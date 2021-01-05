What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 107 points loss.

The BSE Sensex climbed 307.82 points to 48,176.80 on January 4 while the Nifty50 rallied 114.40 points to 14,132.90. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,008.47, followed by 13,884.03. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,202.67 and 14,272.43.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Shares on Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday, sliding from all-time peaks on the first trading day of the year, as risk appetite ebbed amid upcoming runoff elections in Georgia and the persistent surge in coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 382.59 points, or 1.25%, to 30,223.89, the S&P 500 lost 55.42 points, or 1.48%, to 3,700.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 189.84 points, or 1.47%, to 12,698.45.

Asian Markets

Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday amid uncertainty about Senate runoffs in Georgia, which could have a big impact on incoming U.S. President Joe Biden’s economic policies.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.12%, pulling back from a record high hit in the previous session. Australian stocks fell 0.16%. Japanese shares lost 0.47% after a media report that the government will curb business hours in Tokyo and surrounding cities from Thursday.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 107 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 14,070 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

UK PM Boris Johnson orders new stay-at-home national lockdown to fight new coronavirus variant

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed a new stay-at-home lockdown until at least mid-February to battle through the critical moment in the coronavirus pandemic, which has been exacerbated due to a new highly transmissible variant of the deadly virus.

”As I speak to you tonight our hospitals are under more pressure from Covid than at any time,” said Johnson. ”It’s clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control. In England, we must therefore go into a national lockdown which is tough enough to combat this variant. That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home,” he said.

Oil slides with U.S. stocks as OPEC+ delays output decision

Oil prices slipped from multi-month highs to end more than 1% lower on the first trading day of the year after OPEC+ failed to decide on Monday whether to increase output in February and agreed to meet again on Tuesday.

Brent futures settled 71 cents, or 1.4%, lower at $51.09 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 90 cents, or 1.9%, to settle at $47.62.

Union Power ministry proposes pushing back emission norms deadline

India's power ministry has proposed pushing back the deadlines for adoption of new emission norms by coal-fired power plants, saying "an unworkable time schedule" would burden utilities and lead to an increase in power tariffs. Under the latest proposal, no new dates have been set. However, a final decision will have to be approved by the Supreme Court, which is hearing the issue.

"The target should be to maintain uniform ambient air quality across the country and not uniform emission norms for thermal power plants," Nishat Kumar, an official at India's Ministry of Power said.

Fed's Evans sees long period of accommodative monetary policy

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Monday had a message for markets: vaccines may bring the coronavirus pandemic under control this year, but the U.S. central bank is nowhere close to ending its super-easy monetary policy.

“To meet our objectives and manage risks, the Fed’s policy stance will have to be accommodative for quite a while,” Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery to the annual meeting of the Allied Social Science Associations, held virtually because of the ongoing health crisis.

India-US trade ties hit by tariff policies under Trump administration: US Congress report

Under the Trump administration, US-India tensions have increased over each side's tariff policies, a Congressional report has said, noting that the two sides have also held concerted negotiations to address these trade frictions.

"Under the Trump administration, bilateral tensions increased over each side's tariff policies. In general, India has relatively high average tariff rates, especially in agriculture. It can raise its applied rates to bound rates without violating its commitments under the WTO (World Trade Organization), causing uncertainty for US exporters," said the CRS report, which is prepared for the members of Congress ahead of trade decisions.

COVID vaccines to boost Indian pharma exports, says Pharmexcil

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is likely to touch nearly 20 percent growth in exports. Despite recording growth in single digits after the months following the lockdown, the outlook for 2021-2022 is expected to be robust on the back of vaccines.

Uday Bhaskar, Director General of Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil), an outfit of the Ministry of Commerce, told Business Standard that India's exports may grow at 11-12 percent with the opportunity for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Dollar gets respite as virus surge, Georgia runoffs curb risk sentiment

The dollar found support as concerns about surging COVID-19 cases and uncertainty about U.S. runoff elections in Georgia fueled demand for safer assets.

Sterling was little changed at $1.3572 early in the Asian session. It slid 0.73% on Monday, the most since Dec. 10, after earlier rising to $1.3703, a level not seen since May 2018. The dollar index was flat at 89.865 after rebounding Monday from a 2-1/2-year low of 89.415.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,843.22 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 715.21 crore in the Indian equity market on January 4, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies