2, followed by 27,450.0.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Nasdaq boosted by chip rally, Dow, S&P 500 stall

The S&P 500 edged higher but the Dow closed nominally lower on Thursday as lingering anxieties about slowing global growth and unresolved trade disputes undercut a spate of strong earnings, while chipmakers rallied to give the Nasdaq a solid gain.

Fourth-quarter earnings continued to be generally positive, but U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ comments that the United States and China were “miles and miles” from reaching a trade agreement curbed investor enthusiasm.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.38 points, or 0.09 percent, to 24,553.24, the S&P 500 gained 3.63 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,642.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.70 points, or 0.68 percent, to 7,073.46.

Asia stocks gain, euro struggles after dovish ECB

Asian stocks inched higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in US technology shares, but gains were capped by worries over slowing growth in Europe and caution ahead of several key events next week including US-China trade talks.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 percent. The index was headed for a loss of 0.1 percent this week. Australian stocks climbed 0.5 percent, South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.7 percent. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 56.5 points or 0.52 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,942-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil edges lower as US inventories rise

Oil prices edged lower on Friday as a surprise increase in US inventories offset support from the threat of lower production in Venezuela. International Brent crude oil futures were at $61.01 a barrel at 0124 GMT, down 8 cents their last settlement. Brent futures closed down 0.1 percent in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.08 per barrel, down 6 cents from their last settlement. WTI futures closed up 1 percent on

Thursday.

Rupee firms up by 26 paise against US dollar on easing crude prices

The Indian rupee on Thursday furthered gains by 26 paise to close at 71.07 against the US dollar as softer crude prices and gains in domestic equities

bolstered forex market sentiments. Besides, stronger Asian currencies against US dollar propped up the Indian unit.

The domestic currency has gathered 37 paise in the two straight sessions of gains. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened stronger at 71.29 a dollar against the previous close of 71.33.

India's exports up 32% to China during June-November 2018: FIEO

The tariff war between the US and China is benefitting India as its exports to the neighbouring country have increased by about 32 per cent during the June-November 2018 period to USD 8.46 billion, apex exporters body FIEO said on Thursday.

Exports to China had stood at USD 6.37 billion in June-November 2017. In June and September 2018, the US announced high customs duties on several

Chinese goods. In retaliation, China also raised levies on American goods.

"US-China tariff war is benefiting India. Exports to China jumped from USD 6.37 billion in June-November 2017 to USD 8.46 billion in June-November 2018," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ganesh Kumar Gupta said in a statement.

Global biz leaders raise concerns over e-commerce policy changes in India

Several global business leaders have raised concerns over the evolving regulatory challenges concerning the e-commerce sector in India and said they want a stable policy regime to help this space achieve its robust growth and investment potential.

Multiple business leaders attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here said there are confusions in their mind in the backdrop of recent policy changes for e-commerce players having FDI in India.

India's FDI policy allows 100 percent foreign direct investment in marketplace model, but investors also want a stable policy and regulatory regime, a senior official of a leading online retailer said. An industry lobby group official said there is a fear that certain new rules proposed by the government could lead to discrimination against investors as this policy is only for foreign players and not for domestic ones in the e-commerce sector.

47 companies to report Q3 numbers today

As many as 47 companies on the BSE will be reporting their results for the quarter ended December which include names like Maruti Suzuki, L&T, M&M Financial Services and DHFL among others.

Maruti to report Q3 numbers today

Maruti Suzuki India is expected to unveil its third quarter (October-December period) results of FY19 today. The company is expected to show a muted performance, primarily driven by decline in volumes.

ICICI Securities expect net sales to come in flat YoY at Rs 18,938 crore. EBITDA in Q3FY19 is expected at Rs 2,828 crore. EBITDA margins is seen at 14.5 per cent, down 80 bps QoQ, 130 bps YoY. Net profit for the quarter under review is expected to come in at Rs 1,854 crore, up 3 per cent YoY.

3 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For January 24, Jain Irrigation Systems, Reliance Capital and Jet Airways are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies