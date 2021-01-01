What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

In 2020, BSE Healthcare and BSE IT outperformed all other sectoral indices with gains of 61 percent and 56 percent, respectively. During the same period, the benchmark index Sensex rose 15 percent. Stocks in both sectors have seen a phenomenal run with shares of 8 companies gaining over 200 percent each. While analyzing, we considered only companies that have a market-cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 14 point gain.

The BSE Sensex rose 5.11 points to 47,751.33 on December 31 while the Nifty50 was down 0.20 point at 13,981.80. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 13,937.27, followed by 13,892.73. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,025.57 and 14,069.33.

US Markets

U.S. stocks ended a tumultuous year with the Dow and S&P 500 at records, as the three major U.S. equity indexes notched solid-to-spectacular yearly gains despite an economy upended by the COVID-19 virus as investors looked to a post-pandemic world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.92 points, or 0.65%, to 30,606.48, the S&P 500 gained 24.03 points, or 0.64%, to 3,756.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.28 points, or 0.14%, to 12,888.28.

Asian Markets

Asian markets were mixed on Thursday, as multiple markets in the region closed early for New Year’s Eve. Shanghai composite climbed 1.72 percent to 3,473.07. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong advanced 0.31 percent to 27,231.13.

SGX Nifty

Oil edges higher

Global crude prices edged higher on Thursday but lost more than a fifth of their value in 2020, as lockdowns to combat the novel coronavirus depressed economic activity and sent oil markets reeling.

Brent rose 17 cents to settle at $51.80 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 12 cents to settle at $48.52 a barrel. Brent fell 21.5% for the year, with WTI falling 20.5%.

Indian economy to register positive growth of 10% in FY21-22: ICRA

In the financial year 2021-22, the Indian economy is projected to register positive growth of around 10 percent, propped up by the low-base effect, ICRA said in a recent report.

"For the 2020-21 financial year, we expect India’s GDP growth to be -7 to -7.9 percent as against the 4.2 percent growth a year earlier," the rating agency said.

SEBI extends the deadline for allotment of units against receipt of funds to February 1

Financial market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has decided to postpone the implementation of the rule of allotting mutual fund units only after the schemes have received the funds till February 1, 2021. SEBI had prescribed that this rule would be implemented from January 1, 2021.

US: Claims for jobless benefits fall to 787,000, down 19,000

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell by 19,000 but remain elevated at 787,000 as a resurgent coronavirus grips the U.S. economy.

While at the lowest level in four weeks, the new figures released Thursday by the Labor Department are nearly four times higher than a year ago before the coronavirus struck. Employers continue to cut jobs as rising coronavirus infections keep many people at home while state and local governments re-impose restrictions.

India's fiscal deficit widens, slowing government expenditure remains a concern

The Centre’s fiscal deficit for April-November 2020 soared to Rs 10.76 lakh crore, or 135 percent of the full year budgeted target of Rs 7.96 lakh crore, as the government’s finances continued to be stretched due to lower revenues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic slowdown.

Total expenditure for the first eight months of the current fiscal year was Rs 19.06 lakh crore or 62 percent of the budget size of Rs 30 lakh crore. This compares to 65.3 percent for the same period last year, when total expenditure for April-November 2019 was Rs 18.20 lakh crore versus a budget size of Rs 27.9 lakh crore.

Operation Twist: RBI to conduct simultaneous sale-purchase of govt securities next week

The RBI on Thursday announced it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for Rs 10,000 crore each on January 7, 2021. The decision was taken after a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

SEBI extends implementation date of due diligence framework for debenture trustees to April 1

Amidst the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, regulator Sebi on Thursday extended the implementation date for framework for creation of security for listed debt securities and due diligence that needs to be carried out by debenture trustees to April 1, 2021.

The markets regulator had come out with the framwork in November and it was to become effective from January 1, 2021. However, after taking into consideration the representation received from debenture trustees (DT) and the challenges arising out of the prevailing business and market conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic, Sebi extended the implementation date of the circular to April 1, 2021.

Bank credit grew 6% in November on Y-o-Y basis, shows RBI data

Bank credit grew by six percent on a year-on-year basis in November compared with 7.2 percent in the corresponding period in the previous year, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Reversing the downtrend, credit growth to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 8.5 percent in November 2020 from 6.5 percent in November 2019, the data showed.

Antony Waste Handling Cell lists on January 1

Antony Waste Handling Cell, the municipal solid waste (MSW) management company, is all set to debut on bourses on January 1, 2021. The company has fixed the final issue price at Rs 315 per share, the upper end of the price band of Rs 313-315, after closing the Rs 300-crore public offer last week. The initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 15 times.

Antony Waste shares are trading in the range of Rs 415-435, a 30 percent premium in the grey market compared to the issue price.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,136 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 258 crore in the Indian equity market on December 31, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

