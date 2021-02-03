What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 50 points gain.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 1,197.11 points or 2.46 percent to 49,797.72 on February 2 while the Nifty50 climbed 366.70 points or 2.57 percent to 14,647.90 levels.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,500.77, followed by 14,353.73. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,763.27 and 14,878.73.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks finished sharply higher for a second straight day on Tuesday, helped by gains in Amazon.com and Google-parent Alphabet ahead of their results and by optimism over progress on a US pandemic relief package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 475.57 points, or 1.57%, to 30,687.48, the S&P 500 gained 52.45 points, or 1.39%, to 3,826.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 209.38 points, or 1.56%, to 13,612.78.

Asian Markets

Asian markets moved higher during early trading as governments around the world looked poised to boost spending to help economies recover from the coronavirus and vaccine roll-out programs accelerated.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.3% in early trade and Australian S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.8%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures lost 0.20%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 50 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 14,777 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:00 hours IST.

Oil jumps 2%, hits highest in a year as producers limit supply

Oil prices rose 2% on Tuesday, reaching their highest in 12 months after major producers showed they were reining in output roughly in line with commitments. Brent crude settled up $1.11, or 2%, at $57.46 a barrel, its third straight day of gains. During the session, it touched $58.05, the highest since January last year.

High fiscal deficit may invite rating agencies' ire, Fitch may downgrade: Report

Global rating agencies may view the fiscally expansive budget proposals negatively and there is a risk of one of them downgrading India’s sovereign rating, a Japanese brokerage said on Friday. Fitch Ratings, one of the two having a negative outlook on India’s rating, may downgrade the rating to junk, Nomura warned.

In a move widely hailed for its transparency, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the fiscal deficit will come at 9.5 percent on the back of high spending during the pandemic, and will narrow to 6.8 percent in FY22.

New Bad Bank to be set up within a month or two: Financial Services Secy

The new 'Bad Bank', as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2021-22, would be set up "within the next one or two months", Financial Services Secretary Debashish Panda said on February 2.

The new Development Finance Institution (DFI) announced by the finance minister will be called the 'National Bank for Financing, Infrastructure, and Development', Panda told Moneycontrol.

The Bad Bank is expected by the government to adequately address the non-performing assets (NPA) crisis of the public sector lenders. The creation of Bad Bank would allow the banks reeling under stressed assets to clear up their balance sheets, Sitharaman had said during her post-Budget press conference.

With off-budget borrowings, FY22 fiscal deficit rises to 6.9%, 10.2% for FY21: Report

The fiscal deficit target will go up by 10 basis points to 6.9 percent of the GDP if the extra-budgetary borrowings of Rs 30,000 crore, which is massively down from Rs 1.3 lakh crore this fiscal, is added, according to a report. But if we included these numbers, the deficit numbers would rise by 70 basis points to 10.2 percent for FY21 and 6.9 percent of GDP for FY22, according to a SBI Research report.

At 6.9 percent for the centre and 4 percent for the states, the combined market borrowings next fiscal will be Rs 23.3 lakh crore. Of this, the centre's net borrowings are seen at Rs 8.9 lakh crore and gross borrowings at Rs 12.05 lakh crore in FY22.

Exports rise 5.37% in January; trade deficit narrows to $14.75 billion

The country’s exports grew 5.37 percent YoY to $27.24 billion in January 2021, mainly driven by healthy growth in pharma and engineering sectors, according to provisional data of the commerce ministry. The trade deficit during the month narrowed to $14.75 billion from $15.3 billion in January 2020. It was $15.44 billion in December 2020.

Imports in January 2021 rose 2 percent to $42 billion. Exports of pharmaceuticals and engineering grew 16.4 percent ($293 million), and about 19 percent ($1.16 billion), respectively, the data showed.

India's budget shot in the arm for economy, fiscal consolidation takes a back seat: S&P

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday said India's budget for the next fiscal is an effort of the government to shore up economic recovery, but fiscal consolidation would pose a stout challenge to policymakers going forward. The rating agency currently does not see any material effect from the budget on India's key credit factors, but the economy's brightening growth prospects will be critical to maintaining the sustainability of public finances.

It said general government debt is likely to hover at more than 90 percent of GDP over the next few years.

Stating that fiscal consolidation has taken a back seat in the Budget, S&P said aggressive provisioning to help heal the economy will be costly. The government's 9.5 percent fiscal deficit projection for current fiscal was bigger than the US-based rating agency's expectation.

Japan's service sector slump deepens as COVID-19 emergency hits businesses

Japan’s services sector shrank at the fastest pace in five months in January, as a heavy blow to demand from a resurgence in coronavirus infections and a state of emergency in parts of the country greatly hurt new business orders.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to a seasonally adjusted 46.1 from the prior month’s 47.7, marking the lowest reading since August.

Brookfield REIT garners Rs 1,710 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Brookfield REIT) on February 2 raised Rs 1,710 crore from 39 anchor investors ahead of its IPO opening. The company in consultation with merchant bankers and selling shareholders finalised allocation of 6,21,80,800 units to anchor investors at Rs 275 per unit, the higher price band.

Schroder Global Cities Real Estate, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, DSP Adiko Holdings, Societe Generale, Coronation Global Managed Fund, IA Opportunities and Moon Capital were among the foreign investors that participated in the anchor book.

HDFC Trustee, SBI Life Insurance, Tata AIG, HDFC Life, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, Bajaj Holdings, Max Life, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Star Health and Avendus also received shares in the anchor book. Read more

Results on February 3

Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Tyres, Aptech, Arvind Fashions, Astral Poly Technik, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Consumer Care, City Union Bank, Deepak Fertilisers, Hindustan Copper, Indian Hotels, Inox Leisure, Jubilant FoodWorks, PNC Infratech, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Ramco Systems, SeQuent Scientific, Thermax, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, V-Guard Industries and VIP Industries are among 88 companies that are slated to announce their quarterly earnings.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 6,181.56 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,035.2 crore in the Indian equity market on February 2, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

1 stock under F&O ban on NSE

SAIL is under the F&O ban for February 3 as we are in the initial days of February series. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies