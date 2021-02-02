What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 93 points gain.

The BSE Sensex rallied 2,314.84 points or 5 percent to 48,600.61 on February 1 after weakness seen in previous six consecutive sessions, while the Nifty50 climbed 646.60 points or 4.74 percent to 14,281.20.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 13,849.9, followed by 13,418.6. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,524.4 and 14,767.6.

US Markets

The S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 24 on Monday after a steep sell-off last week, and technology-related shares led the advance, while a move by retail traders into silver drove up mining shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.29 points, or 0.76%, to 30,211.91, the S&P 500 gained 59.62 points, or 1.61%, to 3,773.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 332.70 points, or 2.55%, to 13,403.39.

Asian Markets

Asian markets looked set for a modestly firmer start on Tuesday as global markets faced another chaotic week, with retail investors expanding their duel with Wall Street into commodities and driving up the price of silver.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 benchmark was up 0.81% and South Korea’s KOSPI up 0.79%, adding to a rally in the previous session. Japan’s Nikkei futures rose 0.6% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures eased 0.1%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 93 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 14,452 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

US manufacturing sector slows

US manufacturing activity slowed slightly in January, while a measure of prices paid by factories for raw materials and other inputs jumped to its highest level in nearly 10 years, strengthening expectations inflation will perk up this year.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 58.7 last month from 60.5 in December. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index at 60 in January. The ISM revised data going back to 2012.

Government takes the Budget route to give SEBI more teeth

For the top honchos of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), listening to the Union Budget is not only about knowing the government’s thinking on important policies related to the various aspects of the economy like finance, health, infrastructure, and agriculture among other things but also about the capital market regulator’s own jurisdiction, powers, and new initiatives.

The government seems to have taken a special liking for the Mumbai-based watchdog to ensure that there is at least one major announcement in the Budget related to the regulator that monitors key sections of the capital market like equities, commodities, and currencies, along with a vast number of mutual funds and foreign investors.

Indian Railways' capex at record high; operating ratio improves

As the Union Budget lined up the highest-ever capital expenditure (capex) plan of Rs 2.15 lakh crore for the Indian Railways for the financial year 2021-22, it showed an improved operating ratio of 96.15 percent for the year.

Results on February 2

HDFC, Ajanta Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Carborundum Universal, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Dixon Technologies, Escorts, IIFL Wealth Management, Intellect Design Arena, Neuland Laboratories, NOCIL, PI Industries, Tata Consumer Products, Vinati Organics and Wonderla Holidays were among 69 companies to announce their quarterly earnings on February 2.

Indigo Paints listing on February 2

Indigo Paints, one of the fastest-growing paint companies in India, is expected to debut on the bourses on February 2 after finalising the issue price at Rs 1,490 per share - the higher price band of its public offer.

Most experts feel the listing premium of the paint company could be around 50 percent over the issue price, given the strong subscription its public offer received, revived market sentiment, and the company being a differentiated product's maker, which boosted its margin.

Budget does not address inequities, bold for its fiscal stance: Economists

Economists hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a "bold budget" focused on fiscal expansion but flagged concerns over the proposals for not addressing the problems of inequitable growth. Concerns over the impact on the sovereign rating have been sidestepped in the budget by using a wider fiscal deficit for addressing the growth needs, they said. The budget was widely expected to be a fiscally expansionary one, given the concerns on the growth front.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,494.23 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 90.46 crore in the Indian equity market on February 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

1 stock under F&O ban on NSE

SAIL is under the F&O ban for February 2 as we are in the initial days of February series. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

