What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Benchmark indices snapped a three-day losing streak on January 15 and closed sharply higher, driven by rate cut hopes after inflation declined and Asian peers rallied.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 464.77 points or 1.30 percent and closed at 36,318.33 while the Nifty 50 climbed 149.20 points or 1.39 percent to end at

10,886.80, forming the bullish candle on daily charts.

India VIX fell by 3.59 percent to 15.58 levels. Volatility has to cool down further to get a decisive range breakout.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,810.53, followed by 10,734.27. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,930.03 and then 10,973.27.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,400.8, up 152.50 points on January 15. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,329.4, followed by 27,258. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,459.9, followed by 27,519.

US markets end higher on China hopes

Major world stock markets climbed on Tuesday on hopes of more stimulus for China’s economy, while sterling rebounded from the day’s lows after British lawmakers defeated Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal on withdrawing from the European Union.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155.75 points, or 0.65 percent, to 24,065.59, the S&P 500 gained 27.69 points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,610.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 117.92 points, or 1.71 percent, to 7,023.83.

Asia shares subdued, May's Brexit options eyed after crushing vote defeat

Asian shares took a breather on Wednesday after rallying the previous day on Chinese stimulus hopes, with investors assessing Brexit options after British lawmakers trounced Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to pull out Britain from the European Union.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off a touch, having swung up on Tuesday after Chinese officials came out in force to signal more measures to stabilise a slowing economy. The China hopes also helped boost Wall Street overnight, though the early session in Asia saw investors tread cautiously.

Australian shares tacked on 0.1 percent while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.7 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 25 points or 0.23 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,918-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Trade deficit in December at 10-month low; exports growth flat

India's merchandise trade deficit was at a 10-month low of $13.08 billion in December as compared with $16.7 billion in November. The deficit was $14.20 billion in December, 2017, data released by commerce ministry showed.

Merchandise exports growth was flat at $27.93 billion in December, up 0.34 percent on-year, mainly due to negative growth in gems and jewellery and

engineering products.

"The data yet again have shown a marginal growth due to uncertain global cues and challenges on the domestic front. China’s exports contracted in December, 2018 highlighting fragile global conditions. However, exports during the month was close to $28 billion with a growth of just 0.34 per cent, even when the weakening global economic outlook are showing no signs of respite," said President of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Ganesh Kumar Gupta.

US oil prices edge down amid uncertain global economic outlook

US oil prices inched lower on Wednesday after gains of more 3 percent in the previous session, pressured by concerns over the outlook for the global

economy. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.82 per barrel at 0024 GMT, down 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last settlement.

Rupee slips further, settles below 71-level against USD

The Indian rupee on Tuesday plunged by another 13 paise to close at one-month low of 71.05 against the US dollar amid strengthening greenback and surging crude oil prices.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weaker at Rs 70.79 then lost further ground and fell to a low of 71.15 against the American currency. The domestic unit, however, gained some strength and finally settled at 71.05 a dollar, down 13 paise over its previous close.

RBI to inject Rs 10,000 cr through open market operations this week

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it would inject Rs 10,000 crore into the system through purchase of government securities on January 17 to increase liquidity. The purchase will be made through open market operations (OMOs).

"Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the RBI has decided to conduct purchase of ... Government securities under OMOs for an aggregate amount of Rs 100 billion on January 17, 2019," the central bank said in a statement.

The eligible participants should submit their offers in electronic format on the RBI Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on January 17.

China signals more stimulus as economic slowdown deepens

China on Tuesday signalled more stimulus measures in the near term as a tariff war with the United States took a heavy toll on its trade sector and raised the risk of a sharper economic slowdown. The world’s second-largest economy will aim to achieve “a good start” in the first quarter, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement, indicating the government is ready to counter rising pressure on growth.

Surprising contractions in China’s December trade and factory activity have stirred speculation over whether Beijing needs to switch to more forceful stimulus measures, though most analysts believe the government will avoid doing so due to worries it could heighten debt risks and weaken the yuan.

11 companies to report Q3 numbers today

On the earnings front, as many as 11 companies will be declaring their results for the quarter ended December on Wednesday which includes names like DCB Bank, HT Media, MindTree, Motilal Oswal, etc. among others.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For January 16, Adani Power and Jet Airways is present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies