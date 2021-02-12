What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 15 points loss.

BSE Sensex rose 222.13 points to 51,531.52 on February 11 while the Nifty50 climbed 66.80 points to 15,173.30. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,096.3, followed by 15,019.3. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,219.4 and 15,265.5.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 eked out modest gains on Thursday with investors betting on more fiscal stimulus, but U.S. President Joe Biden said China was poised to “eat our lunch,” a warning that tempered enthusiasm for a market near record highs.

The S&P 500 gained 6.5 points, or 0.17%, to 3,916.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 53.24 points, or 0.38%, to 14,025.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.1 points, or 0.02%, to 31,430.7.

Asian Markets

In early trading on Friday global markets were holding steady or slipping a bit as investors looked over mixed data and watched for the next catalyst. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 Index was last down 0.15%and futures for the S&P 500 were off 0.1%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 15 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,182 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil extends losses after gloomier outlooks from OPEC, IEA

Oil prices fell a second day on Friday, extending losses after OPEC cut its demand forecast and the International Energy Agency said the market was still over-supplied.

Brent crude was down 34 cents, or 0.6% at $60.80 a barrel by 0102 GMT, having dropped half a percent the previous session. U.S. oil was down 36 cents, or 0.6% at $57.88 a barrel, after falling by 0.8% on Thursday.

Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon embraces cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin on Thursday jumped over 8 percent to an all-time high of USD 48,481 after Bank of NY Mellon said it had formed a new unit to help clients hold, transfer and issue digital assets.

The new unit at BNY Mellon, called the Digital Assets unit, is expected to roll out the offerings later this year, the bank said. Bitcoin was last up 5.7 percent at USD 47,387.

India to see average salary increase of 6.4% in 2021: Willis Towers Watson Survey

Salaries in India are projected to rise by an average of 6.4 percent in 2021, marginally higher than the average actual increase of 5.9 percent in 2020, according to a Willis Towers Watson survey. According to Willis Towers Watson's latest Salary Budget Planning Survey report, an average salary increase of 6.4 percent in 2021 translates to a median increase of 7 percent.

"As companies in India respond to the economic implications of the COVID-19 crisis, there is an increased optimism on business recovery, but it is yet to translate into the salary increment budget," said Rajul Mathur, Consulting Head Talent & Rewards, Willis Towers Watson India.

Govt seeks Parliament nod for additional gross expenditure of Rs 6.28 lakh crore

The government on Thursday sought Parliament's approval for gross additional expenditure of Rs 6.28 lakh crore for 2020-21 as part of the second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants. The proposals involve net cash outgo of Rs 4.13 lakh crore while the remaining amount will be matched by savings of ministries or enhanced receipts. The approval of Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 6,28,379.99 crore, according to the document placed in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 4,12,653.48 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/ Departments or by enhanced receipts/ recoveries aggregates to Rs 2,15,725 crore," it said.

US weekly jobless claims edge down as labor market recovery stalls

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week, consistent with a recent stalling in the labor market recovery.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 793,000 for the week ended Feb. 6, compared to 812,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 757,000 applications for the latest week.

Results on February 12

Grasim Industries, Bharat Forge, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Anant Raj, Apollo Micro Systems, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, Dilip Buildcon, Delta Corp, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Force Motors, GE T&D India, GIC Housing Finance, GMR Infrastructure, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Inox Wind, ITI, Lux Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, MOIL, Motherson Sumi Systems, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, NALCO, The New India Assurance Company, PC Jeweller, PTC India, Siemens, Sobha, Sterling and Wilson Solar, Voltas and Zuari Agro Chemicals are among 953 companies to announce their quarterly earnings.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 944.36 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 707.68 crore in the Indian equity market on February 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

2 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks - BHEL and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for February 12. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies