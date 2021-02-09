What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 35 points gain.

The benchmark indices ended at a record closing high with the BSE Sensex surging 617.14 points or 1.22 percent to 51,348.77 on February 8 while the Nifty50 jumped 191.50 points or 1.28 percent to 15,115.80.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,051.23, followed by 14,986.67. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,170.13 and 15,224.47.

US Markets

US Markets

Wall Street reached all-time closing highs on Monday as investor optimism was stoked by prospects of a speedier economic recovery from the global health crisis, driven by increased stimulus and an accelerated vaccine rollout.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.52 points, or 0.76%, to 31,385.76, the S&P 500 gained 28.76 points, or 0.74%, to 3,915.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 131.35 points, or 0.95%, to 13,987.64.

Asian Markets

Global stocks were poised to rise again on Tuesday in Asian trading after another record-setting day on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.15%, e-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.04% and Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.12% in early trading.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 35 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,177 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil climbs to 13-month highs

Oil prices edged up on Tuesday to their highest in 13 months as supply cuts by major producers and optimism over fuel demand recovery support energy markets.

Brent crude futures for April gained 29 cents, or 0.5%, to $60.85 a barrel by 0246 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for March was at $58.25 a barrel, up 28 cents, or 0.5%.

Bitcoin hits record high above $43,000 after Tesla investment

Bitcoin hit a record-high near $45,000 on Monday after Elon Musk's electric carmaker Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the digital currency. Bitcoin hit $44,795.20 around 1325 GMT, before cooling slightly to $44,207.95. The cryptocurrency is up by around 50 percent since the start of the year.

Tesla's announcement, in a US Securities and Exchange Commission document, is a sign of confidence in the cryptocurrency that regulators are concerned could be used for illegal transactions.

FPIs' holding in NSE-listed companies hit 5-year high in December quarter on robust inflow

FPIs’ ownership in NSE-listed companies reached a five-year high of 22.74 percent in December 2020 on the back of huge net inflow of Rs 1.42 lakh crore by such investors in the third quarter. In comparison, the holding of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) was at 21.51 percent in the quarter ending September 2020, according to primeinfobase.com, an initiative of Prime Database Group.

In terms of value, FPIs ownership reached an all-time high of Rs 41.83 lakh crore as of December 2020, up 29 percent from Rs 32.47 lakh crore in the preceding quarter, on account of rally in equity markets.

Index-linked insurance plans likely to make a comeback in India

Index-linked insurance products (ILIPs) in life insurance may soon make a comeback in India. An Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) working group report said that ILIPs could be a good alternative to unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips).

In the initial phase, simple ILIPs with links to one index could be proposed. Once the industry stakeholders present their views on the working group report, IRDAI will bring out guidelines for this product category.

Results today

Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aries Agro, Aster DM Healthcare, BASF India, Berger Paints India, Burger King India, Central Bank of India, Chalet Hotels, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Endurance Technologies, Future Retail, GMDC, HCC, HEG, Indoco Remedies, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Lemon Tree Hotels, Max Financial Services, Mahanagar Gas, Muthoot Finance, Raymond, Shree Renuka Sugars, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Torrent Power and VST Tillers Tractors are among 218 companies to announce their quarterly earnings on February 9.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,876.6 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 504.86 crore in the Indian equity market on February 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

3 stocks under F&O ban on NSE BHEL, Sun TV and SAIL are under the F&O ban for February 8 as we are in the initial days of February series. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

