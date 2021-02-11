What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 81 points loss.

The S&P BSE Sensex was down 19.69 points at 51,309.39 on February 10 while the Nifty50 fell 2.80 points to 15,106.50. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,999.73, followed by 14,892.97. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,190.73 and 15,274.97.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged slightly lower on Wednesday as big tech stocks slid amid an ongoing rotation of portfolio holdings that gave a boost to energy shares and kept the overall market near record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.97 points, or 0.2%, to 31,437.8, the S&P 500 lost 1.35 points, or 0.03%, to 3,909.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.16 points, or 0.25%, to 13,972.53.

Asian Markets

Stocks were flat in early trading in Asia on Thursday as investors kept tapping the brakes on runs in asset prices after taking in tepid U.S. inflation data and comments from the Federal Reserve chief affirming the outlook for a slow recovery.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 Index was last up 0.02% while e-mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.05%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 81 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,057 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil in longest rally in two years

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending its rally for a ninth day, its longest winning streak in two years, supported by producer supply cuts and hopes vaccine rollouts will drive a recovery in demand.

Brent crude settled up 38 cents, or 0.6%, at $61.47 a barrel, after touching a 13-month high of $61.61. U.S. crude closed 32 cents, or 0.6%, higher at $58.68 a barrel, also after touching a 13-month high at $58.76.

RBI buys government bonds worth Rs 20,000 crore through open market operation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 10 bought bonds worth Rs 20,000 crore through an open market operation (OMO). The OMO is a mechanism through which the RBI either buys or sells bonds to manage the rupee liquidity in the market.

The central bank bought Rs 14,654 crore worth 10-year bonds at a cut-off yield of 6 percent and bought Rs 2,040 crore worth four-year paper and Rs 3,306 crore of 14-year paper, according to the details published by the central bank. The RBI, which announced the OMO on February 8, received total bids of Rs 89,234 crore.

Ahead of IPO, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech raises Rs 100 crore in funding

Gaming firm Nazara Technologies, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has raised Rs 100 crore in funding from Instant Growth Ltd (IGL). The fund was raised just weeks after it filed its preliminary papers with markets regulator Securities and Exchanges Commission of India (Sebi) to float an initial public offering (IPO).

Hiring activity remains stable in January 2021: Monster Employment Index

Hiring activity has remained stable in India in January 2021, as per Monster Employment Index, a job analysis report by Monster.com, a Quess company.

The report said the index has been stable since November 2020, as hiring activity remained consistent with a neutral trend in the last quarter. However, there has been a year-on-year decline of 18 percent as of January 2021 compared to the previous year due to the impact of the pandemic.

SEBI fines NSE, Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain in co-location case

In the high profile co-location matter, markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for failing to ensure a level-playing field for trading members subscribing to its tick-by-tick (TBT) data feed system.

In addition, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 25 lakh each on NSE's former managing directors and chief executive officers Chitra Ramakrishna and Ravi Narain, according to a Sebi order. Sebi said that NSE flouted the principles underlying the conduct of business of a stock exchange, pertaining to fair and equitable access to information.

Results on February 11

ITC, Coal India, Power Grid Corporation, ACC, Ashok Leyland, Ashapura Minechem, Atul Auto, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bayer Cropscience, Bosch, Capacite Infraprojects, CRISIL, General Insurance Corporation of India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Graphite India, HUDCO, Infibeam Avenues, ITDC, ITD Cementation, Jaypee Infratech, KNR Constructions, MRF, Natco Pharma, NCC, NHPC, Oil India, Petronet LNG, Power Finance Corporation, Prestige Estates Projects, Spencers Retail, VA Tech Wabag and Zee Media Corporation are among 442 companies to announce their quarterly earnings on February 11.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,786.97 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,075.68 crore in the Indian equity market on February 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

3 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

BHEL, SAIL and Sun TV Network are under the F&O ban for February 11. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies