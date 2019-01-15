What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Benchmark indices started the week on a bearish note due to weakness in global markets and sell-off in FMCG and banking stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 156.28 points at 35,853.56 while the Nifty50 managed to defend 10,700 levels, down 57.40 points at 10,737.60 and formed 'Bearish Belt Hold' kind of pattern on the daily charts.

The Nifty Bank, Financial Service, IT, metal and realty indices were down between 0.5 percent and 1 percent while Pharma was the only gainer among sectoral indices, up half a percent.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,683.93, followed by 10,630.27. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,799.63 and then 10,861.67.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,248.25, down 205.65 points on January 14. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,157, followed by 27,065.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,364.6, followed by 27,481.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

China worries weigh on Wall Street, earnings expectations fall

US stocks declined on Monday as an unexpected drop in China’s exports reignited worries of a global economic slowdown and prompted caution among investors as the corporate earnings season kicked off.

Data showed that China’s exports unexpectedly fell the most in two years in December and imports also contracted. The drop pointed to further weakening of the world’s second-largest economy and faltering global demand.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.11 points, or 0.36 percent, to 23,909.84, the S&P 500 lost 13.65 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,582.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.56 points, or 0.94 percent, to 6,905.92.

Asian shares on defensive, sterling braces for Brexit vote

Asian shares were on back foot on Tuesday as an unexpected drop in China’s exports heightened worries about the global economy while the British pound braced for a showdown in parliament over the government’s Brexit plan.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat in early trade while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.7 percent after a market holiday on Monday.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 44.5 points or 0.41 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,813-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Retail inflation hits 18-month low; softens to 2.19% in Dec

India's retail inflation hit an 18-month low, rising 2.19 percent in December as compared with 2.3 percent in November due to cheaper fuel and food items, data released by the government showed. Retail inflation, measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew 5.2 percent in December, 2017.

CPI is the main price gauge that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks. December’s data is an indication that inflation, which is little over 2 percent, is very close to the central bank’s lower tolerance level of inflation at 2 percent.

Oil prices edge up on supply cuts, but weakening economic outlook caps gains

Oil prices inched up on Tuesday amid supply cuts by producer club OPEC and Russia, although the darkening economic outlook capped gains. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $50.78 per barrel at 0041 GMT, up 27 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last settlement.

Rupee falls 43 paise to end at near 1-month low against US dollar

The rupee Monday plunged by 43 paise to close at nearly one-month low of 70.92 against the US dollar amid weak industrial output growth data, fall in domestic equity markets and sustained foreign fund outflows.

A weak US dollar against major global currencies and fall in crude oil prices, however, capped losses of the domestic currency. At the Interbank Foreign

Exchange (forex), the rupee opened on a firm note at 70.50 and touched a high of 70.44 per US dollar in early trade.

Biz optimism falls 7% in January-March: D&B

Business optimism for the January-March 2019 quarter witnessed a decline of over 7 per cent on a quarterly basis, due to uncertainties regarding the outcome of general elections and continuation of reform agenda, according to a report.

The Dun & Bradstreet Composite Business Optimism Index stood at 73.8 during January-March 2019, a fall of 7.2 per cent as compared to October-

December 2018.

Moreover, five of the six parameters -- optimism for net profit, new orders, volume of sales, inventory and selling price -- also registered a decrease compared to fourth quarter of 2018, the report noted. The sixth parameter, workforce employed, saw a rise of 7 percentage points.

FinMin wants PSU banks to bring down govt equity to 52%

In a bid to align with the best corporate practices, the Finance Ministry has asked the public sector banks to gradually bring down the government's equity to 52 percent, a top official said.

"The government is essentially a major shareholder. So, this need to be aligned to the best corporate practices. The shareholding needs to come down to at least 52 percent in the first phase.

As and when market condition allows, banks will take step in that direction. They have all the permission in hand," Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said.

18 companies to report Q3 numbers today

Around 18 companies will be declaring their results for the December quarter. Den Networks, Jay Bharat Maruti, Network18 Media, and Speciality Restaurants, among others will be declaring December quarter results.

ICICI Bank appoints B Sriram, Rama Bijapurkar as independent directors

Private sector ICICI Bank on Monday inducted former SBI Managing Director B Sriram on its board as independent director. Besides, management consultant Rama Bijapurkar was also appointed director. Both were appointed for 5 years, subject to the approval of shareholders, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For January 15, Adani Power and Jet Airways is present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies