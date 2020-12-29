What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 39 points gain.

Sensex closed 380 points, or 0.81 percent, higher at 47,353.75 on December 28 while Nifty settled 124 points, or 0.90 percent, higher at 13,873.20. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 13,828.03, followed by 13,782.87. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 13,901.83 and 13,930.47.

US Markets

U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, with each of Wall Street’s main indexes closing at record levels as President Donald Trump’s signing of a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill increased optimism for an economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 204.1 points, or 0.68%, to 30,403.97, the S&P 500 gained 32.3 points, or 0.87%, to 3,735.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 94.69 points, or 0.74%, to 12,899.42.

Asian Markets

Asian shares jumped on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks hitting a 29-year high, as hopes that a long-awaited U.S. pandemic relief package would be expanded and a Brexit trade deal supported investor risk appetites.

Japan’s Nikkei leapt 0.9% to its highest since March 1991, while Australian shares climbed 0.7% and futures for the S&P 500 added 0.3%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 39 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 13,927 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices dip as demand concerns counter U.S. stimulus

Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns about weakening fuel demand and the prospect of higher OPEC+ output outweighed optimism over a U.S. stimulus package.

Brent crude settled at $50.86 a barrel, falling 43 cents, or 0.84%, after trading as high as $52.02 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $47.62 a barrel, losing 61 cents, or 1.26%.

Adar Poonawalla of SII expects AstraZeneca-Oxford covid vaccine approval 'very soon'

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on December 28 said he was hoping for the emergency use approval of AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' by the end of this month or January in the UK and India.

"The emergency use licensure is expected to come by December or may be January in the UK, and simultaneously we hope to get approval in India as well," Poonawalla said.

India to benefit from shifting of global supply chains from China: Survey

India could benefit from the likely shift in global supply chains from China to other economies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey.

"Another major outcome of COVID-19 is the likely shift in global supply chains away from China to other economies. Nearly 70 percent of the survey participants have said India could benefit from this move and they expect a fair share of manufacturing to shift from China to India in the near future,” said FICCI on the findings of the survey.

Fund raising via equity issues jumps 116% to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in 2020

The devastating pandemic failed to dampen the primary and secondary capital market issuances with the year closing with the highest ever fund raising from the equity markets, that grew at 116 percent to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in IPOs, OFS and other market issuances, according to a report.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank gets SEBI nod to float IPO

Markets regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has granted the go-ahead to small lender Suryoday Small Finance Bank to float its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

This IPO comprises fresh issuance of 1,15,95,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 84,66,796 equity scrips by existing shareholders, according to the draft papers filed with the regulator, PTI reported.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,588.93 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,386.55 crore in the Indian equity market on December 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

3 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank and SAIL are under the F&O ban for December 29. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies