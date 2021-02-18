What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Answer: U. Ray and Sons. (Image: Reuters)

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 37 points gain.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 400.34 points to 51,703.83 on February 17 while the Nifty50 index declined 104.60 points to 15,208.90. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,148.37, followed by 15,087.83. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,291.87 and 15,374.83.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The Nasdaq closed lower while the S&P 500 was little changed on Wednesday as investors rotated out of technology shares and concerns about inflation added some pressure on stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.65 points, or 0.29%, to 31,614.4, the S&P 500 lost 1.16 points, or 0.03%, to 3,931.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.00 points, or 0.58%, to 13,965.50.

Asian Markets

Asian markets were set for sideways trade at Thursday’s open as lingering pandemic concerns pushed against stronger economic data, and with little firm direction from Wall Street.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.1% in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.05%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 0.2%.

SGX Nifty

India urges OPEC+ to ease output cuts to rein in oil prices

India has urged OPEC and allied oil producers to ease production cuts as higher crude prices are hitting fuel demand in Asia's third largest economy and adding to inflation, its oil minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, said on Wednesday.

"The price-sensitive Indian consumers are affected by rising petroleum product prices," Pradhan said ahead of a March 4 policy-setting meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+.

IPO norms changed to ease large issues

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on February 17 made major changes in the norms for initial public offerings (IPOs) to allow a smaller float for large issues. The change in norms, including amendments to underwriting provisions and portfolio management rules, is expected to help large companies.

Under the prevailing IPO norms, if the post-issue capitalisation is more than Rs 4,000 crore, the dilution requirement is 10 percent. For Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 4,000 crore, it is Rs 400 crore, and for smaller IPOs, it is 25 percent. At a board meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the regulator has approved a five percent dilution requirement, compared to 10 percent at present.

The new norms are expected to be a boost for large issues like Life Insurance Corporation and tech-based companies which may come later this year.

Outlook positive for affordable housing finance companies; likely to grow at 15% in FY22: ICRA

Amid conditions of business de-growth for the housing finance companies (HFCs), the affordable housing finance companies (AHFCs) have witnessed growth, albeit at a slower pace and are likely to see a growth of 12-15 percent in the next financial year, a report by ICRA has said.

“Given the target borrower profile (largely self-employed and middle-to-low-income borrowers), the impact of the pandemic on earnings and savings could be high, leading to the deferment of home purchases for some time by such borrowers. Thus, the growth numbers for FY2021 could be much lower at 8-10 percent,” said Manushree Saggar, vice president and head – Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA.

US retail sales jump 5.3% in January: Government data

US shoppers resumed spending in January, as retail sales spiked 5.3 percent, the first increase since September, according to government data Wednesday. The gain, far more than analysts had expected, was driven by increases in numerous categories, including furniture, electronics and sporting goods, the Commerce Department said.

Even excluding gasoline and vehicles, which were expected to juice the data, sales were up 6.1 percent.

Oil prices

Oil prices gained more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, as frigid Texas temperatures shut production across the largest U.S. crude producing state, with the unusually cold weather expected to hamper output for days or even weeks.

Brent crude settled at $64.34 a barrel, gaining 99 cents, or 1.6%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $61.14 a barrel, rising $1.09, or 1.8%. Both benchmarks were at their highest levels since January last year.

Results on February 18

Ambuja Cements, Enkei Wheels, RCL Retail, Rollatainers and Twinstar Industries will announce their quarterly earnings on February 18.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,008.2 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,283.38 crore in the Indian equity market on February 17, as per provisional data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

3 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Vodafone Idea, Punjab National Bank and SAIL are under the F&O ban for February 18. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies