What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Bajaj Finance | RBI imposed Rs 2.5 crore penalty on company for breach of risk management and outsourcing norms.

The Indian indices are expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening with an 11 points loss.

On January 5, the BSE Sensex rallied 260.98 points to 48,437.78 on January 5 while the Nifty50 climbed 66.60 points to 14,199.50.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,093.27, followed by 13,987.03. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,260.67 and 14,321.83.

US Markets

US Markets

Shares on Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday in choppy trading, as investors took advantage of the previous session’s slump to buy them back, ahead of the outcome of the Senate runoff elections in the battleground state of Georgia, which will determine the balance of power in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 167.71 points, or 0.55%, to 30,391.6, the S&P 500 gained 26.21 points, or 0.71%, to 3,726.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 120.51 points, or 0.95%, to 12,818.96.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors anxiously awaited results of U.S. runoff elections that would determine the legislative balance of power in the world’s largest economy while oil prices rose on news of planned output cuts.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 11 points or 0.08 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 14,216 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Telecom dept likely to issue notice for spectrum auction this week

The Department of Telecom is expected to issue the notice for upcoming spectrum auction this week that will have timelines and rules to bid for airwaves. The Union Cabinet approved a proposal for the auction of 2,251.25 Megahertz (MHz) of spectrum worth Rs 3.92 lakh crore at the base price on December 17, 2020.

The DoT was expected to issue the Notice Inviting Application (NIA) for the auction in December but due to an emergency engagement of a top authority it got delayed. "The NIA is almost ready. It should be out this week," a DoT official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

RBI makes Legal Entity Identifier mandatory for transactions over Rs 50 lakhs in CPS from April 1, 2021

The Reserve Bank of India on December 5 introduced the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) for large value transactions over Rs 50 lakhs in Centralised Payment Systems, which will be effective from April 1, 2021. The 20-digit LEI number is used to uniquely identify parties to financial transactions worldwide while improving the quality and accuracy of financial data systems for better risk management post the global financial crisis.

"It has now been decided to introduce the LEI system for all payment transactions of value Rs 50 crore and above undertaken by entities (non-individuals) using Reserve Bank-run Centralised Payment Systems viz. Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT)," the RBI notification said.

Mutual funds asset base rises 7.6% to Rs 29.71 lakh crore in December quarter

Mutual funds’ asset base rose by 7.6 per cent to 29.71 lakh crore in the quarter ended December, mainly on account of the rally in equity markets. The average asset under management (AAUM) of the industry, comprising 45 players, was at Rs 27.6 lakh crore in July-September quarter, according to data by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The AAUM of December quarter is higher compared to the preceding quarter due to surge in equity markets.

Union Budget 2021-22 to be presented on February 1

The Union Budget for 2021-2022 will be presented on February 1. According to PTI, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has said the Budget will be presented on February 1 and President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on January 29.

RBI imposes penalty on Bajaj Finance for rule violations on recovery practices

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 5 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.50 crore on Bajaj Finance Limited for violation of rules pertaining to recovery and collection methods.

“This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of clause (b) of sub-section (1) of section 58 G read with clause (aa) of sub-section (5) of section 58B of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, taking into account the failure of the company to ensure that its recovery agents did not resort to harassment or intimidation of customers as part of its debt collection efforts and thereby failing to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI. There were also persistent/repeat complaints about recovery and collection methods adopted by the company,” the RBI said.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 986.3 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 490.03 crore in the Indian equity market on January 5, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

1 stock under F&O ban on NSE

SAIL is under the F&O ban for January 6. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

