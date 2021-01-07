What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 74 points gain.

The BSE Sensex fell 263.72 points to 48,174.06 on January 6 while the Nifty50 slipped 53.20 points to 14,146.30. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,042.67, followed by 13,939.13. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,246.97 and 14,347.73.

US Markets

The Dow and the S&P 500 ended higher, soaring to all-time highs on Wednesday, as investors piled into financial and industrial stocks on bets a Democratic sweep in Georgia would lead to more fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 437.8 points higher, or 1.44%, to 30,829.4, the S&P 500 gained 21.28 points, or 0.57%, to 3,748.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.17 points, or 0.61%, to 12,740.79.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks perked up on Thursday as investors remained confident that violence in Washington would not disrupt a legitimate transition to a new presidency or derail political support for a U.S. economic recovery.

However, investors remained defiantly bullish in early Asian trade with S&P 500 futures up 0.3%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 1.24% and the S&P/ASX 200 1.25% higher.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 74 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 14,254 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil steady after U.S. Capitol drama; tighter supplies in focus

Oil prices were steady on Thursday after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, with investors focusing on the likelihood of tighter supplies after Saudi Arabia unilaterally agreed to cut output.

Brent crude was up 8 cents at $54.38 a barrel by 0125 GMT, after gaining 1.3% overnight. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 11 cents to $50.74, having slipped earlier in the Asian session. The contract rose 1.4% on Wednesday.

RBI to be on a long-pause in rates on sticky non-food inflation: Report

The non-food component in the price basket will continue to keep inflation at a high level and result in a "long pause" in interest rates, a foreign bank said on Wednesday. The central bank is likely to pare the pandemic-driven emergency response as well, the report by Singaporean lender DBS said.

NBFCs may see up to 6% slippages from restructured book: ICRA

Rating agency ICRA on January 6 said slippages from the restructured book of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) is estimated at 4-6 percent of their total loans. This will keep the overall stressed assets of NBFCs elevated in FY2022 after an increase of up to 200 bps in FY2021, the agency said.

“This is after considering that entities, especially those having retail exposures, would prefer to write-off sticky overdues, in view of the provision build-up, adequate earning performance and their comfortable capital structures,” the rating agency said.

Telecom department to start bidding for spectrum auction from March 1

Bidding for the sixth round of spectrum auction for radiowaves worth Rs 3.92 lakh crore will start from March 1, according to a notice issued by the government on Wednesday. The Union Cabinet had approved a proposal for the auction of 2,251.25 Megahertz (MHz) of spectrum worth Rs 3.92 lakh crore at the base price on December 17, 2020.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has fixed January 12 for the pre-bid conference and last date for seeking clarification to the notice on January 28. Telecom operators will need to submit their application by February 5 for participation in the auction.

Maharashtra cabinet clears proposal to cut govt levies on real estate by 50% until Dec 31, 2021

After reducing stamp duties in the state to boost residential sales, the Maharashtra government on January 6 approved the proposal to cut the premium on real estate projects by half till December 31, 2021. Developers availing of the scheme would have to pay full stamp duty and registration charges on behalf of homebuyers.

At the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, it was decided that the urban development department will give premium concession to construction projects. Projects will have to pay full stamp duty to customers.

It was decided at the meeting that as recommended by the Deepak Parekh Committee, a 50 percent discount will be given on all the various premiums levied by the state government on construction projects till 31.12.2021 and also concessions in the premiums levied by all planning authorities/local administrations at their level.

Lodha Group may file papers with Sebi by March

Macrotech Developers (formerly Lodha Developers), one of India’s largest real estate players, is taking another stab at listing on the bourses on the back of a sharp surge in residential sales and improved investor sentiment and demand, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

This would mark the third attempt by the Mumbai-based firm, which is known for luxury projects such the Trump Towers in Mumbai and Grosvenor Square in London, to launch an initial public offering (IPO). Lodha Group weighed a listing in 2009 and 2018, but deferred those plans due to unfavourable market conditions.

RBI sets up College of Supervisors under former deputy governor to strengthen supervision

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 6 said it is now fully operationalising a College of Supervisors (CoS) to further strengthen supervision over regulated entities. The Cos will be headed by former deputy governor N S Viswanathan and will have five other members.

They include former State Bank of India Managing Director Arijit Basu, former HDFC Bank Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukhankar, S Raghunath of Banglore IIM, Tadhagatha Bandyophyay of Ahemadabad IIM and Subrata Sarkar of IGIDR, Mumbai.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 483.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 380.41 crore in the Indian equity market on January 6, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

1 stock under F&O ban on NSE

SAIL is under the F&O ban for January 7. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

