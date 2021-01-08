What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Mumbai: Investers reacts while watching the stock prices at a screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai on Monday. The sensex soared on Monday follwing the BJP's victory in the Gujarat and HP Assembly polls. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade (PTI12_18_2017_000140B)

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 62 points gain.

The BSE Sensex declined 80.74 points to 48,093.32 on January 7 while the Nifty50 fell 8.90 points to 14,137.40. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,088.2, followed by 14,039.1. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,221.3 and 14,305.3.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Stocks on Wall Street hit record levels on Thursday as investors bet a Democrat-controlled Congress will deliver more stimulus spending to help the U.S. economy overcome a steep pandemic-induced downturn.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all set new highs amid growing calls for President Donald Trump’s removal, one day after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia were mixed after stocks on Wall Street cruised to new record highs overnight. South Korea’s Kospi led gains among major regional markets as it jumped 2.26%. Nikkei 225 advanced 1.41% while the Topix index gained 0.78%.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures were trading at 14,272 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

India's GDP to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21: Government

The central government projects the country's economy to contract by 7.7 percent in the current fiscal year 2020-21, as per the first advance estimates of gross domestic product released by the National Statistical Office on January 7.

"The movement of various high-frequency indicators in recent months, points towards broad-based nature of resurgence of economic activity. The relatively more manageable pandemic situation in the country as compared to advanced nations has further added momentum to the economic recovery," the government said in a press release.

RBI ask banks to align internal audit function with global best practices

The RBI on Thursday asked banks to align their internal audit function with international best practices, like those issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS).

RBI said while the guidance note lays out the basic approach for RBIA functions, banks are expected to re-orient their approach, in line with the evolving best practices, as a part of their overall Governance and Internal Control framework. "Banks are encouraged to adopt the International Internal Audit standards, like those issued by the BCBS and the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA)," it said in a circular.

Indian sugar mills clinch export deals as prices jump: Industry

Indian sugar mills are aggressively signing export contracts after New Delhi approved a subsidy for overseas sales and as global prices hit their highest level in 3-1/2 years, four industry officials told Reuters on Thursday.

Mills have so far agreed contracts to export 1.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2020/21 marketing year that started on Oct. 1, mainly to Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and African countries for shipments in January to March, the officials said.

US trade deficit rises to more than 14-year high

The United States' trade deficit surged to its highest level in more than 14 years in November as businesses boosted imports to replenish inventories, offsetting a rise in exports.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday the trade gap widened 8.0% to $68.1 billion in November, the highest level since August 2006. The deficit in October was unrevised at $63.1 billion. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade shortfall increasing to $65.2 billion in November.

RBI cancels certificate of registration of three NBFCs; six other firms surrender licences

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 7 cancelled the certificate of registration of three non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). These are Uttar Pradesh-based Abhinav Hire Purchase Limited, Gurgaon-based Jupiter Management Services Private Limited and Assam-based N.E Leasing and Finance Pvt Ltd. “As such, the above companies shall not transact the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution, as defined in clause (a) of Section 45-I of the RBI Act, 1934,” the RBI said.

Six other NBFCS surrendered their certificate of registration, the RBI said. These include Raghukul Trading Private Limited, Divya Tie-Up Private Limited, Girnar Investment Limited, Choice International Limited, Devyani Infrastructure and Credits Private Limited and J.K. Builders and Property Developers Limited.

Toll collection likely to grow 15% in FY22: ICRA

Toll collections are likely to grow 14-15 percent in 2021-22, rating agency ICRA said on Thursday maintaining stable outlook for the Indian road sector. Toll collections witnessed a marked improvement on the back of increased movement of both passenger and commercial vehicles, which has picked up significantly over the last three months, thereby surpassing the pre-COVID-19 levels, it said.

"In FY2022, the traffic is expected to increase by 5 per cent and toll rates (WPI linked) by 3-4 percent resulting in an overall increase in toll collections by 14-15 percent on a low base in FY2021 (given the impact of toll suspension in first 20 days of April 2020)," ICRA said in a statement.

Blackstone-backed auto parts firm Sona Comstar targets Rs 4,000-crore IPO

American private equity giant Blackstone is preparing to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for an auto parts firm it controls, the second potential big-ticket listing of an enterprise from its India portfolio in 2021.

Gurugram-based global auto component maker Sona Comstar, which is backed by Blackstone and Sunjay Kapur-led Sona Group, has launched preliminary talks with bankers and is looking to raise Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 4,000 crore by listing on the exchanges, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.

Germany's DAX index breaches 14,000 points for first time

Germany's blue-chip DAX 30 index crossed the 14,000-point mark for the first time ever on Thursday, as traders shrugged off the US violence and welcomed the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's win. The Frankfurt index climbed to an all-time high of 14,006.70 points in late afternoon trading, setting the latest in a series of records in recent days.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 382.3 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 989.5 crore in the Indian equity market on January 7, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

1 stock under F&O ban on NSE

SAIL is under the F&O ban for January 8. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies